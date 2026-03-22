Stephen Amell Reveals What Heels Season 3 Would Have Been

Heels season 3 was planned but never happened after the show ended on Starz. According to new comments from Stephen Amell, the third season would have been about a time jump and a bigger wrestling stage with more people than just Duffy.

This article talks about the original plot, Jack Spade’s future, and why the show didn’t continue even though Netflix brought it back to people’s attention.

What Could Heels Season 3 Have Become?

Image © 2023 Paramount Television Studios / Lionsgate Television / Michael Waldron

Heels Season 3 was planned to take the story forward after the second season with a bigger setting and higher stakes. Stephen Amell shared that the third season would move beyond Duffy and follow Jack Spade into a larger wrestling world, but these plans never happened after the cancellation.

Why Heels Season 3 Didn’t Happen

Heels was canceled after two seasons on Starz in September 2023, even with strong reviews and fan support. While the show later gained attention on Netflix, Stephen Amell said continuing the series was always complicated due to ownership and production issues.

Cancellation Timing: The Starz series ended in September 2023 after a two season run.

The Starz series ended in September 2023 after a two season run. Strong Reviews: The show had a high Rotten Tomatoes score and positive feedback from fans.

The show had a high Rotten Tomatoes score and positive feedback from fans. Netflix Attention: Heels gained more visibility after being added to Netflix, bringing new interest.

Heels gained more visibility after being added to Netflix, bringing new interest. Complicated Rights: Stephen Amell said, “Yeah, it might get on Netflix, but even if it blew up, who even owns it?” showing the uncertainty behind continuing the show.

Stephen Amell said, “Yeah, it might get on Netflix, but even if it blew up, who even owns it?” showing the uncertainty behind continuing the show. No Clear Path: Even with talks and optimism, there has been no confirmed deal for Heels Season 3.

Heels Season 3 Storyline Plans

It was planned that the third season would jump in time and show more of the characters besides Duffy. It would move away from the small town setting and show what happens to Jack Spade as he gets bigger in the wrestling business.

Time Jump: The third season would move forward in time after the events of the second season.

The third season would move forward in time after the events of the second season. Leaving Duffy: Jack Spade was expected to move beyond the small town where the story began.

Jack Spade was expected to move beyond the small town where the story began. Big Leagues Direction: Stephen Amell explained that Jack would “eventually get to the big leagues” and step into a larger wrestling space.

Stephen Amell explained that Jack would “eventually get to the big leagues” and step into a larger wrestling space. Expanded Scope: The Heels Season would grow beyond Duffy and open up a wider world.

The Heels Season would grow beyond Duffy and open up a wider world. Actor Insight: Amell said the first two seasons were mainly set in Duffy and the plan was to expand after that.

Jack Spade’s Future After Injury

The third season of Heels was supposed to pick up where the second season left off with Jack Spade’s injury. Based on what Stephen Amell and Mike O’Malley said, the story would have gone in a different direction if Jack had been able to deal with his injury and continue his wrestling career.

Season Cliffhanger: Jack Spade’s injury in the final episode of the second season was meant to carry into the next part of the story.

Jack Spade’s injury in the final episode of the second season was meant to carry into the next part of the story. Planned Continuation: The injury was expected to remain part of his storyline in the third season plans.

The injury was expected to remain part of his storyline in the third season plans. Career Direction: Jack would have still moved toward a larger stage in the wrestling business.

Jack would have still moved toward a larger stage in the wrestling business. Connected Story: The third season was planned to continue from the events of the second season.

The third season was planned to continue from the events of the second season. Unrealized Arc: These story plans were discussed but never happened after the Heels cancellation.

Final Thoughts

Heels Season 3 remains a bigger disappointment for fans who were excited about what could have been a big opportunity. Stephen Amell opened up and gave a wonderful perspective on an amazing opportunity that never happened.

With cast like Alexander Ludwig and Alison Luff alongside Amell moving to projects like the upcoming Baywatch reboot and Suits LA, it felt like a bigger blow. Fans still remain excited, so keep watching for updates.

FAQs