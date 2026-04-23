Best Fortnite Weapons For April Meta

One thing about the world of online gaming is, it is always shifting, players who have been dedicated to any PVP style title will know of the dreaded updates to the content and what they can do to throw off the minutia that separates champions from the rest for online games. This has been consistent since the days of FIFA Ultimate Team and continues now with the expanded interest in online games that act as a service for multiplayer battles.

What is ideal For Close-Range Damage Dealers?

There are two even picks for the most powerful weapons to use for doling out damage to your enemies. While strategy is of the utmost importance at a high level, being able to get kills as quickly as possible can make the key difference in the key moments of battle. While even the best casino site couldn’t accurately predict the outcome of every close-contact melee. The odds can swing in your favour with two weapons in particular. The Chase Reloader Shotgun is the strongest non-mythic weapon currently; a well-placed headshot can almost one-hit kill some of your opponents. Its only match for raw damage is the Mythic weapon known as the Dark Voyager’s Obliterator Shotgun. It is harder to get but is worth the effort taken to get it.

What To Use For Other Styles of Play?

Vector 7 DMR: When it comes to a mix of range and shooting ability, this is the best option for players who prefer a rifle over the limitations of a shotgun. The rifle allows for more medium-to-long range shooting ability which can be preferable to the more risky nature of shotguns and their close-range dangers.

Lawful Heavy Impact Tracking Rifle: For those who opt for a long-range strategy, the closest thing to perfection in recent updates to the meta is this one. It has a tracking tag that can help with long-range kills but demands a lot of skill from the player who has to find a target, keep them in sight, and ultimately shoot them before being found, the melee limitations of this one are obvious but for certain strategists, this will be perfect.

Combat Assault Rifle: For our final style of play, I would recommend this particular AR after the recent updates. This received quite the buff to gameplay, offering high DPS, a good range of fire, and good fire rates. It has low recoil, which makes it a fairly effective assault rifle

Why Is This Important

Always Changing: The weapons in the game receive consistent changes to their capabilities, damage output, and usefulness.

Gives The Edge: Keeping up with these shifts in ability and use are key to success in online gameplay focused on PvP mechanics.

Can Hint At Meta Shifts: Usually, things play out over time, AR’s or shotguns consistently being upgraded or downgraded could hint at a long-term change in the game’s meta coming along

Will This Change In Future Seasons

Unfortunately, yes, while some of the weapons on this list may stay high on tier lists of the best weapons, others are subject to month-to-month changes. It would take regular checking of game guides or walkthroughs to consistently stay up to date. Things like fire rate, recoil, or even damage output can change regularly.

What Weapons Should Be Avoided

Pistol: It is a functional weapon but ultimately replaceable, there is no specific strength or weakness to it

Bouncing Boomstick: This is dynamite with some rather unpredictable uses, the bouncing is hard to predict or control

Seven Cluster Cannon: Has admittedly limited ammo, it is a decent weapon with ok damage dealing capabilities but isn’t worth the extra effort when there’s better weapons available

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