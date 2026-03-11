Euphoria Season 3 Adds New Cast Members as Zendaya Returns

The Euphoria season 3 cast brings back many familiar faces while adding several new stars. The HBO drama returns on April 12, 2026, continuing the story after a five-year time jump.

Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow are also in the cast as Rue, led by Zendaya. Season 3 also brings in new actors, which makes the show’s world bigger and makes us wonder about the characters’ futures.

Euphoria Season 3 Cast: Returning and New Characters

The Euphoria season 3 cast brings back familiar characters while also introducing several fresh faces. In the third season of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama, the story picks up five years after the second season. The new season takes place outside of high school, but many of the characters that fans love are still there. The production company is still working on it behind the scenes with a large production team and executive producer group. It will be available to stream on HBO and HBO Max.

Main Cast Returning for the Third Season with HBO Max

The main characters from the second season are still at the center of the third season`. They are now adults and facing new challenges. Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett, is still the star of the show, and Nate Jacobs and his father Cal Jacobs are still important characters. Several actors return to keep the story connected to earlier seasons.

Zendaya in Euphoria: Returns as Rue Bennett, the main character whose personal struggles and recovery journey continue in the new season.

Returns as Rue Bennett, the main character whose personal struggles and recovery journey continue in the new season. Jacob Elordi : Continues playing Nate Jacobs, whose complicated relationship with family and friends remains central to the story.

Continues playing Nate Jacobs, whose complicated relationship with family and friends remains central to the story. Eric Dane : Reprises his role as Cal Jacobs. The actor completed filming before his passing in 2026.

Reprises his role as Cal Jacobs. The actor completed filming before his passing in 2026. Sydney Sweeney and Dominic Fike: Their characters continue important storylines, including Cassie’s complicated relationships and Elliot’s connection to Rue.

Other returning actors also support the main storyline

Nika King : Returns as Leslie Bennett, Rue’s mother who continues supporting her daughter.

Returns as Leslie Bennett, Rue’s mother who continues supporting her daughter. Paula Marshall : Appears again as Marsha Jacobs, Nate’s mother.

Appears again as Marsha Jacobs, Nate’s mother. Zak Steiner : Continues his role as Aaron Jacobs, Nate’s older brother.

Continues his role as Aaron Jacobs, Nate’s older brother. Sophia Rose Wilson : Returns as BB, one of the recurring friends in the series.

Returns as BB, one of the recurring friends in the series. Melvin Bonez Estes: Appears again as Bruce in supporting scenes.

Supporting Cast Members and Notable Returns

The supporting cast members continue to shape the story in the third season. These actors help connect earlier plotlines with new character developments. Together, the entire cast helps move the drama forward while exploring the characters’ lives after high school.

Chloe Cherry : Returns as Faye, a character who previously had strong ties to the show’s darker storylines.

Returns as Faye, a character who previously had strong ties to the show’s darker storylines. Martha Kelly : Appears again as Laurie, the dangerous figure connected to Rue’s past struggles.

Appears again as Laurie, the dangerous figure connected to Rue’s past struggles. Storm Reid : Previously played Rue’s sister Gia but does not return for the new season.

Previously played Rue’s sister Gia but does not return for the new season. Austin Abrams: Known for playing Cassie’s ex boyfriend in earlier storylines.

Other recurring characters also appear

Dominic Fike : Returns as Elliot, who remains linked to Rue’s past choices.

Returns as Elliot, who remains linked to Rue’s past choices. Sam Trammell : Joins the show in a new supporting role.

Joins the show in a new supporting role. James Landry Hébert and Darrell Britt Gibson: Add additional supporting characters to the storyline.

New Cast Members and Fresh Faces in Season 3

The third season also introduces several fresh faces. These new cast members help expand the show’s world beyond school life and into adulthood, careers, and new relationships.

More actors appear across the eight episodes

Behind the scenes, the production team continues to evolve

Natasha Newman Thomas joins: As costume designer, working closely with the production designer and co producer team.

As costume designer, working closely with the production designer and co producer team. Production team: The executive producer and creative team guide the eight episodes planned for the third season.

The executive producer and creative team guide the eight episodes planned for the third season. Production updates: Reports during development mentioned creative differences before the storyline was finalized.

Final Thoughts

The Euphoria season 3 cast continues to grow as the story moves beyond East Highland and explores life after high school. Several characters now deal with new paths such as art school, careers, and adult relationships. While some actors return as series regulars, others join the show to expand the world of the drama. Season 2 left many storylines unresolved, and the upcoming season will explore those developments further.

Fans may also notice new guest appearances, including Trisha Paytas and Kadeem Hardison. Interviews and discussions, including commentary from Josh Horowitz, continue to build excitement for the series. Behind the scenes, creators and stylists like Kim Kimble help shape the show’s visual identity as the story evolves.

