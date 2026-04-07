Jessica Lange Is Finally Back for American Horror Story Season 13

American Horror Story season 13 is now officially being made. It will feature fan-favorite actors and a dark theme that viewers know and love. Filming began in early 2026, and Jessica Lange came back after being away for years.

The season will likely bring back witch-related plots from previous seasons. The official release date is October 31, 2026, which means it will come out on Halloween. Find out about the story, the cast, and the newest news here.

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America’s Horror Story season 13 is making good progress since filming began in April, led by co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. According to Entertainment Weekly and Deadline, filming is happening. So the show isn’t just an idea anymore. Many people, including long-time viewers, are already excited about the first-look photos that have been posted online.

Filming Status, Production Timeline, And Major Announcements

Moving forward with the series, filming began in early 2026. Bryan Murphy posted a picture from day one on set, giving fans their first good look at the new season. According to this update, production is now complete, and the release date is still on track.

Production Start: Filming began in April 2026, showing the project is now in active production.

Filming began in April 2026, showing the project is now in active production. First Look Reveal: First look photos feature Jessica Lange in a blue dress during her return.

First look photos feature Jessica Lange in a blue dress during her return. Official Updates: Entertainment Weekly confirmed key details about filming and the cast.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed key details about filming and the cast. Fan Response: The update created strong buzz, with many fans reacting with “omg” online.

Why Jessica Lange’s Return Changes Everything For American Horror Story Season 13

AHS history will be changed when Jessica Lange comes back. Her big roles included Constance Langdon in Murder House, Sister Jude Martin in the second season, Fiona Goode in the third season, and Elsa Mars in Freak Show. Even more surprising is her return after saying “Oh Christ” in 2025.

Iconic Roles: She played Constance Langdon, Fiona Goode, Elsa Mars, and Sister Jude Martin.

She played Constance Langdon, Fiona Goode, Elsa Mars, and Sister Jude Martin. Series Impact: Her work helped shape the first season through the fourth season.

Her work helped shape the first season through the fourth season. Unexpected Return: Her past “Oh, Christ” statement makes this comeback more impactful.

Her past “Oh, Christ” statement makes this comeback more impactful. Viewer Interest: Many viewers now feel more excited and ready to watch the new season.

What is AHS 13 about?

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The American Horror Story season 13 plot is not yet set in stone. Strong signs, though, suggest that the story will return to themes from Coven. It could be set in New Orleans at Miss Robichaux’s Academy, which would connect it to earlier seasons. Ryan Murphy gave hints about witches and other supernatural things.

Is Season 13 Returning To Coven And Apocalypse Storylines

It’s clear that this season is linked to both Coven and Apocalypse. The cast looks a lot like it did in those seasons, and when a fan asked for a Coven extension, Murphy said, “Done.” This makes it sound like the story might go on in that world, and characters like Madison Montgomery might come back.

Possible Setting: Miss Robichaux’s Academy in New Orleans may return.

Miss Robichaux’s Academy in New Orleans may return. Story Connection: Coven and Apocalypse links are strongly suggested.

Coven and Apocalypse links are strongly suggested. Creator Hint: Murphy confirmed the idea through a fan reply.

Murphy confirmed the idea through a fan reply. Character Return: Madison Montgomery may appear again in a new storyline.

What Themes And Horror Elements Could Define The New Season

Most likely, the new season will be based on old-school horror ideas with a modern twist. Murphy shared a poll once that had topics like Frankenstein, the plague, and supernatural beings. The Halloween release also has a tone that is darker and stronger.

Main Theme: Witches and supernatural elements are expected to lead the story.

Witches and supernatural elements are expected to lead the story. Fan Ideas: Past polls included sirens, plague, and cryptids.

Past polls included sirens, plague, and cryptids. Season Tone: The story will likely feel dark and connected to Coven history.

The story will likely feel dark and connected to Coven history. Creative Direction: Ryan Murphy continues to explore new horror ideas for the series.

Who is in AHS season 13?

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Both old and new actors are in the main cast of American Horror Story season 13. This mix makes the show more even. It ties together past successes with new energy, which makes it appealing to both old and new viewers.

Which Fan-Favorite Actors Are Returning For Season 13

Many well-known actors are coming back, which helps the audience trust the show. Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and Gabourey Sidibe are some of the stars who will be there.

Which New And Surprise Cast Members Are Joining Season 13

Adding new cast members gives the show new life. A new character named Ariana Grande, who you may know from Scream Queens, joins the show. Jessica Lange comes back, too, maybe as Constance Langdon, which ties the story to Murder House.

New Addition: Ariana Grande joins and may play a unique new character.

Ariana Grande joins and may play a unique new character. Major Return: Jessica Lange appears again after years away from the show.

Jessica Lange appears again after years away from the show. Character Link: She may return as Constance Langdon from Murder House.

She may return as Constance Langdon from Murder House. Audience Growth: These casting choices help attract a wider audience and keep fans interested.

Image © 2023 20th Television

American Horror Story season 13 will start on October 31, 2026. The show has a dark theme, and this Halloween release fits with that. Fans now know when it will happen, so they don’t have to wait for news. Fans also have hope that the show will come back with familiar faces, maybe some new twists, and strong stories that can help each actor’s career.

The release plan is written in a simple, well-known way. After its first airing on FX, the show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. That way, a lot of people can watch and not miss any episodes. Also, it helps the show get to people who watch cable and people who watch it online.

Premiere Date: The show will officially release on October 31, 2026 , on Halloween night.

The show will officially release on , on Halloween night. Network Platform: Episodes will first air on FX as the main channel.

Episodes will first air on FX as the main channel. Streaming Access: New episodes will be available on Hulu the next day.

New episodes will be available on Hulu the next day. Easy Viewing: This setup allows viewers to watch anytime based on their preference.

Why The Halloween Release Timing Matters For Season 13

The fact that the show happens on Halloween is a big part of its success. Since the first season of Murder House, which followed the Harmon family, fall premieres have helped build a strong audience. Returning actors may get another chance to play a lead role and stay on the show for a long time this season.

Franchise Roots: The first season with the Harmon Family established the fall release pattern.

The first season with the Harmon Family established the fall release pattern. Stronger Impact: Halloween timing builds excitement and attracts more viewers.

Halloween timing builds excitement and attracts more viewers. Career Growth: A major role this season can support an actor’s long-term career.

A major role this season can support an actor’s long-term career. Memorable Appearance: Key characters may return and leave a strong impression.

Final Thoughts

American Horror Story season 13 has a strong cast, big news from Ryan Murphy, and a clear release date for Halloween. The show builds on its long history and success by having stars like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Jessica Lange come back.

People want to watch because it has both old and new Coven themes and ideas. People will become more interested in the production as it goes on. This season has the potential to have another great episode.

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