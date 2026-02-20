Dorohedoro Season 2 Is Back: What Fans Should Know

It’s official: Dorohedoro season 2 will start on April 1, 2026, and be shown all over the world. Fans will finally get to go back to the crazy world of Caiman and Nikaido after six years since the show’s debut in 2020.

The director Yuichiro Hayashi and the studio MAPPA are back. This piece talks about the movie’s release date, cast, creator Q Hayashida, and whether or not Dai Dark is linked.

Is Dorohedoro Season 2 Coming Out?

Image © 2020 Q Hayashida / Shogakukan / Dorohedoro Production Committee

After years of waiting, Dorohedoro fans can finally say that there will be a second season. The first season came out on Netflix in 2020 and quickly became popular because of its dark, funny, and strange style.

The second season will come out in spring 2026 in Japan and around the world after that. This new part of the adaptation of Q Hayashida’s manga continues the story and returns it to the Hole, a dangerous city.

Yes, Dorohedoro Season 2 Is Officially Confirmed

There had been rumors for months before the official announcement. Early news in January said they would be back in 2025, but the plans changed. It’s now official: the anime will come back on April 1, 2026. The sequel will be available to stream all over the world, so people won’t have to wait long after the Japanese premiere.

Premiere Date: April 1, 2026 , in Japan with a global Netflix release.

, in Japan with a global Netflix release. Original Plan: First planned for 2025 before being delayed.

First planned for 2025 before being delayed. Streaming Format: Confirmed as a streaming series on a global platform.

Confirmed as a streaming series on a global platform. More Updates: The official page shared that more updates will follow closer to release.

What Has MAPPA And The Production Team Confirmed

Studio MAPPA is coming back to make the new season. The project is once again being led by director Yuichiro Hayashi. The script is written by Hiroshi Seko, and the same music team is back. The character designer’s new work was shown in a new key visual, which also gave fans their first look at the new season.

Studio: MAPPA continues to handle the adaptation of Hayashida’s manga.

MAPPA continues to handle the adaptation of Hayashida’s manga. Director: Yuichiro Hayashi returns to guide the sequel.

Yuichiro Hayashi returns to guide the sequel. Music: (K)NoW_NAME provides the soundtrack again.

(K)NoW_NAME provides the soundtrack again. Key Visual: A new key visual highlights the growing war between two worlds.

Is Dorohedoro Written By A Woman?

Image © 2020 Q Hayashida / Shogakukan / Dorohedoro Production Committee

Yes, Q Hayashida made Dorohedoro. She is a Japanese manga artist who was born in Tokyo. Her writing stands out because it skillfully blends scary, exciting, and funny elements. A lot of people admire her unique writing style and stories.

Who Is Q Hayashida

Q Hayashida started as an artist before she started making manga. She began Dorohedoro in 2000 and ended it in 2018. After the anime version came out, more Netflix users found her work.

Birth Year: 1977, Tokyo, Japan.

1977, Tokyo, Japan. Major Works: Dorohedoro and Dai Dark.

Dorohedoro and Dai Dark. Art Background: Studied fine arts before creating manga.

Does Her Perspective Influence The Series’ Style

Dark humor and bloody fights are what Hayashida’s manga is known for. The story takes place in the Hole, a dangerous city where witches pluck people off the streets and use them as guinea pigs for their black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman with a reptile head and a bad case of memory loss.

As a result, a head sorcerer sends a crew hunting him, hoping to kill the lizard man and stop the lizard man from slaughtering.

Genre: Seinen, meaning it targets adult readers.

Seinen, meaning it targets adult readers. Tone: Mix of horror, comedy, and action.

Mix of horror, comedy, and action. Themes: Identity, survival, and conflict between two worlds.

Who Are The Main Cast Members In Dorohedoro?

Image © 2020 Q Hayashida / Shogakukan / Dorohedoro Production Committee

Many good voice actors in both Japanese and English perform in the anime. In the story, Caiman, a lizard man who is looking for answers, and Nikaido jump into fights all over the city.

Japanese Voice Cast

The original cast helped shape the first season, and they’re likely to be back for this one too.

