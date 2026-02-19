1 euro Houses in Italy: Real Opportunity or Illusion for Foreign Buyers?

The ‘1-euro houses’ in Italy have been a hot topic for years, and in 2026, they are still available in several small towns. In this article, we answer frequently asked questions such as:

Is it a genuine opportunity?

Can foreign buyers apply?

Why the Italian Tax Code is amongst the first documents needed to get started?



The Current Scenario

Every year, numerous foreign citizens contact Italian law firms with the idea of realizing the so-called “Italian dream” by purchasing a house for 1 euro: properties that some Italian municipalities sell at a symbolic price to counteract the depopulation of small villages.

The initiative truly exists and is perfectly legitimate, but it is often presented in a simplified or misleading way. Behind the symbolic price, there are legal obligations, significant costs, and administrative commitments that do not always appear in popular articles or media campaigns aimed at foreign audiences.

Let us therefore try to clarify and understand the actual functioning of the initiative to avoid surprises and costly mistakes.

Why Municipalities Sell Houses for 1 Euro



The houses offered for 1 euro are generally abandoned, dilapidated, or structurally unsafe properties, often inherited by the municipality following renunciations, donations, or acquisition procedures. In many cases, they represent a safety problem and a cost for the local administration. In such cases, the owners have either renounced the property or transferred it to the municipality, which puts it back on the market through public procedures, setting a symbolic price.

Through public tenders, the municipality transfers ownership in exchange for a symbolic payment, with the goal of rehabilitating the building stock, attracting new residents, and revitalizing the local economy. Therefore, it is not a “subsidized” sale in the fiscal sense, but an urban planning and demographic policy.

Each municipality regulates the operation with its own tender, available on its institutional website, which establishes requirements, timelines, and obligations for the buyer.

How the Phenomenon Is Portrayed in the United States and the United Kingdom



In the United States and the United Kingdom, the topic of houses for 1 euro is often covered by general newspapers, lifestyle magazines, or portals dedicated to expats. Headlines such as “Buy a house in Italy for $1” or “Live in Italy for a euro” have contributed to creating a very attractive but also misleading image.

In most cases, these articles do not delve into the actual conditions established by municipal tenders, nor do they explain that the purchase price is only a minimal part of the overall investment. The risk is that the foreign reader perceives the operation as simple and low-cost, when in reality it requires much more, including careful planning and a significant financial commitment. Therefore, the media narrative often overlooks these aspects, generating unrealistic expectations among potential foreign buyers. The challenge becomes even more complex when dealing with inherited properties. Italian inheritance law is notoriously complicated, and properties that appear to be owned by municipalities may actually have outstanding claims from distant relatives or heirs who never formally renounced their rights. Without proper investigation, you might find yourself in a legal battle with people you’ve never met over a property you thought you legally owned.

Municipal Practices: What Municipalities Really Require



Analyzing tenders published over the years, several small Italian municipalities, particularly in central and southern Italy – including Sicily (Sambuca di Sicilia, Mussomeli), Abruzzo (Castel Del Monte, Gangi), Sardinia (Mogoro), and Molise (Campobasso and surrounding towns) – have promoted tenders for the sale of houses at symbolic prices, often equal to 1 euro. The buyer, who must be at least 18 years old, is usually required to submit a renovation project prepared by a qualified professional within a relatively short period from the purchase. The work must begin and be completed within predetermined deadlines, which may vary from municipality to municipality.

Often, the payment of a deposit or a bank guarantee is also required to ensure the actual execution of the work. In some cases, the municipality requires the buyer to transfer their registered residence to the renovated property, at least for a certain period of time.

Failure to comply with these obligations can result in significant consequences, including loss of the property or enforcement of the guarantees provided.

For example, the municipality of Mussomeli (Sicily) has indeed required a detailed renovation project and verification of financial capacity before assigning the property. Online media campaigns tend to emphasize the symbolic cost, but the official municipal documentation highlights strict contractual obligations that cannot be ignored. Similarly, the municipality of Gangi in Sicily has adopted an integrated approach, with public tenders and incentives for new commercial or hospitality activities. The profile of the most successful bidders is often that of those who:

submit recovery projects with social or tourism impact;

demonstrate technical and financial capacity;

propose uses of the property compatible with the urban and demographic fabric.

These examples show how the Italian experience is highly heterogeneous: each municipality defines rules, deadlines, and requirements, and there is no single procedure valid across the entire national territory.

