Deadloch Season 2: Luke Hemsworth Joins the Chaos

Deadloch Season 2 is coming back with more comedy, mystery, and heat. The new season moves from chilly Tasmania in Australia to the country’s Northern Territory, which is tropical. Detectives Dulcie and Eddie come back to Barra Creek to solve a new, strange case. Expect new crimes, a new cast, and crazy scenery.

It comes out worldwide on Prime Video on March 20, 2026. Here is all the information you need about the release, cast, plot, and where to watch the movie.

What Can We Expect from Deadloch Season 2?

Image © 2025 Amazon Studios / Guesswork Television / OK Great Productions

Deadloch Season 2 is back with a new case and a big change in style. The crime-comedy series moves from one’s icy Tasmanian setting to a hotter and more intense one. The highly anticipated second season brings back fan-favorite characters and dives into a more complex crime case that tests the limits of the detectives and the environment.

How Is Season 2 Different from Season 1?

Forget Tassie Noir. The show is now in its “tropical gothic” phase, which takes place in a setting very different from Tasmania. Australia’s sweltering Northern Territory is the new location, and it brings out a different kind of intensity.

This change is more than just a change of scenery. The Northern Territory’s awe-inspiring landscape and weather shape have an impact on the way the series looks, feels, and sounds.

New setting : Barra Creek is a remote town that is closer to South Asia than to the capital city of Australia.

: Barra Creek is a remote town that is closer to South Asia than to the capital city of Australia. Atmosphere : Lush tropical tree cover, red dirt roads, and smooth waterways.

: Lush tropical tree cover, red dirt roads, and smooth waterways. Visuals : The sunsets are so breathtakingly beautiful that they literally command a standing ovation every night.

: The sunsets are so breathtakingly beautiful that they literally command a standing ovation every night. Environmental shift: The characters are uncomfortable and chaotic because of the heat and humidity.

Who Are the Creators Behind This New Chapter?

Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan made the series. These creators, Kate McCartney and Kate Mclennan, return as executive producers after the show became a bona fide breakout hit. The show’s clever mix of parody and mystery got it five AACTA awards and an International Emmy award.

Writers : Both seasons were written and created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan.

: Both seasons were written and created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan. Executive producers : Kevin Whyte and others join McCartney and Kate.

: Kevin Whyte and others join McCartney and Kate. Production companies : Ok Great Productions and Amazon MGM Studios make the show.

: Ok Great Productions and Amazon MGM Studios make the show. Direction : Beck Cole directed it with help from Gracie Otto.

: Beck Cole directed it with help from Gracie Otto. Producer: The production is still being led by Andy Walker.

Who Is in the Deadloch Season 2 Cast?

Image © 2025 Amazon Studios / Guesswork Television / OK Great Productions

Detectives Dulcie Collins, Kate Box, Dulciedie Redcliffe, as well as Madeleine Sami Return, went back to the tropical north to lead the investigation. The cast gets bigger with a lot of fun new people from famous shows like Mad Max and Mystery Road.

Which Actors Are Returning for Season 2?

Characters that come back bring more depth and comedy. Dulcie Collins, Kate Box, and Eddie Redcliffe madeleine sami stay at the heart of the series. Familiar faces from the first season make the story feel like it keeps going.

Lead actors:

Kate Box : Dulcie Collins

Madeleine Sami: Eddie Redcliffe

Supporting cast:

Nina Oyama : Abby Matsuda

Alicia Gardiner : Cath York

Accolades: Kate Box won the AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Comedy.

Who Are the Notable New Cast Members?

There is a new lineup in season two. Luke Hemsworth and a bunch of new actors make their acting debuts and join the cast. These skills make the group more interesting and give them credibility from previous work.

What Is the Plot of Deadloch Season 2?

Image © 2025 Amazon Studios / Guesswork Television / OK Great Productions

In season two, there is a new investigation with deeper emotional ties. Bushy’s death starts off the show. Bushy was Eddie’s former policing partner when he was a police officer. In this case, it’s more personal, which leads detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe into dangerous, wet areas.

