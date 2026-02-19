Exciting New Games to Play in 2026

The beginning of 2026 has already brought a wave of interesting new games. Some stand out for their visual style, others for their unique gameplay mechanics, or a creative approach to familiar genres. Whether you are a dedicated gamer or just looking for a fun way to relax in between your sessions at platforms like Revery Play Casino, these seven titles are worth paying attention to this year.

Kotama and Academy Citadel

Kotama and Academy Citadel is a visually striking anime-style metroidvania that offers both exploration and strategic gameplay. Players take on the role of a young exchange student who arrives at a prestigious academy known for its cutting-edge technology. Her ultimate goal is to become the best by winning a major competition, and to achieve this, she must earn the support and votes of her fellow students by completing their requests.

The academy itself is a sprawling labyrinth filled with enemies, traps, and advanced technology capable of altering reality through mind-boggling illusions, incredible machines, and self-contained biomes. Survival depends on careful navigation, strategic combat, and the clever use of resources.

The gameplay follows classic metroidvania mechanics. Players run, jump, fight enemies, avoid traps, and collect weapons, resources, and artifacts to level up the heroine and enhance her abilities. Over time, new skills such as dashing and double jumping are unlocked, opening up previously inaccessible areas and adding depth to exploration.

What sets Kotama and Academy Citadel apart is its vibrant visual style, the abundance of side quests, and the freedom to heal at any time using collected resources. Combat emphasizes blocking and parrying, adding a layer of tactical engagement beyond standard hack-and-slash mechanics.

One particularly unique feature is the limited-time room mechanic. Players must complete certain challenges within a set period; if they don’t, some areas, tasks, or characters may become unavailable. For instance, a cat that needs feeding might fall asleep if you take too long. While the mechanics are subtle and not immediately obvious, they add a layer of strategy and replayability that makes the game memorable.

Overall, Kotama and Academy Citadel leaves a strong impression as a carefully designed anime-style metroidvania with engaging exploration, tactical combat, and unique time-based mechanics, making it one of the standout new games of 2026.

Escape from Ever After

Escape from Ever After is a charming JRPG that offers a lighter, more accessible approach to the storybook world crossover concept. While it can be compared to games like The Plucky Squire, where fairy-tale characters escape from books into reality, Escape from Ever After simplifies the humor and gameplay, quickly drawing players into its imaginative world.

Players assume the role of Flint Buckler, a fairy-tale hero who arrives at a castle intending to get revenge on the dragon Tinder. Instead, he finds himself in the offices of Ever After Inc., a corporation that blurs the line between fairy-tale stories and real-world reality, exploiting beloved book characters as cheap labor. Flint and Tinder must team up, take jobs within the office, and secretly work to dismantle the corporation from within.

As they progress, players explore multiple fairy-tale worlds and encounter familiar characters with unexpected twists. The troll from the bridge, Count Dracula, and the three little pigs all appear, but with humorous reimaginings — for example, the three little pigs have become opportunistic builders trying to evict peaceful wolves in order to construct luxury real estate.

The gameplay follows a time-tested JRPG formula in the spirit of Paper Mario. Players level up characters, engage in turn-based battles, explore vibrant locations in search of coins, chests, and healing items, and complete quests to help others. Each squad member has unique abilities that impact exploration and puzzles. Tinder can set objects on fire, while the minstrel wolf uses musical magic to grow flowers and manipulate the environment, adding a strategic layer to gameplay.

Combat is challenging, especially at higher difficulties. Many enemies must have their armor or defenses removed before damage can be inflicted. Timing and reactions are crucial — players must press the right buttons at the right moment to reduce incoming damage or execute powerful attacks, adding a tactical depth reminiscent of other timing-based RPGs like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Overall, Escape from Ever After combines engaging turn-based combat, creative puzzles, and whimsical storytelling to deliver a JRPG experience that is both accessible and memorable, making it one of the standout story-driven games of 2026.

Confidential Killings

Confidential Killings puts players in the shoes of a detective tasked with investigating murders within the worlds of actors, directors, writers, and journalists. The game draws inspiration from titles like The Case of the Golden Idol, requiring players to carefully examine crime scenes, identify crucial clues, and piece together the story to determine who committed each crime and why.

The cases in Confidential Killings are vivid and often brutal. One memorable example includes a death on stage caused by a real sword that replaced a prop. Despite the intensity of the crimes, the presentation remains readable and visually engaging, allowing players to focus on investigation without being overwhelmed.

While Confidential Killings does not match the depth, sophistication, or dark humor of The Golden Idol, it succeeds as a visually compelling detective game. There is a wide variety of crimes to solve, and the beautifully rendered environments enhance the investigative experience. Fans of murder mysteries, crime-solving games, and story-driven detective adventures will likely find Confidential Killings both engaging and satisfying.

