Fallout Season 3 Filming Begins as Walton Goggins Returns as The Ghoul

Fallout season 3 is officially in motion, with Walton Goggins confirming his return as The Ghoul through a new behind-the-scenes filming update. Prime Video has not announced an official release date yet, so any 2027 window is only speculation.

The new season is expected to follow The Ghoul’s search for his family after Season 2’s Colorado clue, while new cast members add more mystery to the wasteland.

Image © 2024 Prime Video

Fallout Season 3 is now moving forward, and Walton Goggins has given fans the first big update. The actor confirmed his return as Cooper Howard, also known as The Ghoul, with a new behind-the-scenes filming post. Prime Video has not announced the release date yet, but filming has started, which means the next season is officially in production.

Has Fallout Season 3 Officially Started Filming?

Yes. Walton Goggins confirmed that filming has started by sharing photos of his return as The Ghoul. His post showed the makeup process, boots, and costume details linked to Cooper Howard. The official Fallout and Kilter Films accounts also reposted the update, making it clear that production is underway.

Filming Update: Goggins wrote “Back in the saddle, Fallout Season 3,” giving fans the first real look at the third season.

Goggins wrote “Back in the saddle, Fallout Season 3,” giving fans the first real look at the third season. Official Confirmation: The reposts from Fallout and Kilter Films helped confirm that the TV series is now filming.

The reposts from Fallout and Kilter Films helped confirm that the TV series is now filming. Release Date: Prime Video has not announced an official release date, so any 2027 window is only a prediction.

Prime Video has not announced an official release date, so any 2027 window is only a prediction. Creative Team: The Fallout series continues with Executive Producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, with Amazon MGM Studios behind the Prime Fallout adaptation.

The Fallout series continues with Executive Producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, with Amazon MGM Studios behind the Prime Fallout adaptation. Why It Matters: This update gives amazing fans a clear sign that the next season is no longer just in planning.

What Does The Ghoul’s First Look Reveal About His Next Story?

The first images do not reveal major spoilers, but they show that Cooper Howard’s story is far from over. After the Fallout Season 2 ending, The Ghoul is still searching for his wife and daughter. His journey may now move beyond New Vegas after a clue pointed toward Colorado.

Character Focus: Cooper Howard is expected to continue his search after surviving the nuclear apocalypse.

Cooper Howard is expected to continue his search after surviving the nuclear apocalypse. Season 2 Clue: A postcard suggests his next path may move away from the New Vegas Strip and into new territory.

A postcard suggests his next path may move away from the New Vegas Strip and into new territory. Main Characters: Lucy MacLean and Aaron Moten’s Maximus are also expected to remain key parts of the story.

Lucy MacLean and Aaron Moten’s Maximus are also expected to remain key parts of the story. Wider Fallout Lore: The show may continue exploring Vault-Tec, Vault Dwellers, the Great War, the New California Republic, Caesar’s Legion, Robert House, Cold Fusion, and the Forced Evolutionary Virus.

The show may continue exploring Vault-Tec, Vault Dwellers, the Great War, the New California Republic, Caesar’s Legion, Robert House, Cold Fusion, and the Forced Evolutionary Virus. Reader Value: Fans of the Fallout games should watch for how the show connects game lore with its own TV story.

Prime Video has not confirmed when Fallout Season 3 will be released. Since filming has only started, viewers should wait for an official date instead of trusting rumors. Still, the casting news makes the third season more exciting, especially with Aaron Paul joining the brilliant cast in an undisclosed role.

Official Status: Prime Video has not announced a release date for the new episodes.

Prime Video has not announced a release date for the new episodes. New Cast: Aaron Paul, known for Breaking Bad and Westworld, has joined the next season in an undisclosed role.

Aaron Paul, known for Breaking Bad and Westworld, has joined the next season in an undisclosed role. Returning Cast: Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, and Aaron Moten as Maximus are expected to continue leading the TV show.

Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, and Aaron Moten as Maximus are expected to continue leading the TV show. Possible Story Threads: The next season may expand on Cold Fusion, the Cold Fusion Diode, Elder Cleric Quintus, and the power struggle around New Vegas.

The next season may expand on Cold Fusion, the Cold Fusion Diode, Elder Cleric Quintus, and the power struggle around New Vegas. What To Watch Next: Fans should follow official Prime Video updates for the release date, filming location details, and more casting news.

Why Is Fallout Season 3 Already A Big Deal For Prime Video?

Fallout Season 3 matters because the show has become one of Prime Video’s strongest genre hits. The first season proved that a video game adaptation from Bethesda Game Studios could work for both gamers and new viewers.

After the second season, many fans are still asking, “how did Fallout season end,” especially with The Ghoul’s family mystery still open.

Early Renewal: Prime Video announced the third season before the second season premiered, showing strong confidence in the series.

Prime Video announced the third season before the second season premiered, showing strong confidence in the series. Production Momentum: Walton Goggins’ filming post suggests the production schedule is now active, though no release date is official.

Walton Goggins’ filming post suggests the production schedule is now active, though no release date is official. Expanded Cast: Aaron Paul, who previously appeared in Stranger Things and other major projects, adds more attention to the new season.

Aaron Paul, who previously appeared in Stranger Things and other major projects, adds more attention to the new season. Returning World: Characters and story threads tied to Frances Turner, Dave Register, Rachel Marsh, Vault-Tec, Cold Fusion, and even a possible Digital Avatar could still matter.

Characters and story threads tied to Frances Turner, Dave Register, Rachel Marsh, Vault-Tec, Cold Fusion, and even a possible Digital Avatar could still matter. Bigger Lore: The next season may keep building toward Super Mutant threats and other ideas from the Fallout games, with the cast and crew described as incredible collaborators.

Final Thoughts

Fallout Season 3 is shaping up to be another exciting chapter, with filming officially underway and Walton Goggins returning as The Ghoul. While Prime Video has not confirmed a release date, the production update gives fans a good reason to stay tuned.

The next chapter is expected to continue the story after the finale, bringing back series regulars while introducing new faces. Fans can also look forward to more connections to the world created by Bethesda Softworks, including the Brotherhood of Steel and other familiar locations.

Behind the scenes, Graham Wagner continues leading the creative vision alongside the team. Whether you followed the first season or joined later, Fallout Season 3 is one of the most anticipated video game adaptations to watch.

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