English Dub Cast

The English version on the Netflix app made it easier for more people to watch.

Fans should subscribe to official news sites to make sure they don’t miss any news. This second season promises more in-depth story development, intense war scenes, and the answers that fans have been waiting for since the end of the first season.

Image © 2020 Q Hayashida / Shogakukan / Dorohedoro Production Committee

Fans have been waiting for good news about when the next part will come out. Early reports said the show would be back in 2025, and the production team confirmed that date.

The second season will start on April 1, 2026, in Japan, and almost everywhere else around the world at the same time. This update clears up the timeline that was thrown off by earlier news stories and online debates.

The official statement confirmed that the new season will start in the spring of 2026. The movie comes out first in Japan and then quickly all over the world. Along with the date, a promotional image was shared, which helped fans believe that the schedule is official. People who want to watch should be aware of different time zones so they don’t miss the launch.

Official Date: April 1, 2026 , with release starting in Japan and expanding globally.

, with release starting in Japan and expanding globally. Release Window: Confirmed for Spring 2026 after earlier timeline changes.

Confirmed for Spring 2026 after earlier timeline changes. Public Reveal: Date announced through official channels with a supporting image.

Date announced through official channels with a supporting image. Viewer Reminder: Always note your local time zone to avoid confusion.

Why Was Season 2 Delayed From 2025

The delay caused a lot of questions in March and earlier talks. The original updates said 2025, but the date was changed. Changes are common in the animation industry, and they don’t always mean there is a problem. It seems like the studio didn’t say anything important about the reason for the change in this case.

Keep in mind that delays often give teams a chance to do a better job. Fans might have been impatient, but the change will help make sure the sequel lives up to expectations. An occasional small delay can lead to a better final product in the end.

Original Expectation: 2025 release mentioned in early updates.

2025 release mentioned in early updates. Schedule Adjustment: Shifted to 2026 to support production needs.

Shifted to 2026 to support production needs. Studio Communication: No negative words about internal conflict.

No negative words about internal conflict. Fan Response: Mixed comment reactions, but strong support remains.

Are Dorohedoro And Dai Dark Connected?

A lot of readers want to know if Dorohedoro and Dai Dark live in the same world. Q Hayashida wrote both books, but they have different plots. Fans are hoping that something bigger will happen eventually, but there has been no official confirmation that the two events are connected.

Do They Share The Same Creator

Yes, Q Hayashida wrote and drew both series. There was no Dai Dark after Dorohedoro. Even though the humor and tone are similar, each manga has its own world and characters. It’s not a story; the link is creative.

When two stories have similar themes, that doesn’t mean their plots will overlap. The works are linked by Hayashida’s style, but the stories stand on their own.

Creator: Q Hayashida developed both manga series.

Q Hayashida developed both manga series. Publication Order: Dorohedoro concluded before Dai Dark launched.

Dorohedoro concluded before Dai Dark launched. Creative Similarities: Dark humor and detailed artwork appear in both.

Dark humor and detailed artwork appear in both. Important Note: No official crossover has been announced.

Are They Set In The Same Universe

At this point, there is no proven shared universe. Some fans say that the two series are linked in a direct way, but no official statement describes that they are. A lot of theories keep showing up online, but there isn’t any solid proof.

If the creator or studio doesn’t say anything new, the two games should be thought of as separate projects. Always rely on official news instead of guesses.

Official Status: No confirmed shared universe.

No confirmed shared universe. Fan Theories: Ongoing discussion in comment sections.

Ongoing discussion in comment sections. Current Evidence: No formal statement connecting both worlds.

No formal statement connecting both worlds. Final Note: Wait for an official word before concluding.

Final Thoughts

Dorohedoro Season 2 will premiere on April 1, 2026. This is a big return for the anime after years of waiting. With Studio MAPPA back, a new key visual, and the story continuing from Q Hayashida’s manga, fans can look forward to a great follow-up.

As new information comes out, viewers should stick to official news and stay away from rumors. This new installment looks like it will add to the chaos and war between the two worlds that made the first season so memorable.

FAQs