DuneCrawl

DuneCrawl is a truly unique open-world adventure that combines exploration, combat, and cooperative gameplay with an unusual twist: players can ride both small beetles and massive crabs. As a warrior helping their tribesmen, players explore vast territories, capture oases, and clear dungeons, all while managing dynamic combat scenarios.

In dungeons and catacombs, players must dismount from their mounts to fight enemies directly, using whatever is at hand — from swords, bows, pistols, and rifles to dynamite, grenades, and even massive exploding plants. When riding a giant crab, combat becomes even more tactical: players load cannonballs, fire cannons, throw first aid kits to injured claws, and use crab boosters to gain speed.

While players can delegate some tasks to an assistant and focus solely on controlling the mount, frequent manual intervention is necessary, especially for repairing cannons or handling critical combat moments. Both the character and their crab can be upgraded with new weapons and equipment, adding a layer of progression and strategy.

Though DuneCrawl has some issues with variety and balance — particularly in how in-game currency is used — these are offset by the sheer scale of the open world, interactive environments, and humorous moments. The co-op gameplay is particularly entertaining, offering unexpected comedy when players accidentally get crushed by their own crab or launch a teammate into enemy territory via cannon.

Overall, DuneCrawl stands out as a cooperative open-world action RPG with inventive combat mechanics, extensive exploration, and a sense of playful chaos that makes it one of the more memorable releases of 2026.

Terra Invicta

Terra Invicta is a deep and ambitious 4X strategy game centered on an alien invasion of Earth. Following the arrival of extraterrestrials, seven distinct factions emerge, each with its own philosophy on how to respond — some resist the invaders, while others actively aid in humanity’s conquest. Players take control of one faction, expanding influence on Earth before spreading their reach across the Solar System.

A key feature of gameplay on Earth is that players do not manage a single nation. Instead, factions compete for strategic control points such as major corporations, allowing for a flexible approach to global strategy. Players can engage in proxy wars, manipulate politicians, recruit agents, and influence events from behind the scenes, creating a complex and layered political simulation.

In space, the focus shifts to fleet management and tactical combat. Players must build powerful and maneuverable spaceships capable of engaging alien forces, all while adhering to realistic physics that affect movement, combat, and positioning. This adds a high level of tactical depth and challenges even experienced strategy gamers.

While Terra Invicta has a steep learning curve and can require dozens of hours to fully experience, especially as opponents may not always follow fair play, the game rewards patience and strategic thinking. For those willing to master its intricate systems, Terra Invicta offers a truly monumental strategy experience, combining global politics, interstellar warfare, and long-term planning into a unique and highly engaging package.

Solargene

Solargene is an ambitious space simulation and strategy game that challenges players to colonize the Solar System due to Earth’s dwindling resources. Players assume the role of the head of a private space corporation, responsible for the industrial and societal development of extraterrestrial colonies. The game combines resource management, urban planning, and political simulation, creating a complex but engaging experience for strategy fans.

In Solargene, players establish colonies with a variety of specializations, including spaceports, mining settlements, farming and tourist complexes, scientific research stations, and more. Success requires balancing resource extraction, production chains, and the needs of the population, including holding elections and passing laws that reflect the dominant ideology within each colony.

The game offers impressive attention to detail. Colony conditions depend on factors such as time of day, season, planetary location, atmosphere, and distance from the Sun. Each cosmonaut has unique traits, skills, and experience, which affect their performance and interactions. Logistics, research, and population management are crucial, as players must ensure the health and satisfaction of their inhabitants.

At release, some aspects of the interface and construction mechanics are not entirely intuitive, making the learning curve a bit steep. However, the potential of Solargene is clear, offering a rich and immersive simulation for players interested in space colonization and complex strategy games. Keeping an eye on future updates is highly recommended, as the developers continue to refine both gameplay and user experience.

Dungeon with Girl

Dungeon with Girl offers a unique and energetic take on the dungeon crawler genre. Unlike some other recent releases, which may focus heavily on random chance, this game combines strategic combat, resource management, and progression in a more dynamic and engaging way. Players explore dungeons alongside a central character whose abilities develop through completing various tasks.

The game requires careful planning and tactical thinking. Players must manage stamina, make decisions about which battles to engage in, handle random events, interact with merchants, and complete quests to meet guild deadlines. Tired characters gradually lose effectiveness, adding a layer of strategy to resource and time management.

Beyond combat, Dungeon with Girl includes trading, skill development, equipment management, and training. Exploration and preparation are critical, as players need to consider both short-term challenges and long-term goals within the dungeon environment. While the game features adult-oriented content, it is structured around planning, strategic decision-making, and character progression, making it a tactical RPG experience with a distinctive twist.

Overall, Dungeon with Girl stands out among recent dungeon crawlers for its mix of strategic depth, exploration, and unique character mechanics, offering a more engaging and lively gameplay experience for players interested in adult-themed strategy RPGs.