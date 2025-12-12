Dermatology and Skin Health

Dermatology is the branch of medicine that focuses on diagnosing, treating, and preventing diseases affecting the skin, hair, nails, and mucous membranes. The skin is the body’s largest organ, a protective barrier, and a vital part of both health and self-image. Dermatological care covers medical, surgical, and cosmetic procedures, benefiting people of all ages.​

At Liv Hospital, dermatologists use advanced technology and scientific expertise to address all aspects of skin health. Their multidisciplinary approach ensures personalized treatment, rapid diagnosis, and the latest care standards for every patient.​

What Does Dermatology Encompass?

Dermatology combines medical expertise and surgical techniques to address a wide spectrum of skin, hair, and nail conditions. Commonly treated issues include:

Acne vulgaris: The most frequent skin problem, often affecting teenagers and adults.

Eczema and dermatitis: Inflammatory conditions causing redness, itching, and rashes.

Psoriasis: An immune-mediated disease marked by red, scaly patches.

Skin cancer: Basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Early recognition is critical to survival.

Fungal, bacterial, and viral infections: Such as ringworm, herpes simplex, and impetigo.

Hair loss and nail disorders: Alopecia, fungal nail infections, and brittle nails.

Pigmentation issues: Vitiligo, melasma, and age spots.

Vitiligo, melasma, and age spots. Urticaria (hives), warts, and other benign or malignant growths.

Dermatologists are also trained to detect early signs of internal diseases that present on the skin, often collaborating with other medical branches for comprehensive care.​

Diagnostic Techniques in Dermatology

Liv Hospital’s dermatology specialists utilize state-of-the-art tools to evaluate skin conditions quickly and precisely. Diagnostic measures include:

Skin examination: Visual and tactile assessment of spots, moles, rashes, and growths.

Dermatoscopy: A noninvasive technique for magnifying and detailing skin lesions.

Skin biopsy: Removing a small tissue sample for laboratory investigation to confirm cancer, infection, or chronic disease.

Patch testing: Identifies allergic reactions and contact dermatitis.

Identifies allergic reactions and contact dermatitis. Blood and microbial tests: Used for autoimmune or infectious diseases.

Many skin, hair, and nail conditions are diagnosed in-office, yielding rapid results and enabling immediate treatment.​

Common Dermatological Treatments

Liv Hospital offers an array of both medical and cosmetic dermatology treatments, including:

Medical Treatments

Topical and oral medications: Steroids, antifungals, antibiotics, and biologics for diseases like eczema, psoriasis, and infections.

Phototherapy: Light-based therapy for chronic conditions like vitiligo or psoriasis.

Cryotherapy: A Freezing technique to remove warts, precancerous lesions, or benign growths.

A Freezing technique to remove warts, precancerous lesions, or benign growths. Surgical excision: Removal of skin cancers, cysts, and problematic moles.

Cosmetic and Advanced Treatments

Laser treatments: Scar reduction, hair removal, and pigmentation therapy.

Injectable treatments: Botulinum toxin (Botox), fillers for wrinkles, and facial contouring.

Botulinum toxin (Botox), fillers for wrinkles, and facial contouring. Chemical peels and micro-needling: Promote skin renewal and address discoloration, acne scars, and fine lines.

These interventions focus on restoring healthy skin, improving texture, and boosting patient confidence.​

Pediatric Dermatology

Skin issues in children require a special touch. Pediatric dermatologists at Liv Hospital treat birthmarks, congenital skin disorders, eczema, warts, and rashes with gentle, family-focused care. Early diagnosis and education reassure families and support long-term wellness.​

Skin Cancer Prevention and Awareness

Early detection is fundamental to successful skin cancer treatment. Dermatology teams at Liv Hospital provide:

Skin cancer screenings and mole mapping

Education about sun protection and self-checks

Minimally invasive surgery for suspicious lesions

Preventive care, including regular checkups, helps lower the risk of developing deadly skin cancers such as melanoma.​

Why Choose Liv Hospital for Dermatology?

Liv Hospital delivers comprehensive dermatology services in a modern, patient-focused environment. Their department features:

Expert dermatologists with extensive medical and aesthetic training

Advanced diagnostic equipment and personalized care plans

Multidisciplinary collaboration for complex cases

Both medical and cosmetic dermatology services

Friendly and supportive staff

Liv Hospital’s holistic approach prioritizes both skin health and patient comfort, promoting lifelong wellness for individuals of all ages.

