The Beast Games Season 2 Trailer: Survivor Meets Beast

Beast Games Season 2 is back, and it’s bigger and better than before. There’s a new twist, and the prize is $5 million! This season, 200 players, 100 strong and 100 smart, take part in crazy challenges.

The show has a big surprise: a crossover with Survivor that features Jeff Probst. It will premiere on Prime Video starting January 7, 2026. This guide tells you what’s new, where to watch, and what to expect from the next episodes.

Beast Games Season 2 – Official Trailer | Prime Video

What’s in the Beast Games Season 2 Trailer?

Image © 2025 Blink49 Studios / MrBeast / Amazon MGM Studios

Fans are given a sneak peek of what’s coming in the trailer for Beast Games Season 2. This season has a surprise crossover with Survivor, which was filmed in Fiji. Jeff Probst hosts a special episode with YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.

The episode brings together TV and digital creators. The trailer shows that Beast City has bigger sets, more dangerous twists, and fast-paced action.

A Crossover That Changes the Game

This special episode mixes the classic gameplay of Survivor with the over-the-top style of Beast Games. Beast Games contestants will have to get through a mixed challenge course that tests their strength and their ability to plan.

Location : Filmed in Fiji on Survivor’s island.

: Filmed in Fiji on Survivor’s island. Special guest : Jeff Probst hosts the arena.

: Jeff Probst hosts the arena. Challenge format : It has both physical obstacles and strategic twists, as well as mid challenge bribes.

: It has both physical obstacles and strategic twists, as well as mid challenge bribes. Concept: This is the first time two big reality competition franchises have worked together.

The Challenge Pushes Every Limit

Each challenge is meant to push human strength and smart as possible. The hybrid challenge setup gives viewers a new experience.

Visuals : A big challenge starts in the middle of Beast City.

: A big challenge starts in the middle of Beast City. Format : It mixes scripted drama with spontaneous creation.

: It mixes scripted drama with spontaneous creation. Engagement: Introduces characters early to make a quick connection with the audience.

What Is Beast Games Season 2 About and Who’s in the Cast?

Image © 2025 Blink49 Studios / MrBeast / Amazon MGM Studios

With 200 competitors, Beast Games Season 2 raises the level of competition. In this second season, both brains and brawn are important, with the planet’s strongest competitors and the world’s smartest minds competing. The combination of strategy and physicality makes this season a true ultimate collision of willpower and skill.

Contestants With Muscle and Brain

The number of characters in the cast was cut down by half from Season 1 to give each story more time. People will get to know players and their strategies better.

Team breakdown : 100 strong vs. 100 smart.

: 100 strong vs. 100 smart. Prize money : There is $5 million that can be won.

: There is $5 million that can be won. Setting : It was filmed in Las Vegas in a custom-built arena named Beast City.

: It was filmed in Las Vegas in a custom-built arena named Beast City. Notable cast members: Tyler, Ian, Omar, Sue Smey, and Cody bring big personalities and high energy to the show.

Meet the Creative Team

The co-creators have made a better version of the show. With a group of top executive producers, they made challenges that feel bigger, smarter, and harder.

Host : Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast.

: Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast. Co-creators : Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin, Mack Hopkins.

: Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin, Mack Hopkins. Executive producers : Matt Apps, Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Josh Kulic, Chris Keiper, and Michael Miller.

: Matt Apps, Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Josh Kulic, Chris Keiper, and Michael Miller. Series director: Tyler Conklin is back to lead production.

When Does Beast Games Season 2 Come Out?

Image © 2025 Blink49 Studios / MrBeast / Amazon MGM Studios

On January 7, 2026, Prime Video will release the first three episodes of Beast Games Season 2. After that, there will be a new episode every week until the finale in February. If you have a Prime account, you can watch the whole season of games from any device in countries all over the world.

Full Release Schedule

This season keeps fans coming back by releasing an episode every week. The rollout gets people excited more and more each week.

Launch date : January 7, 2026 .

: . Episodes at launch : On the first day, three can be had.

: On the first day, three can be had. Weekly drops : Every week, there are new episodes.

: Every week, there are new episodes. Finale: Set for February 2026.

You can only watch Beast Games Season 2 on Prime Video. With a valid account, users can get to it from anywhere in the world.

Streaming platform : Prime Video in over 240 areas around the world.

: Prime Video in over 240 areas around the world. Access options : Prime subscription every month or year.

: Prime subscription every month or year. Devices : Available on phone, tablet, Smart TV, and desktop.

: Available on phone, tablet, Smart TV, and desktop. Stay connected: Keep up with the news pages and comment on social media sites.

Will there be a Beast Games season 3?

Image © 2025 Blink49 Studios / MrBeast / Amazon MGM Studios

Yes, there will be a third season. The team is moving forward after the first and second seasons got a lot of viewers. Filming will take place in June, and the new season will keep pushing the limits. Expect to hear more stories, make stronger alliances, and face even harder challenges that test your life and your plan.

What’s Confirmed So Far

To keep things new, the format will keep changing. From the very first episode, you can expect smarter gameplay and bigger challenges.

Production timeline : Begins in June.

: Begins in June. New features : Tighter storylines and more emotional moments.

: Tighter storylines and more emotional moments. Game elements: Alliances will be more important.

Who Will Return to Serve as Leaders

Many important people will come back to run production. The same people who made Seasons 1 and 2 are coming back.

Returning leaders : Matt Apps, Sean Klitzner, and Tyler Conklin.

: Matt Apps, Sean Klitzner, and Tyler Conklin. Production roles : Matt Apps will be executive producer again.

: Matt Apps will be executive producer again. Goal for Season 3: In March, come back stronger than ever with bold new content.

Where Can I Watch Season 2 of Beast Games?

Only Prime Video has the second season of this well-liked competition series. People all over the world can log into their Prime accounts and stream from any device. This series is easy to get to, whether you like content creator shows or just love really hard challenges.

More than 240 areas around the world support streaming, which gives fans from New York to Tokyo a front-row view of the action.

How to Sign Up and Start Watching

You need a Prime membership to watch Beast Games Season 2. Amazon has lower prices for students and households that sign up for their programs.

Platform : You can only stream the whole season on Prime Video.

: You can only stream the whole season on Prime Video. How to watch : Sign in using your Amazon Prime account.

: Sign in using your Amazon Prime account. Device support : Works on phones, laptops, tablets, and Smart TVs.

: Works on phones, laptops, tablets, and Smart TVs. Global access: Can be found in more than 240 territories worldwide.

What You’ll Need to Watch

You don’t need to do anything special to stream, and it’s easy to do. In the Prime Video app, just search for “Beast Games” and play it.

Viewing devices : Mobile phones, Smart TVs, and web browsers.

: Mobile phones, Smart TVs, and web browsers. Subscription plans : Can be paid for monthly or yearly.

: Can be paid for monthly or yearly. Ease of access: You won’t need any extra apps or hardware.

Final Thoughts

Beast Games Season 2 has a new kind of challenge course that brings together the smartest and strongest people in the world. This season of the game pushes every limit by using content creator energy from YouTube star MrBeast and parts of traditional competition shows.

Fans of reality competitions should watch this one. It was directed by Tyler Conklin and produced by big names like Matt Apps, Michael Cruz, and Jeff Housenbold.

FAQs