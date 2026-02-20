Bad Sisters Season 3: Is It Coming Back or Ending?

Apple TV+ has not yet confirmed that there will be a third season of Bad Sisters as of February 2026. Sharon Horgan, who created the show, has said she will only come back if there is a strong, believable story.

She also wants some time to pass before she starts again. That means it hasn’t come out yet. It’s still possible that the show will be renewed, but unless Apple says otherwise, it may only have two seasons.

Is Bad Sisters Season 3 Happening?

Image © 2024 Apple TV+ / Caviar / Merman / 20th Television

Bad Sisters season 3 has not been officially confirmed by Apple TV+. Fans are eagerly anticipating news of a third season after an excellent second season. Sharon Horgan, the show’s creator, has said that she will only keep going if the right story comes together and feels realistic. There is currently no release date or renewal information. What happens in the future depends on how well a great story lands.

What Sharon Horgan Has Said About a Third Season

The actress who plays Eva Garvey, Sharon Horgan, has been clear about what she wants to do. She doesn’t want to keep going with the drama series unless the story is important and feels real. It was one of the best dramas on Apple TV+, and she wants to keep it that way.

Renewal Status: Apple TV+ has not announced a third season or confirmed a release schedule.

What Could Happen After Season 2?

There was a big cliff hanger at the end of Season 2. When Grace died, it changed everything for the Garvey sisters. A lot of people thought the ending was satisfactory, but we can still speculate about what occurs next.

Time Jump Possibility: A third season could return years later to show how the sisters have moved on.

A third season could return years later to show how the sisters have moved on. Emotional Fallout: The trauma caused by John Paul still affects every sister.

The trauma caused by John Paul still affects every sister. Fresh Direction: A new chapter may focus on healing instead of another crime story.

Bad Sisters Cast: Who Could Return?

Image © 2024 Apple TV+ / Caviar / Merman / 20th Television

This drama show’s cast is what makes it great. Most likely, most of the main actors would be back if Bad Sisters came back. The first and second seasons both did well because of how well they played their parts.

The Garvey Sisters and Family Members

What makes the show powerful is the bond between the sisters. These characters will probably stay in the middle if a new episode is ordered.

Key Supporting Characters

Supporting roles added tension and depth, especially in season 2.

What Story Could a Potential Season Explore?

Image © 2024 Apple TV+ / Caviar / Merman / 20th Television

If there is a third season, it needs to be different. The plan against John Paul was the main theme of the first season. The second season showed the results, such as blackmailing Grace and how suspicion grew. A possible season shouldn’t keep happening in the same way.

Lingering Questions From Season 2

There are still open threads that could shape a new episode.

John Paul’s Father: His influence and background were never fully explored.

His influence and background were never fully explored. Unfinished Grief: The sisters are still dealing with the impact of women’s kill decisions.

The sisters are still dealing with the impact of women’s kill decisions. Police Pressure: How much did Detective Houlihan and Fergal Loftus truly suspect?

A New Direction That Feels Right

Sharon Horgan has made it clear she wants the right story before returning. For now, Bad Sisters remains a powerful two-season story. Whether a third season becomes reality depends on one thing: if a great story truly lands.

Character Growth: Focus on Eva Garvey, Bibi Garvey, and Becka Garvey rebuilding their lives.

Focus on Eva Garvey, Bibi Garvey, and Becka Garvey rebuilding their lives. Family Healing: Explore how good sisters move forward after trauma.

Explore how good sisters move forward after trauma. Fresh Conflict: Introduce a grounded challenge that fits the tone of this best drama.

Where Is the Bad Sisters House Located?

Image © 2024 Apple TV+ / Caviar / Merman / 20th Television

In Bad Sisters, the house is more than just a background. It sets the tone right away and begins to become part of the story. Around this beautiful property, major scenes with a dead body, shocking spoilers, and even murder happen. The dramatic views from the cliffs show how the sisters are feeling as the law closes in on them.

Eva’s Clifftop Home in Season 1

In the first season, Eva’s home sits on a cliff near Howth in Dublin. The location adds beauty, but also tension, especially during scenes involving secrets and a hidden body.

Real Location: The house, called Longacre, was a 1920s summer home near the Howth Peninsula in Ireland.

The house, called Longacre, was a 1920s summer home near the Howth Peninsula in Ireland. Story Impact: Its isolated cliff setting made intense moments feel more real and dangerous.

Its isolated cliff setting made intense moments feel more real and dangerous. Current Status: The original house was demolished in 2022 and replaced with a modern mansion.

Other Important Filming Spots

The show was filmed mainly in Ireland, with some scenes shot in the UK. These locations support the emotional tone of each episode.

Grace’s Home: Filmed in Loughton, Essex, even though the story is set in Ireland.

Filmed in Loughton, Essex, even though the story is set in Ireland. Police Scenes: Some station scenes were filmed in London buildings adapted for television.

Some station scenes were filmed in London buildings adapted for television. Coastal Backdrops: Beaches and cliffs around Dublin were used to raise tension in key scenes.

Will Bad Sisters Have a Spin-Off?

Fans began to ask for a spin-off after season 2 ended. A lot of people miss the characters and wish they could spend more time with them. Sharon Horgan has spent a lot of time thinking about what will happen in the future, but she is leery about continuing the story.

What Sharon Horgan Has Shared

In interviews, Horgan explained her mixed feelings. On one hand, she loves working with the cast. On the other hand, she feels the ending may already say enough.

Creative Reflection: She had a conversation about possible new ideas but believes the story may feel complete.

She had a conversation about possible new ideas but believes the story may feel complete. Blánaid’s Story: A follow-up could explore how Grace’s daughter grows up after losing her mom.

A follow-up could explore how Grace’s daughter grows up after losing her mom. Official Status: Apple TV+ has not confirmed any spin-off or new series order.

Could a New Chapter Still Happen?

The show first premiered in august 2022 and quickly gained praise. It balanced dark humor with emotional drama in a way that felt fresh and fun, even when the story turned serious.

Anthology Option: Horgan mentioned the idea of a new format with a different focus each season.

Horgan mentioned the idea of a new format with a different focus each season. Creative Team: Any continuation would likely involve the same director and core production team.

Any continuation would likely involve the same director and core production team. Core Themes: Family, grief, loyalty, and the impact of murder would remain central to the story.

Final Thoughts

Bad Sisters season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but fans are still keeping a close eye on things to see what happens. Sharon Horgan is still in charge of making the show, and each star in the cast has helped make it a success.

If there is a new season, it must protect the quality and emotional weight of the show. People want the story to end, but they also miss these characters.

For now, the best thing to do is to watch old episodes again and wait for official news. The show is a sharp, emotional story about loyalty, family, and consequences, and it will be strong whether it comes back or not.

FAQs