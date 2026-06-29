Gary Dauberman Joins Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 Movie As Writer

The Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 movie has reached an important milestone with the announcement of its screenwriter. Multiple trusted entertainment outlets report that horror writer Gary Dauberman will write the script, giving fans a clearer sign that the sequel is moving forward.

While the movie is still in early development, this update offers the biggest official news so far. Here’s what the announcement means, why it matters, and what has not been confirmed yet.

Is the Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 Movie Finally Moving Forward With a New Writer?

Image © 2025 Universal Studios

The Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 movie has reached an important stage after several trusted entertainment outlets reported that Gary Dauberman will write the script. This does not confirm filming has started, but it does show active development. This is the clearest sign yet for fans of Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 that the sequel is moving past the early planning stages.

Why Does Gary Dauberman’s Horror Background Matter?

Gary Dauberman has built a good name in the horror franchise genre, making his involvement meaningful for the movie. His experience with successful horror stories gives Universal Pictures confidence as the third film moves ahead.

Although Scott Cawthon remains closely linked to the franchise, adding an established screenwriter suggests the production wants experienced creative leadership.

Horror credits: Dauberman previously worked on well-known horror projects that emphasize suspense and atmosphere.

Dauberman previously worked on well-known horror projects that emphasize suspense and atmosphere. Tone direction: His hiring supports the idea that the third one aims to maintain the tone established by the first and second films.

His hiring supports the idea that the third one aims to maintain the tone established by the first and second films. Creative team: Emma Tammi directed earlier entries, while Scott Cawthon continues guiding the story and overall concept.

Emma Tammi directed earlier entries, while Scott Cawthon continues guiding the story and overall concept. Returning characters: Fans hope familiar names like Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and the animatronics remain important.

Why Does This Update Say About the Film’s Development Stage?

The announcement mostly confirms that work on the writing has begun. That means the plot, scenes, and character arcs are still being shaped before cameras roll. No trailer, release month, or complete cast has been revealed. Reports instead focus on development rather than production dates.

Script stage: The script is the priority before filming begins.

The script is the priority before filming begins. Unconfirmed details: Freddy Carter has not been confirmed, and no official business partner announcements were included.

Freddy Carter has not been confirmed, and no official business partner announcements were included. Release caution: Updates mentioning April, February, October, and other dates should not be treated as release confirmation.

Why Are Fans Paying Attention to the Writer’s Reveal?

After months of guessing, a confirmed author gives the community something real to talk about. It also starts a fresh conversation about the past, possible future events, and how the story may connect with earlier entries. Still, readers should stay informed by following trusted reports instead of rumors.

Plot caution: No official plot details have confirmed how Afton, William, Henry Emily, or phantom animatronics will appear.

The writer’s announcement is an early milestone rather than proof that filming is about to begin. Fans should wait for verified updates before assuming story details, casting choices, or release plans. As more official information becomes available, attention will likely shift toward the cast, the finished screenplay, and future production milestones.

Until then, the biggest confirmed news is that the creative process is moving forward under an experienced horror writer. This steady progress gives the franchise a stronger foundation while leaving plenty of room for future announcements that can clarify the direction of the next installment and answer the community’s biggest questions.

Final Thoughts

The Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 movie is still in development, but the confirmed addition of a screenwriter is a positive step for the franchise. Fans are still guessing about the plot, the cast, and when the movie will come out, but there has been no official confirmation of any major plot points yet.

As updates become available, stay informed by following trusted sources instead of rumors. The second movie will also help shape expectations for where the series goes next.

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