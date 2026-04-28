House of the Dragon Season 3 Sets June 21 Return as the Targaryen War Escalates

The House of the Dragon season 3 release date is June 21, 2026. The new season will premiere on HBO and stream on Max at 9 PM ET/PT. It will have eight episodes, one coming out every week.

The Targaryen civil war, also known as the Dance of the Dragons, continues in Season 3. Some cast members are back, and the battles are bigger, based on George R.R. Martin’s books Fire & Blood.

Image © 2026 HBO

The House of the Dragon season 3 release date is June 21, 2026. The third season will start on HBO and stream on HBO Max. After the second season, the new season picks up with the Targaryen civil war. It will happen after the Dance of the Dragons, a major war in the world of Game of Thrones from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Release Details For House Of The Dragon Season 3

Image © 2026 HBO

Fans can plan their days around the premiere date. HBO unveils trailer details that point to bigger fights, tougher rivalries, and more dragon action. The eight-episode season will come out once a week until the August season finale.

Premiere Date: The season starts on June 21, 2026 , on HBO and HBO Max.

The season starts on , on HBO and HBO Max. Episode Count: The season has eight episodes, keeping the story focused and easy to follow.

The season has eight episodes, keeping the story focused and easy to follow. Weekly Release: New episodes will arrive each week, building tension until the August finale.

New episodes will arrive each week, building tension until the August finale. Where To Watch: Viewers can watch the show on HBO or stream it on HBO Max.

How Many Episodes And What To Expect From The Story

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There will be eight episodes in Season 3. The story goes from making plans for politics to a full-on civil war. As the fight for power in the Seven Kingdoms heats up, Rhaenyra, Daemon Targaryen, Aegon II, and Aemond will have to make tougher decisions.

Main Conflict: The season focuses on the Targaryen civil war, also called the Dance of the Dragons.

The season focuses on the Targaryen civil war, also called the Dance of the Dragons. Source Material: The story is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

The story is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. Story Direction: Expect more battles, family conflict, and major losses as the war expands.

Expect more battles, family conflict, and major losses as the war expands. Timeline: The show is set about 200 years before Game of Thrones.

Cast And Creative Team Behind The New Season

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The cast brings back many familiar names. Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Ewan Mitchell, Steve Toussaint, Tom Glynn Carney, Matthew Needham, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Sonoya Mizuno return. James Norton joins as Ormund Hightower.

Returning Cast: Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Ewan Mitchell, Steve Toussaint, and Tom Glynn Carney lead the main story.

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Ewan Mitchell, Steve Toussaint, and Tom Glynn Carney lead the main story. More Cast Members: Freddie Fox, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Barry Sloane, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain, Tom Bennett, and Kurt Egyiawan also appear.

Freddie Fox, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Barry Sloane, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain, Tom Bennett, and Kurt Egyiawan also appear. New Addition: James Norton plays Ormund Hightower, adding another important figure to the war.

James Norton plays Ormund Hightower, adding another important figure to the war. Creative Team: Ryan Condal is the co-creator and showrunner, with Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, and David Hancock among the executive producers.

Final Thoughts

The House of the Dragon Season 3 will come out on HBO and Max on June 21, 2026. There will be eight episodes in the new season, and the Targaryen Civil War will again go on. With cast members coming back and bigger fights to come, Season 3 of Game of Thrones is sure to be a big part of the story.

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