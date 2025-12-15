Foundation Season 4: New Season Brings Major Changes to the Sci Fi Epic

Foundation season 4 is officially happening, and fans of the trailblazing sci-fi epic have a lot to look forward to. Apple TV+ said there will be a new season, but it doesn’t have a release date yet.

Foundation season 4 promises to build on the emotional story-telling that made the show a worldwide hit, with big plot twists, characters from previous seasons, and new creative leads. Here’s all the information we have up to this point on the next season.

Is There a Season 4 for Foundation?

Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Skydance Television / Phantom Four

Official Renewal and Production Start

Apple TV+ officially renewed Foundation Season 4 a day before the third season finale. Both Apple and the creative team have said that production will start in early 2026. The amazing sci-fi series just keeps getting bigger, with three previously well-reviewed seasons as a base.

Renewal confirmed : Apple TV+ greenlit the fourth season on September 11, 2025, just ahead of the Season 3 finale.

: Apple TV+ greenlit the fourth season on September 11, 2025, just ahead of the Season 3 finale. Production start : Filming begins in early 2026, with Prague among the confirmed locations.

: Filming begins in early 2026, with Prague among the confirmed locations. Release estimate : Foundation Season 4 is expected to premiere in mid-to-late 2027.

: Foundation Season 4 is expected to premiere in mid-to-late 2027. Studios behind it : Produced by Apple TV and Paramount Television Studios.

: Produced by Apple TV and Paramount Television Studios. Global impact: Hailed by Apple TV+ as such a global phenomenon and “the gold standard for all science fiction programming.”

New Showrunners Take Over

After the third season, David S. Goyer stepped down as showrunner. Ian Goldberg and David Kob took over and are now co-showrunners and executive producers. Both have expressed appreciation for the chance to keep telling emotional stories like those in the past seasons. They promised to stick to Goyer’s plan while bringing in new energy and ideas.

Leadership transition : Ian Goldberg and David Kob officially take over as co-showrunners into Season 4.

: Ian Goldberg and David Kob officially take over as co-showrunners into Season 4. Ongoing involvement : David S. Goyer remains on board as a consulting producer to support narrative continuity.

: David S. Goyer remains on board as a consulting producer to support narrative continuity. Producer roster : Executive producers include Bill Bost, Lee Pace, Michael Satrazemis, Robyn Asimov, and Josh Friedman.

: Executive producers include Bill Bost, Lee Pace, Michael Satrazemis, Robyn Asimov, and Josh Friedman. Creative promise : “We feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward,” said Goldberg and Kob.

: “We feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward,” said Goldberg and Kob. Vision statement: Apple’s Matt Cherniss credits the show’s longevity to “bold storytelling and collective artistry of this extraordinarily talented cast and creative team.”

What Is Going On in Foundation Season 4?

Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Skydance Television / Phantom Four

Season 4 May Break the Books in Unprecedented Ways

Season 4 adds more to a line from Foundation and Empire by introducing the Novacula, a weapon powered by a black hole that changes the balance of power in the galaxy. The Empire gets stronger under Brother Darkness, which is not what people thought would happen.

Weapon origin : Loosely based on a hypothetical comment by Ebling Mis.

: Loosely based on a hypothetical comment by Ebling Mis. Narrative deviation : Introduces the Novacula to shift balance of power.

: Introduces the Novacula to shift balance of power. Empire’s position : Now stronger than in the original Foundation books.

: Now stronger than in the original Foundation books. Historical change : No decline of Trantor yet, unlike Asimov’s version.

: No decline of Trantor yet, unlike Asimov’s version. Canon divergence: Further distances the series from previous seasons.

Bayta Mallow Is the Mule—Now What?

The twist in the third season showed that Bayta Mallow is the Mule and not Magnifico. This changed the future of Foundation Season 4. As long as Bayta is alive, her power to control minds will cause her to go directly against the Second Foundation and Gaal Dornick’s faction.

Book vs. show : The Mule is Bayta in the show, not Magnifico.

: The Mule is Bayta in the show, not Magnifico. Character arc : Played by Synnøve Karlsen, Bayta now leads the Mule’s story.

: Played by Synnøve Karlsen, Bayta now leads the Mule’s story. New path : Second Foundation storyline altered by Bayta’s survival.

: Second Foundation storyline altered by Bayta’s survival. Mind control focus : Themes continue into the fourth season.

: Themes continue into the fourth season. Narrative tension: Builds toward emotional storytelling-driven conflict.

Who’s in the Cast of Foundation Season 4?

Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Skydance Television / Phantom Four

Who’s Most Likely Returning?

Since many of the characters who lived through the third season finale were part of the incredibly talented cast, most of them should return for Foundation’s fourth season. With the sci-fi epic continuing its bold storytelling, these returning figures will drive the emotional storytelling that defined the previous seasons.

Who Might Not Return?

The fourth season may leave out some legacy characters from earlier seasons, especially after the dramatic events of the season finale. But the show’s creative team has used nonlinear techniques before to bring back important characters, so season 4 could still have surprise appearances.

Lee Pace : Brother Day may return through memory or clone tech.

: Brother Day may return through memory or clone tech. Laura Birn : Demerzel’s story could continue via preserved AI.

: Demerzel’s story could continue via preserved AI. Fan support : Their return would boost passionate viewer engagement.

: Their return would boost passionate viewer engagement. Creative flexibility : Previous seasons used time shifts and recordings.

: Previous seasons used time shifts and recordings. Extraordinarily talented cast: Could rejoin the story in unexpected ways.

What Book Is Foundation Season 4 Based On?

Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Skydance Television / Phantom Four

Foundation Season 4 = Second Foundation

Foundation Season 4 might adapt Second Foundation (1953), the third installment in Isaac Asimov’s original trilogy. The second Foundation search, Gaal Dornick’s evolution, and the resolution of the Mule’s galactic threat are all things that will probably be focused on this season.

Source material : Based on Second Foundation, published in 1953.

: Based on Second Foundation, published in 1953. Central arc : Gaal Dornick’s search for the Second Foundation.

: Gaal Dornick’s search for the Second Foundation. Major conflict : The Mule’s pursuit of galactic dominance.

: The Mule’s pursuit of galactic dominance. Expanded storyline : Adds depth to themes from previous seasons.

: Adds depth to themes from previous seasons. Series evolution: Ties Foundation Season 4 closer to the original Foundation books.

Final Thoughts

Foundation’s fourth season looks like it will be a big, exciting step forward for the groundbreaking sci-fi epic. Ian Goldberg and David Kob, the show’s new executive producers and passionate creative partners, keep the show’s tradition of emotional and brave storytelling alive in the new season.

People who watch will get the same rich depth that made the first three seasons so popular around the world. When Foundation comes back on Apple TV+, make sure to watch it.

FAQs