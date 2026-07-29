Blade Runner 2099 Teaser Unites a Fugitive and a Dying Replicant

Blade Runner 2099 will have eight episodes available on Prime Video starting November 25, 2026. A human fugitive named Cora, played by Hunter Schafer, and a dying replicant named Olwen, played by Michelle Yeoh, are shown in the new teaser.

The series takes place 50 years after Blade Runner 2049 and follows their tense relationship as they look into a threat that could destroy Los Angeles and permanently change the balance between humans and replicants.

Blade Runner 2099 – Official Teaser | Prime Video

What Does the Blade Runner 2099 Teaser Reveal About the Series?

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A new part of the Blade Runner series is shown in the first teaser for Blade Runner 2099. The Prime Video series takes place 50 years after Blade Runner 2049 and follows new characters while keeping themes from the first movies.

In the teaser, we see a dystopian future Los Angeles where humans and replicants are at odds with each other, and there is a mystery about who is who and who has power.

Also, it sounds like the show will have a good mix of mystery, personal choices, and questions about what makes a person human. This method makes the story easy to understand while still honoring the ideas that made the movies classics.

Why Must Cora and Olwen Work Together in Blade Runner 2099?

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Hunter Schafer plays Cora, a human fugitive who has been on the run all her life. To survive, she changes her name before she meets Michelle Yeoh’s character, Olwen. Olwen has only a few days left to live because she is a replicant. The story is driven by their tense relationship as they look into a secret that could put Los Angeles in danger.

Cora’s role: Cora has spent years hiding from Blade Runners and using false identities to stay alive.

Cora has spent years hiding from Blade Runners and using false identities to stay alive. Olwen’s condition: Olwen is a replicant nearing the end of her life, giving her mission urgency.

Olwen is a replicant nearing the end of her life, giving her mission urgency. Their partnership: Cora and Olwen must work together despite the conflict between human and artificial life.

Cora and Olwen must work together despite the conflict between human and artificial life. Michelle Yeoh’s comments: During the San Diego Comic-Con panel, Yeoh praised Hunter Schafer’s fearless approach to the action of the role.

During the San Diego Comic-Con panel, Yeoh praised Hunter Schafer’s fearless approach to the action of the role. Hunter Schafer’s comments: Schafer said the scripts convinced her to join and offered a chance to explore character-driven storytelling in science fiction.

Schafer said the scripts convinced her to join and offered a chance to explore character-driven storytelling in science fiction. Creative direction: Showrunner Silka Luisa, known for Shining Girls, leads the creative team, while Jonathan van Tulleken directs the first two episodes.

When Does Blade Runner 2099 Premiere on Prime Video?

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Blade Runner 2099 will premiere on Prime Video on November 25, 2026. The limited series will contain eight episodes, allowing deeper character development and longer story arcs. The first teaser debuted during San Diego Comic-Con.

Exact release date: Blade Runner 2099 begins streaming on November 25, 2026 .

Blade Runner 2099 begins streaming on . Episode count: The series will have eight episodes.

The series will have eight episodes. Streaming platform: The show will be available through Amazon Prime Video.

The show will be available through Amazon Prime Video. Comic-Con reveal: Prime Video presented the teaser trailer during the series panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Prime Video presented the teaser trailer during the series panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Michelle Yeoh’s statement: Yeoh highlighted the connection between Cora and Olwen.

Yeoh highlighted the connection between Cora and Olwen. Hunter Schafer’s statement: Schafer explained that she was cautious about returning to television, but the scripts changed her mind.

Schafer explained that she was cautious about returning to television, but the scripts changed her mind. Production leadership: Silka Luisa serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Ridley Scott remains involved as an executive producer.

How Does the Teaser Move the Story Beyond Blade Runner 2049?

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The teaser expands the Blade Runner universe by moving 50 years beyond Blade Runner 2049. That film starred Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and followed the world that director Ridley Scott launched with Blade Runner in 1982.

The new series keeps the franchise’s focus on memory, identity, and the difference between human and artificial life while exploring multiple characters.

Future setting: The story takes place in an unstable Los Angeles where humans and replicants face a new balance of power.

The story takes place in an unstable Los Angeles where humans and replicants face a new balance of power. Franchise connection: The series follows the earlier stories without depending on past plotlines, giving viewers a fresh starting point.

The series follows the earlier stories without depending on past plotlines, giving viewers a fresh starting point. Literary roots: The Blade Runner world remains inspired by Philip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

The Blade Runner world remains inspired by Philip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Visual style: The teaser uses neon skylines, polluted streets, and advanced technology to preserve the look of the acclaimed films.

The teaser uses neon skylines, polluted streets, and advanced technology to preserve the look of the acclaimed films. Long-form storytelling: Multiple episodes allow the creative team to develop morally complex characters.

Multiple episodes allow the creative team to develop morally complex characters. Ridley Scott’s influence: Scott’s role as executive producer connects the series with the visually rich storytelling of the previous films.

Final Thoughts

Blade Runner 2099 looks like a significant new chapter for the franchise while staying true to the ideas that defined Blade Runner. The teaser combines science fiction elements, visually rich storytelling, and long-form genre storytelling in a way that suits the television format.

With Michelle Yeoh leading the cast, the series format gives the creative team more room for deeper characters than a few films or short films. As more sci-fi TV and modern sci-fi properties have increasingly embraced ambitious storytelling, this prestige drama could become another acclaimed Blade Runner entry.

Although specific plot details and some characters remain limited, the teaser moves the story forward with a dystopian future, rogue androids, and many of the most intriguing aspects that have helped influence science fiction for decades.

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