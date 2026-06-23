Accidentally Emptied Trash on Mac? Here’s How to Get Files Back for Free

Losing a file on a Mac can be distressing, especially if it holds valuable memories. Usually, a deleted file on Mac goes to the Trash folder and remains there until permanently erased. But ever wondered what if your deleted file is not in Trash? Many users assume that once the Trash is emptied, the files are gone forever. Fortunately, that is not always the case.

Several free Mac data recovery methods are available to help you recover deleted files from empty Mac trash without spending any money. In this guide, we’ll explain what happens when you empty the Trash on a Mac and explain free methods to recover your lost files.

What Happens When You Empty the Trash on Mac?

Whenever a file is deleted on Mac, it goes to the Trash folder. As long as it remains there, you can easily restore it with a few clicks.

However, when you empty the Trash, the file is not visible in the folder. The good news is that macOS does not immediately erase the file data from the storage drive. Instead, it marks the storage space occupied by that file as available for new data. Until a new file is overwritten at that location, there is still a chance to recover the deleted files.

That’s why acting quickly is crucial. The more you keep using your Mac for saving or downloading new files, the higher the risk that the deleted data will be overwritten permanently.

Pre-Requisites for Quick Mac Data Recovery

Before attempting any free Mac data recovery method, follow these precautions for hassle-free data restoration:

Stop Using Your Mac

Avoid saving new files, downloading data, or installing software on the affected drive of your Mac. Continued use may overwrite the deleted files and reduce recovery chances.

Disconnect External Drive

If the deleted files were stored on an external hard drive, USB drive, or memory card, safely disconnect it until you are ready to perform recovery.

Check Other Locations

Sometimes, files may not actually be deleted—they may have been moved to a different location on your Mac. Before attempting recovery, check other folders and locations where the files might have been relocated. A quick search may save you from unnecessary recovery efforts.

How do I Recover Files Deleted from the Trash? [Free Mac Data Recovery Methods]

Here are some quick, simple and free Mac data recovery methods that can help you restore your files even if they aren’t present in the Trash:

Method 01: Recover Using Time Machine Backup

MacOS provides a built-in Time Machine backup utility, which, when enabled on your Mac, creates an automatic backup of the stored files. If you have enabled it before the deletion occurred, recovering files is straightforward and completely free. All you have to do is:

Firstly, connect the Time Machine external drive to your Mac.

Launch the folder where your files were stored before deletion.

Click the Time Machine icon from the menu bar.

icon from the menu bar. Select Browse Time Machine Backups and use the timeline on the right side to browse previous backups.

Locate the deleted file that you want to recover.

Choose the file you want and click Restore .

. This will restore the selected file to its original location.

Note: This method works only if Time Machine backups were enabled before the file was deleted.

Method 02: Recover Files from iCloud Drive

If you’ve synced your device to iCloud Drive, they may still be recoverable even after being deleted and removed from Trash. Follow the below steps to restore your files from the emptied trash using iCloud backups:

Sign in to your iCloud account through a web browser.

Open Data Recovery settings, select Restore Files .

settings, select . Browse through the list of deleted files and select the one you want to restore.

Click Restore to save the selected file in iCloud Drive and sync it back to your Mac.

Method 03: Use Terminal to Search for Recoverable Files

As mentioned above, your file is not necessarily deleted – it might have been misplaced to a different folder location. In such cases, deleted files may still leave traces that can be found through Terminal commands. You can follow the below steps to restore your deleted files using Mac’s Terminal:

Launch Application , go to Utilities > Terminal .

, go to > . Navigate to the desired directory.

Use file search commands to locate remnants of deleted files.

While Terminal may not directly recover all deleted data, it can help identify hidden or misplaced files.

Method 04: Recover Deleted Files Using Free Mac Data Recovery Software

If no backup exists, you can use free Mac data recovery software like Stellar Data Recovery Free for Mac to get your deleted files back. This software scans the storage device for deleted files that were removed from the Trash but are still recoverable. The free edition allows you to restore deleted files up to 1 GB without any additional cost. You can use this tool to restore deleted photos, videos, documents, and other types of files of various file types.

The Stellar Data Recovery Free for Mac tool also lets you preview the recoverable files before saving them on your device. It supports data recovery from memory cards, USB drives, pen drives, and other internal or external storage devices. This tool performs data recovery in three simple steps, i.e., Select, Scan, and Restore.

Here’s how to recover files on Mac for free using the Stellar Data Recovery Free tool:

Step 1: Download and install the Stellar Data Recovery Free for Mac software on your Mac. Launch the software and from the homepage, choose the type of data you want to restore and click Next to continue.

Step 2: Choose the Mac drive from which the files were deleted. This is usually the startup disk where the Trash was emptied. Click Scan to initiate the scanning process.

Step 3: Once the scan is complete, the software allows you to preview the recoverable files. Select the file you want to restore and click Recover to save it on your Mac.

Note: Save the recovered files to a different storage location to avoid overwriting other recoverable data.

Wrapping Up

Accidentally emptying the Trash on your Mac does not always mean your files are lost forever. If you act quickly and avoid writing new data to the drive, you can easily restore your deleted files for free. Start by checking Time Machine backups, iCloud Drive, and cloud storage recycle bins. If no backup exists, free Mac data recovery software like Stellar Data Recovery Free for Mac may help retrieve your files.

The key to successful recovery is speed. The sooner you begin the recovery process, the better your chances of getting your important files back safely and without spending any money.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I recover files after emptying the Trash on Mac?

Yes. If the deleted data has not been overwritten, you may recover it using backups, cloud services, APFS snapshots, or free data recovery software.

Is file recovery free on Mac?

Yes. Several methods are completely free, including Time Machine, iCloud recovery, cloud storage restore features, APFS snapshots, and some free recovery tools.

Does emptying the Trash permanently delete files?

Not immediately. The storage space is marked as available for reuse, which means recovery may still be possible until new data overwrites it.