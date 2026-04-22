Explore the Youkai, Dragons, and Adepti in Genshin Impact

In the world of Genshin Impact, human civilization is far from the only protagonist on the continent of Teyvat. Three non-human races—the Dragons, the Inazuman Yokai, and the Liyue Adepti—each carry distinct cultural genes and worldviews, weaving together the diverse fabric of this fantasy realm.

Dragons: The Lost Sovereignty

Before the birth of humanity, the “Old World” of Teyvat was ruled by Dragons. During that era, the world was divided into seven realms, each governed by one of the Seven Elemental Dragon Sovereigns. Their common sovereign was Nibelung, known as the “Dragon King” (or Primeval Dragon). It was not until the arrival of the “Heavenly Principles,” Phanes, that the age of dragons gradually came to an end after a protracted war that overthrew the ancient draconic rule.

Today, the Genshin dragons are distinct and unique, their stories and histories still deeply etched into the landscapes of Teyvat. Many elemental dragons have chosen to fight alongside the Seven Archons. For instance, Dvalin, once known as the “Dragon of the East,” worked with the Anemo Archon to reshape the geography of Mondstadt and was recognized as one of the “Four Winds.” Five hundred years ago, while defending the land against the assault of the shadow dragon Durin, Dvalin struck him down upon Dragonspine. However, in the process, he swallowed Durin’s poisonous blood and fell into a long period of suffering, tormented by the power of the Abyss. Ultimately, with the help of the Traveler and the Anemo Archon, Dvalin regained his freedom and continues to watch over Mondstadt.

Azhdaha, a giant dragon carved into form and granted life by Zhongli, once entered into a contract to coexist in peace. However, due to “Erosion,” he lost his memories and was sealed away after attacking The Chasm. Yet not all dragons chose submission. In Sumeru, the Dendro Dragon Sovereign Apep has consistently resisted the intrusion of external order.

In Fontaine, the Hydro Dragon Sovereign Neuvillette was reborn in human form. He chose to integrate into human society and took on the role of Chief Justice of Fontaine. Over the course of five hundred years, he sought to understand the meaning of his own existence by observing humanity, upholding the dignity of the law with absolute fairness. During Fontaine’s crisis, he reclaimed the “Ancient Dragon’s Authority” that had been taken by the gods, and became a fully fledged dragon.

In Natlan, the forms of dragonkind are at their most diverse. Due to drastic environmental changes, the dragons here have undergone a “retrograde evolution,” diversifying into six distinct types of Saurians adapted to different habitats. The Tepetlisauri can burrow into rock and stone, the Koholasauri can traverse liquid phlogiston (molten lava), and the Qucusauri soar through the skies. They have formed a unique symbiotic relationship with the human tribes; the Traveler can even utilize the “Saurian Indwelling” ability to temporarily take control of them.

From ancient thrones to today’s “dragon companions,” dragons may no longer rule the world, but their influence has never truly faded.

Inazuman Yokai: Spirits of a Myriad of Forms

If the Dragons are the footnotes to Teyvat’s grand history, then the world of the Inazuman Yokai is one filled with the warmth of everyday human life. Long before the Raiden Shogun established her rule, three major Yokai lineages—the Hakushin Kitsune, the Tengu, and the Oni—were already flourishing across the lands of Inazuma. These Yokai are not merely subjects of mysterious legends; they possess high intelligence and distinct civilizations of their own. Among them, the Hakushin Clan is the most prestigious, having produced generations of exceptionally brilliant and powerful “Great Yokai.” Most Yokai are gentle by nature and enjoy living in harmony with humanity, even assisting with farming and the construction of cities. In fact, the successful completion of Inazuma City was made possible through the dedicated support and combined efforts of the various Yokai tribes.

As time flows on, many ancient Yokai lineages have gradually withered away, yet their descendants continue to leave a profound mark on the land of Inazuma. From the Kitsune line came Yae Miko, the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine. Inheriting the bloodline and wisdom of the Kitsune Saiguu, she maneuvers between mortals and gods with a detached, sophisticated elegance; her unique charm has long since become a cultural icon of Inazuma. This influence has even sparked the creation of various merchandise modeled after her, among which the lifelike Genshin Impact acrylic stand are particularly beloved by players. Meanwhile, Kujou Sara, a descendant of the Tengu race, was adopted by the Tenryou Commission and rose to become a core general of the Shogunate through her illustrious military achievements. From ancient, noble bloodlines to individuals thriving within human society, the Yokai of Inazuma have demonstrated remarkable adaptability and a vibrant, enduring vitality.

Liyue Adeptus: Mystical Beings Beyond the Mortal Realm

The Liyue Adepti are transcendent beings who stand apart from the mortal world. Born at the convergence of elemental forces between heaven and earth, they possess power and wisdom far beyond that of ordinary humans. Cloud Retainer, in the form of an elegant crane, stands proudly above the mortal realm and is highly skilled in mechanical arts. Her abode, the Sea Gazer’s Abode, resembles a secluded paradise, filled with intricate mechanisms and hidden wonders. Although she lives in seclusion within the mountains, her heart remains with Liyue. In times of need, she always makes her appearance, using the power of Anemo to safeguard this land.

Moon Carver and Skybracer both manifest as divine beasts in the form of stags. During the Archon War, they sacrificed themselves without hesitation to protect Liyue. Skybracer, in a final act of heroism, urged his comrades to sever his antlers—which were infused with the power of Rex Lapis—to prop up the collapsing Mt. Tianheng.Ultimately, Skybracer perished from excessive blood loss. His blood transformed into the Bishui River, and his antlers became a permanent support for the geological structure of Mt. Tianheng. Their valiant deeds have since become legendary tales told by the people of Liyue through the generations.

Xiao, the Guardian Yaksha, is a protector of Liyue Harbor. Tasked with the heavy duty of subduing demons, he traverses the mountains and rivers of Liyue, tirelessly battling malevolent monsters. Although he is solitary by nature and avoids social interaction, he never hesitates to step forward whenever Liyue faces a crisis, using the power of Anemo to repel any threat.

Dragons, Youkai, and Adepti each weave their own legendary stories across the continent of Teyvat. They may be powerful, mysterious, or burdened by fate, yet all of them have, in their own unique ways, added rich and vivid strokes to the history and culture of Teyvat. It is precisely the interweaving and collisions of these different races that make the world of Genshin Impact so vibrant, full of endless charm and the joy of exploration.