Citadel Season 2 Sets May 6 Premiere With a New Trailer and Bigger Stakes

The official release date of Citadel season 2 is May 6, 2026. This gives fans a clear return date after a long wait. For a bigger job, Mason Kane, Nadia Sinh, and Bernard Orlick are back for the new season. The trailer shows that there will be more action, more secrets, and new people on the team.

This article has the most recent news about Citadel season 2, such as the release date, information about the trailer, and the confirmed cast.

Image © 2026 Prime Video

The Citadel Season 2 will start on Prime Video on May 6, 2026. Fans need to know that right now more than anything else. Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci are all back for the second season with a new mission that has bigger stakes.

The goal of this new season is to build on the first one by adding more action, secrets, and characters. It comes out after getting mixed reviews, going through extensive reshoots, and getting a lot of attention from the media around the world. This section has the release date, the trailer, and the cast list all in one place for readers who want to know right away.

Image © 2026 Prime Video

The date of release is set. Amazon announced that the second season of Citadel will start on May 6, 2026. People will be able to watch the whole second season at once because all seven episodes will come out at the same time. That helps people understand the launch and gives them a full story from the beginning.

It also helps to show why this update is important now that the first season has been so long ago. The plan for when the new season will come out shows that Prime Video wants it to be a big deal, not just another weekly drop. Readers who want the most reliable source can check the official Amazon update and the Prime Video platform.

Release Date : Citadel season 2 premieres on May 6, 2026 , on Prime Video.

: Citadel season 2 premieres on , on Prime Video. Episode Drop : All seven episodes will be available on day one.

: All seven episodes will be available on day one. Why It Matters: This format gives fans a complete story without waiting each week.

What Does The Citadel Season 2 Trailer Reveal

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The trailer shows the citadel agents returning for a globe-spanning mission. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas play elite operatives whose past still affects their choices after their memories are wiped. Stanley Tucci is back as Bernard Orlick, who helps get important agents back together.

The video shows that there are more plot twists, shocking betrayals, and danger from a powerful group that wants to change the way the world works. The threat of Manticore Agent Dahlia Archer and the fight against a new world order also tie it back to season 1.

It’s clear from the trailer that the story is bigger, faster, and meant to feel like a heart-racing spy thriller.

Main Conflict : The characters face spies, secrets, and a new mission with global stakes.

: The characters face spies, secrets, and a new mission with global stakes. Story Focus : The trailer highlights trust issues, action, and the fight against a powerful syndicate.

: The trailer highlights trust issues, action, and the fight against a powerful syndicate. Season 1 Link: The new season continues the story started in the first season.

Who Is In The Citadel Season 2 Cast?

Image © 2026 Prime Video

Along with returning stars, there are also new cast members. The story is once again told by Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, and Stanley Tucci. Ashley Cummings is back as Abby Conroy, and Lesley Manville is back as well. Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, and Gabrielle Leone are some of the new characters who have joined the story.

Behind the scenes, David Weil is still an important part of the show. Joe Russo, Angela Russo Otstot, Greg Yaitanes, Josh Appelbaum, and Bryan Oh are the executive producers. The goal is to make the story clearer for the audience while keeping the action big.

Honey Bunny and Citadel Diana are also part of the franchise’s larger world, which helps make the world bigger than just the main show.

Returning Cast : Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, and Ashleigh Cummings return for the second season.

: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, and Ashleigh Cummings return for the second season. New Cast Members : Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, and Gabriel Leone help grow the expanded ensemble.

: Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, and Gabriel Leone help grow the expanded ensemble. Creative Team: David Weil, Joe Russo, Angela Russo Otstot, Greg Yaitanes, Josh Appelbaum, and Bryan support the new season behind the camera.

Final Thoughts

Prime Video has confirmed that Citadel Season 2 will come out on May 6, 2026. This is the most clear update fans have been waiting for.

Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci are all back for a bigger mission with more at stake in the new season. The trailer also shows that Season 2 will have more action, more secrets, and a bigger cast than Season 1.

For people who are keeping an eye on Citadel Season 2, the release date, trailer, and cast are now official and can be trusted.

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