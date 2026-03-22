Ginny and Georgia Season 4 Filming Wrap Points to 2027 Return

Ginny and Georgia season 4 filming is now officially over, which means fans can look forward to the show’s return. The new season should come out in 2027, but Netflix hasn’t confirmed a specific date yet.

It will pick up where Season 3 left off, with big turns like Georgia getting pregnant and family problems. It’s also becoming more likely that there will be a Season 5, since the story may not be over yet.

Image © 2025 Netflix/ Madica Productions / Critical Content / Dynamic Television / Blue Ice Pictures

Ginny and Georgia season 4 is now at a key point in its development, giving fans a better idea of what to look forward to next. The Netflix show keeps getting bigger after being picked up for a third and fourth season, and new information confirms that filming is now over for good.

The release date hasn’t been set in stone yet, but the latest news helps us guess when new episodes might come out. This short list tells you everything you need to know.

Filming Wrap, Timeline & Expected Release Window

In Toronto, filming for the fourth season began in September and went on all winter until it was over in March. The cast and crew wrote sad posts that showed how important this moment was to everyone. While everybody thought it would come out in the summer, most reports now say it will come out later, probably in 2027.

Production Timeline: Filming started in September and continued through February before wrapping in March in Toronto.

Filming started in September and continued through February before wrapping in March in Toronto. Script Development: Scripts were completed in August under the guidance of creator Sarah Lampert.

Scripts were completed in August under the guidance of creator Sarah Lampert. Release Date Expectation: There is no official release date yet, but episodes are expected to arrive in 2027 rather than late 2026.

There is no official release date yet, but episodes are rather than late 2026. Renewal Advantage: The third season and fourth season were renewed together, which helped speed up production.

The third season and fourth season were renewed together, which helped speed up production. Main Cast Return: Key cast members include Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Sara Waisglass, Raymond Ablack, and Scott Porter.

The story picks up again after a big change in Ginny and Georgia’s relationship in season 3. There is now a mystery about whether Paul or Joe is the father of the baby because Georgia is pregnant. The friends will also have emotional problems while Marcus is in therapy and getting better. Ginny shows she’s ready to make a tough choice that could affect what happens next.

Main Storyline: Georgia is pregnant, and the father could be Paul or Joe, creating tension and drama.

Georgia is pregnant, and the father could be Paul or Joe, creating tension and drama. Character Development: Ginny, played by Antonia Gentry, becomes more like her mom, showing a big shift in her character.

Ginny, played by Antonia Gentry, becomes more like her mom, showing a big shift in her character. Friend Group Changes: Max, Abby, Norah, and others experience friendship struggles and personal growth.

Max, Abby, Norah, and others experience friendship struggles and personal growth. Returning Characters: Familiar faces like Ellen, Cynthia, Zion, and Gil are expected to appear in new scenes.

Familiar faces like Ellen, Cynthia, Zion, and Gil are expected to appear in new scenes. New Cast Additions: Sunny Mabrey, Ali Skovbye, and others join the cast to expand the story.

Is Ginny and Georgia Season 5 Coming?

Image © 2025 Netflix/ Madica Productions / Critical Content / Dynamic Television / Blue Ice Pictures

After the fourth season, a lot of fans want to know if the show will continue or end. It may feel like the last season, but nothing is official yet. The future of the Netflix series depends on how well it does and what choices are made after it comes out.

Original 4-Season Plan vs New Story Expansion

With the help of showrunner Debra Fisher, creator Sarah Lampert first planned for the story to end after four seasons. Though, as they wrote, the team saw that there was more to the story. So, the fourth season might not finish all the stories, leaving room for a fifth season.

Original Plan: The show was designed as a four-season story from the start by Sarah Lampert.

The show was designed as a four-season story from the start by Sarah Lampert. Creative Change: Writers found more ideas during development, which changed the original plan.

Writers found more ideas during development, which changed the original plan. Important Insight: Ending at season 4 could feel rushed, based on comments from Sarah Lampert.

Ending at season 4 could feel rushed, based on comments from Sarah Lampert. Showrunner Update: Sarah Glinski now leads the series, continuing the work after Debra Fisher.

Renewal Chances, Fan Demand & Bittersweet Ending Clues

Some actors have said that the fourth season makes them feel sad and might be the end. Some people, like Scott Porter, wrote posts that added to this idea. However, the show could still go on if Netflix renews it because it has a lot of fans and viewers.

Emotional Ending Tone: Cast members described the ending as bittersweet, suggesting major story moments.

Cast members described the ending as bittersweet, suggesting major story moments. Fan Support: Viewers continue to support the show, increasing hope for more episodes.

Viewers continue to support the show, increasing hope for more episodes. Renewal Status: Netflix has not confirmed a new season yet, so the future is still uncertain.

Netflix has not confirmed a new season yet, so the future is still uncertain. Key Decision Factor: The success of season 4 after release will likely decide if the story will continue.

Final Thoughts

Ginny and Georgia season 4 finishes on a very important note, where Georgia faces the final straw in her complicated journey. Fans of the story may notice that each conversation adds more depth, and feelings keep getting stronger. It’s easy to picture bigger fights coming up now that new people like Nathan Mitchell are there.

Some people might miss the funnier parts, but characters like Tara keep things in balance. It might feel like the last season, but nothing is official yet, even though there have been updates since June.

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