American Dad Season 20 (Also Known as Season 22): Stan Fixes Chaos on FOX

After 12 years on TBS, American Dad Season 20 (Also Known as Season 22) is coming back to FOX. The show will have four more seasons, which will run until 2029. Fans can look forward to the whole cast coming back, but FOX’s content rules will change the tone of the show. The first episode of Season 20 will air on February 22, 2026.

Here’s all the information you need to know, including the release date, cast, where to watch, and what’s new.

What’s New in American Dad Season 20?

Image © 2025 Fuzzy Door Productions / 20th Television Animation

American Dad‘s next season will bring the long-running animated series back to FOX, where it first aired. After more than ten years on TBS, the show is back to join other animated hits like Family Guy. American Dad keeps showing what life is like in Langley Falls.

There, a CIA agent, his alien friend, and his weird family face the challenges of a strange world. The show uses its unique comedy and quirky family dynamic to tell these stories.

A Shift Back to FOX

After many years on TBS, FOX got American Dad back and is now airing it where it first aired decades ago. With language restrictions and the need for streaming rising, this change affects how content is made and delivered.

Network change : The show is now aired by FOX instead of TBS.

: The show is now aired by FOX instead of TBS. Content changes : Censorship has gotten stricter and now limits words like “God damn it.”

: Censorship has gotten stricter and now limits words like “God damn it.” Streaming: The show will be on Hulu, which is owned by Disney.

Return of the American Dadness

Matt Weitzman, the executive producer, said that 56 episodes have been ordered for the new era. Since Warner Bros is in charge of production, this shows strong support from them. Plus, it keeps the show’s funny side around for years to come.

Production support : Warner Bros and FOX agreed on four more seasons.

: Warner Bros and FOX agreed on four more seasons. Tone shift : The language will be a little less sharp, but it will still be weird.

: The language will be a little less sharp, but it will still be weird. Fan reaction: A lot of fans who never watched the show on TBS are happy that it’s back.

How Many More Seasons Will American Dad Have?

Image © 2025 Fuzzy Door Productions / 20th Television Animation

Ordering four more seasons of American Dad was a big move by FOX. This means that fans will be able to watch new episodes until 2029. The show is part of a push for adult animation along with Family Guy and other returning series.

The Long Game

The show’s renewal means it will be a part of America’s entertainment lineup for years to come. It’s proof that its fans still like its style and characters.

Renewal count : It has been confirmed for four more seasons.

: It has been confirmed for four more seasons. End date : The renewal goes through the 2028–2029 season.

: The renewal goes through the 2028–2029 season. Commitment: More than 56 new episodes will be made.

Keeping the World Weird

Even though a strike slowed down production, American Dad keeps going at full speed. The idea of odd neighbors, extraterrestrial housemates, and fish with swapped brains still grabs the attention of viewers.

Main creators : Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman.

: Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman. Original elements : Roger, Klaus, and Stan remain central.

: Roger, Klaus, and Stan remain central. Still weird: Jokes about the multiverse, adventures with cows, and pink sphinx moments.

Who Is in the Cast of American Dad Season 20?

Image © 2025 Fuzzy Door Productions / 20th Television Animation

There are no big changes announced for the main cast’s return. The series sticks to what works, using the same voices for Stan, RoVoicend Francine. Fans keep coming back because of the chemistry between characters.

Main Cast

The new season has all of the same voice actors as before. Each one brings to life a different character who lives in the same house.

Seth MacFarlane : Voices Stan Smith, Roger, Greg Corbin.

: Voices Stan Smith, Roger, Greg Corbin. Wendy Schaal : Voices Francine Smith, the loyal wife.

: Voices Francine Smith, the loyal wife. Scott Grimes: Plays Steve Smith, the awkward coach’s son.

Supporting Voices and Favorites

Voices that have been supportive for a long time also come back. Their presence makes American Dad feel like home.

Rachael MacFarlane : Plays Hayley, the disobedient daughter.

: Plays Hayley, the disobedient daughter. Dee Bradley Baker : Voices Klaus, the German-accented fish with a brain.

: Voices Klaus, the German-accented fish with a brain. Jeff Fischer : Plays Jeff, Hayley’s relaxed husband.

: Plays Jeff, Hayley’s relaxed husband. Recurring roles: Snot, Principal Lewis, and Bullock may also return.

When Will American Dad Season 20 Be Released?

Image © 2025 Fuzzy Door Productions / 20th Television Animation

American Dad Season 20 (Also Known as Season 22)’s official release date has been made public, and fans won’t have to wait long now. FOX will air the next season on February 22, 2026. This is an exciting turn in the show’s journey, and it gives longtime viewers a reason to return. After several delays and recent schedule changes, the deadline is now set.

Premiere Details

FOX said for sure that American Dad will be in its midseason lineup. Since the show left years ago, this will be its first full season back on FOX.

Release date : February 22, 2026 , at 9 PM ET.

: , at 9 PM ET. Programming block : It will be shown on Sundays with other animated titles.

: It will be shown on Sundays with other animated titles. Return significance: It marks the end of an era on TBS that began in November 2014.

Why This Matters

Fans will be able to relive old memories since the show is going back to its roots. In the new episodes, Stan’s life after his strange quests may be talked about and referenced.

Fan excitement : Many comment on social media about the return.

: Many comment on social media about the return. Timing : Ideal for the TV season in March and the spring.

: Ideal for the TV season in March and the spring. Expectations: In future episodes, the pink sphinx will hold in upcoming storylines.

Where Can You Watch American Dad Season 20?

There are a lot of ways to watch the new season, both live and online. FOX will show episodes every week, but they will be available to stream shortly after. This makes it easier for fans in Virginia, fans who speak Spanish, and anyone else in the world to keep up.

Live and Streaming

Broadcast : FOX, Sundays at 9 PM ET.

: FOX, Sundays at 9 PM ET. Streaming platforms : Hulu and FOX On Demand.

: Hulu and FOX On Demand. Availability: Streaming the next day is allowed.

Past Seasons and New Options

Past seasons : Can be found on Hulu and other on-demand services.

: Can be found on Hulu and other on-demand services. Language options : Spanish audio and closed captions may be available.

: Spanish audio and closed captions may be available. Catch up: Fans can read summaries or watch again to get ready for what’s next.

Final Thoughts

American Dad Season 20 (Also Known as Season 22) isn’t just another cartoon that’s coming back. It’s a chance to see how Stan fixes things and how Roger keeps going on his crazy adventures. This season might save the show’s legacy and get back to the people who never left.

Perhaps the pink sphinx has secrets that we don’t know yet. A new professor could stop the craziness or make it worse. It’s worth watching no matter what.

FAQs