Finally, one of the initiatives most cited by international media, Sambuca, attracted attention particularly for projects in which the administration auctioned properties for 1 euro, attaching stringent requirements for:

submission of a professional renovation project;

start of work within a defined term (12 months);

completion within a three-year period;

deposit of bank guarantees covering the work.

The Real Costs of Renovation



One of the most underestimated aspects in international communication is precisely that regarding renovation costs. Houses for 1 euro are almost always abandoned properties that require significant structural interventions, often on roofs, floors, systems, and walls.

Under ordinary conditions, a complete renovation in Italy can cost on average between 800 and 1,200 euros per square meter, with variations depending on the area, the complexity of the intervention, and the presence of landscape or seismic constraints. For a house of 60–70 square meters, the total investment can easily exceed 50,000–70,000 euros.

To these costs are added technical, notarial, and administrative expenses, and not infrequently, operational difficulties for foreign investors, who must coordinate local professionals and contractors often without a “turnkey” structure as occurs in other countries. This often involves:

hiring qualified professionals (surveyors, architects, engineers);

preparation of building permits (CILA, SCIA, Permesso di Costruire);

deposit of bank guarantees;

coordination and supervision of work.

However, in recent years, the Italian legislature has provided and progressively updated several tax incentive tools aimed at the rehabilitation of the real estate stock and the improvement of energy efficiency in buildings. These measures are general in nature and are not specifically related to the so-called houses for 1 euro, but they can nonetheless contribute, if the requirements are met, to significantly reducing the overall cost of renovation work.

These bonuses can make a notable difference in total expenditure, but they are not automatic and rarely cover 100% of renovation costs.

Renovation Bonus (Restoration)

A personal income tax (IRPEF) deduction of 50% of eligible expenses is provided for building renovation interventions, up to a maximum of 96,000 euros per property unit. The benefit generally applies to maintenance and structural consolidation work, modifications to internal distribution, adjustment or replacement of systems, and restoration interventions on existing buildings.

Energy Efficiency Incentives

Tax deductions are granted for interventions aimed at improving the energy performance of buildings, including thermal insulation of the envelope, replacement of windows, installation of more efficient heating systems, and adoption of systems powered by renewable energy sources.

Furniture and Appliance Bonus

A 50% deduction is provided for the purchase of furniture and major appliances for properties subject to renovation. For 2026, the benefit applies to a maximum expenditure of 5,000 euros and is normally divided into ten equal annual installments.

Purchase by a Foreign Citizen: Residence, Visa, and Taxation



From a legal perspective, the nationality of the buyer does not represent an obstacle: US or UK citizens can purchase property in Italy without particular restrictions. There is no law reserving these properties only for Italian citizens; therefore, international buyers are welcome provided they follow the local procedure. However, purchasing a house does not automatically confer the right to reside permanently in the country, but it can facilitate a residence project in Italy. Those with Italian ancestry can expedite the request for Citizenship by residence.

A fundamental requirement is the Italian fiscal code (codice fiscale), necessary to pay taxes, sign deeds, and interact with Italian public offices.

If the municipal tender requires settlement and the obligation to transfer residence, non-EU citizens will necessarily have to obtain an appropriate long-term visa. This aspect is often overlooked in media communication, but it is essential to avoid irregular situations.

Under Italian law, tax residence is determined not only based on physical presence in the national territory (more than 183 days) but also according to the criteria of domicile or registered residence. Once tax residence in Italy is acquired, the taxpayer is obliged to:

declare all worldwide income in Italy;

monitor foreign financial activities through quadro RW;

pay any taxes on income and assets not exempted by special regimes.

For US citizens, for example, this also implies coordination with the US tax system, which is based on citizenship.

Houses for 1 euro are neither a scam nor a journalistic invention. They are real initiatives, based on municipal regulations and concrete objectives of urban regeneration. However, they do not represent a shortcut to buying a house in Italy at zero or almost zero cost.

In many cases, with a budget similar to that required to renovate a house for 1 euro, it is possible to purchase a property already habitable in better-connected areas with more efficient services, as numerous cases in Tuscany, Umbria, or other well-served rural areas demonstrate.

The choice therefore depends on personal expectations, financial availability, and the willingness to undertake a complex, long, and property-recovery project.

For foreign citizens, however, it is essential to go beyond the sensationalist headline and carefully analyze the municipal tender, renovation obligations, tax implications, and residency requirements.

Adequate legal and technical assistance from the early stages allows one to avoid costly mistakes and assess whether the investment is truly consistent with personal and financial objectives. In this field, as often happens in real estate law, the difference between a dream that can be realized and a source of problems lies entirely in correct preliminary information.