What Crime Are Dulcie and Eddie Investigating This Time?

Detectives are thrown into a strange mystery when a local legend is found dead. Eddie’s ex-police partner died, which adds emotional tension to their mission. The plot turns into a case that is more difficult and tangled than it has ever been before.

Main case : The killing of a local icon in Barra Creek.

: The killing of a local icon in Barra Creek. Emotional twist : Involves the death of Eddie’s former policing partner, Bushy.

: Involves the death of Eddie’s former policing partner, Bushy. Setting: A town that is hard to get to and is far from Australia’s capital city.

How Does the New Setting Impact the Story?

The case is shaped by every tropical weather. The risks are higher in this dangerous and lush place. The detectives have to deal with the heat, wildlife, and culture while they are solving the mystery.

Environment : Verdant tropical canopies, red dirt, and croc ier crime case.

: Verdant tropical canopies, red dirt, and croc ier crime case. Tone : Move from chilly Tasmania to the warm Gothic Era.

: Move from chilly Tasmania to the warm Gothic Era. Visual effect: The characters’ actions and decisions are made more intense by the weather.

When Does Deadloch Season 2 Release?

Image © 2025 Amazon Studios / Guesswork Television / OK Great Productions

People who love the breakout series will not have to wait for much longer. Deadloch Season 2’s official release date has already been announced. The return is very different from the original setting and will bring new energy to the show. With new actors and a big new location, this season is finally going to give fans all the details they want.

Deadloch Season 2, which many people are looking forward to, will come out on March 20, 2026. The show will be available all over the world, so fans from every country can watch. The announcement is based on the success of Season 1, and it was shared ahead of time to get people excited.

Confirmed release date : March 20, 2026 .

: . Global reach : Prime Video makes it accessible in more than 240 countries.

: Prime Video makes it accessible in more than 240 countries. Early announcement: In November 2025, Amazon MGM Studios shared this.

Was There a Delay or Early Announcement?

The release date did not get pushed back. Prime Video’s early reveal was a way to promote its lineup of Australian Originals. The series had already gained a lot of attention and won prizes such as Best Screenplay. Letting people know the date early also gave fans of shows like Joe v. Carole and Human Error, who were coming back on time, a chance to plan.

Marketing strategy : The announcement was made at a certain time to get people more excited about the show.

: The announcement was made at a certain time to get people more excited about the show. Award-winning history : Won Best Screenplay and a number of other awards.

: Won Best Screenplay and a number of other awards. Prime Video originals: Some of the things in this growing collection are from the Space Age and Girls School.

Where Can You Watch Deadloch Season 2?

Deadloch Season 2 will only be available to stream on Prime Video. No matter where you are in the world, you can watch the whole season on the platform. The show is part of a great group of shows that includes Time Bandits, Stay Married, and Ghosts Australia.

Will the Show Be Available Globally?

Yes, people all over the world will be able to watch Deadloch Season 2. Its hero town setting and new cast members from shows like Savage River and High Country make it popular all over the world.

Streaming service : Prime Video.

: Prime Video. Territories : Available in more than 240 countries.

: Available in more than 240 countries. Global appeal: The cast has actors from The Great Gatsby and The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

Do You Need a Prime Subscription to Watch?

You need a Prime Video subscription to watch the show. This lets you watch Deadloch Season 2 and a lot of other Prime Originals.

Subscription required : Yes.

: Yes. Extra benefits: Includes access to Girls School, Ghosts Australia, and more.

Final Thoughts

Deadloch Season 2 is very different from Season 1 because it’s set in the tropics and features a crime story with more crocodiles in the hero town of Barra Creek. The show will come out on March 20, 2026.

Fans can look forward to both returning and new actors from Joe v Carole, Dark Wolf, Space Age, and Girls School. The cast from High Country, Ghosts Australia, and Savage River makes it more interesting. This very popular season lives up to the hype and continues the success of its win for best screenplay.

FAQs