Enola Holmes 3 Sets July Release as First Look Teases Romance and Danger in Malta

Enola Holmes 3 is officially coming to Netflix on July 1, 2026. The new movie brings Millie Bobby Brown back as Enola, with the story moving to Malta for a dangerous new case.

First-look photos also tease romance, possible wedding drama with Tewkesbury, and higher stakes than before. With familiar faces returning, including Sherlock and Eudoria, this third chapter looks set to mix mystery, heart, and adventure in a bigger way.

Image © 2026 John Wilson / Netflix

The third installment of the hit mystery film is officially set to arrive on July 1, 2026. New first-look pics and story details show Detective Enola Holmes facing her most tangled case yet. This time, her personal and professional dreams take center stage in a brighter but riskier setting.

Image © 2026 John Wilson / Netflix

The release date is now locked. Netflix confirmed that the third film will premiere globally on July 1, 2026. The new chapter continues The Enola Holmes Mysteries, the book series by Nancy Springer, and builds on the success of the first two films.

Global Launch: The film will stream on Netflix worldwide starting July 1, 2026 .

The film will stream on Netflix worldwide starting . Franchise Growth: The first two films helped build strong interest in this third installment.

The first two films helped build strong interest in this third installment. Creative Team: Jack Thorne returns as writer, with producers Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, and Michael Dreyer.

Jack Thorne returns as writer, with producers Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, and Michael Dreyer. Production Support: Legendary Entertainment is behind the film, with Joshua Grode and Jake Bongiovi among the executive producers.

First-Look Photos Reveal Malta Setting, Wedding Tease & Bigger Stakes

Image © 2026 John Wilson / Netflix

The new photos confirm a big setting change, taking Detective Enola Holmes to Malta instead of London. The official story says her personal and professional dreams collide on a case that is “tangled and treacherous.” The photos also tease danger, romance, and possible wedding drama.

New Setting: Enola Holmes to Malta gives the film a fresh look and moves the mystery beyond London.

Enola Holmes to Malta gives the film a fresh look and moves the mystery beyond London. Story Direction: The case appears more dangerous, with personal stakes and professional dreams collide in one mystery.

The case appears more dangerous, with personal stakes and professional dreams collide in one mystery. Romance Angle: Photos hint at a deeper relationship between Enola and Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge.

Photos hint at a deeper relationship between Enola and Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge. Action Tease: Fire and danger in the first-look images suggest this period piece will have higher stakes.

Image © 2026 John Wilson / Netflix

These updates show that Enola Holmes 3 is growing with its main character. She’s still clever and bold, but the story now explores bigger choices about love, work, and identity. Fans can expect a mystery that feels more mature while keeping the fun spirit of the series.

Character Growth: Enola is more confident, but she still has personal questions to answer while building her detective agency.

Enola is more confident, but she still has personal questions to answer while building her detective agency. Returning Cast: Henry Cavill returns as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Himesh Patel as John Watson, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster also returns.

Henry Cavill returns as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Himesh Patel as John Watson, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster also returns. Fresh Direction: Philip Barantini directs the third film, taking over from Harry Bradbeer while keeping the heart of the franchise.

Philip Barantini directs the third film, taking over from Harry Bradbeer while keeping the heart of the franchise. Fan Appeal: The movie promises a tangled mystery, emotional growth, and a cast that viewers already miss.

Final Thoughts

Enola Holmes 3 is shaping up to be an exciting film to watch, especially after all the updates shared since April. The story feels darker, with more pressure on Enola as she continues her journey. Written by Jack Thorne and directed after changes since November, the film keeps the mystery afoot while adding new depth.

Fans will see her walk a new path, possibly down the aisle, as Moriarty returns and danger grows. The cast is joined again, and the tone feels more mature, almost like adolescence themes mixed with adventure. Overall, this third chapter looks exciting, emotional, and worth the wait.

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