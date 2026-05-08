eSports Betting & Competitive Gaming

Video games have become the defining medium of the new millennium. The seeds for a bustling gaming industry may have been laid down in the tail end of the past century, but the industry did not come into its own until a couple of decades ago. There is a good argument to be had whether eSports played a role in the popularity of video games or whether the opposite is true.

eSports’ Growing Popularity

Competitive gaming began as a grassroots movement in the last decade of the past century. But with the backing of major organizations and the power of streaming, the sector has become a huge part of the gaming world. Its effect can be felt in industries outside of video games, such as iGaming. We can see that Cwinz, a crypto-friendly licensed casino offers odds on popular eSports titles.

The growing popularity of eSports has certainly had an effect on the gambling industry as a whole, particularly online. Competitive gaming is now a multi-billion-dollar market. It is fairly obvious why iGaming operators might grow interested in tapping into the sector. But it is also true that placing wagers on eSports is a relatively new phenomenon. That is why it is important to understand how it works and what the market might demand of new participants.

How Does eSports Betting Work?

Betting on competitive gaming is no different than placing wagers on any of the popular sports that have dominated the gambling sector for years now. The only major thing that puts eSports apart is that betting on the industry arose during the age of the internet. That means that it is far more likely to find odds on video games at online sportsbooks than in their land-based counterparts. It may not be true to say that eSports wagers can only be found online. But it is certainly true that the market owes its existence to the internet based bookies that have taken over in the past ten years.

Newbies interested in betting must first understand how odds work. An important step is being able to discern between the three main types of sports wagering odds, that also apply to eSports betting.

The Most Popular Video Games in eSports Betting

The massive online battle arena genre is one of the most popular in the world of eSports. The League of Legends community currently dominates the world of competitive gaming. Colorful champions and unique map structures have propelled the game to incredible heights in popularity and fan devotion. It is unsurprising that League of Legends dominates the eSports sector today. You won’t find many sportsbooks that cover eSports and don’t have odds for the most popular LOL tournaments. The success of the Netflix animated show “Arcane” also instilled new life into the already successful game’s further growth.

Arena shooters are another side of the gaming industry that have seen some pretty major success. Fortnite dominates Twitch and YouTube streams for example. The game works to attract new players through fan service, but most stick around for the simple and easy-to-master mechanics and the game style variety. Fortnite was the dominant game in eSports for a long while, and though it may not be in the top ten right now, it still has legions of fans looking forward to advance their characters and tune in to the latest eSports tournaments.

The mobile eSports scene is also on the rise. Mobile Legends has even surpassed League of Legends in viewership, and the growing popularity of mobile gaming suggests continued success for the sector

What the Future of eSports Holds

The success of competitive gaming is obviously not a flash in the pan. The Asian market currently makes up a vast majority of the sector. That means that eSports is only now beginning to take hold in North America and Europe. The top researchers in the market believe that the industry is only going to continue to grow and produce more revenue by the end of the decade. But what does that mean for the future of eSports as a whole?

Scholastic eSports may become a widespread phenomenon. Universities and even high school courses may be centered around gaming. Game design has already become a part of some courses in educational institutions. But we are talking about a future where up and coming gamers are being taught to nurture their talent and prepare for the big leagues. Some have even suggested that we may see scholarships for particularly talented players who have a future in professional gaming. eSports may mirror the development of sports proper, in other words.