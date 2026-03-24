Incredibles 3: Everything We Know So Far About The 2028 Movie

Incredibles 3 is officially happening, and fans finally have a clear update. Disney confirmed the movie will hit theaters on June 16, 2028, nearly 10 years after the last film.

The Parr family is returning, with a new director leading the project while Brad Bird stays involved. Plot details are still under wraps, but key facts are now confirmed. Here’s everything you need to know about Incredibles 3 so far.

What Is Incredibles 3 About? Latest News and What To Expect

Image © 2018 Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Pictures / Brad Bird

Incredibles 3 is the third film in the Incredibles franchise, continuing the story of a superhero family balancing normal life and action. This animated film brings back familiar characters while introducing a new creative direction. Many fans are excited to see how this sequel builds on the first and second movie and what new challenges the family will face next.

The biggest confirmed detail is the official release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter and other trusted sources, the film will arrive in summer 2028. This long gap shows Pixar is focused on quality and careful development.

Release Date: June 16, 2028 , confirmed during a Disney shareholder call.

, confirmed during a Disney shareholder call. Timeline: Nearly 10 years after the second film and over 20 years after the first film.

Nearly 10 years after the second film and over 20 years after the first film. Box Office Success: The second film was a massive hit, earning over $1.24 billion at the worldwide box office.

What Fans Can Expect From The Story And Returning Characters

The story is still not revealed, but the main family will return. The Incredibles film series focuses on Bob and Helen Parr raising their three children while trying to rebuild the public’s trust in superheroes.

Returning Characters: Bob Parr, Helen Parr, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack are expected to return.

Bob Parr, Helen Parr, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack are expected to return. Voice Actors: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Sarah Vowell are expected to reprise their roles.

Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Sarah Vowell are expected to reprise their roles. Story Focus: The sequel will likely continue themes from the first two films, including family life and hero identity.

Who Is In The Cast Of Incredibles 3? Full Voice Cast Details

Image © 2018 Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Pictures / Brad Bird

The cast of Incredibles 3 brings back familiar voice actors from earlier films. Based on IMDb full credits, the main roles remain consistent with the original lineup. This helps keep the story connected and gives fans a sense of continuity in this upcoming Pixar entry.

Main Voice Cast Returning In Incredibles 3

The core cast focuses on the Parr family and key supporting characters. These actors helped shape the identity of the franchise.

Craig T. Nelson : Voices Bob Parr / Mr. Incredible, the strong and determined father.

Voices Bob Parr / Mr. Incredible, the strong and determined father. Holly Hunter : Voices Helen Parr / Elastigirl, the flexible and smart leader of the family.

Voices Helen Parr / Elastigirl, the flexible and smart leader of the family. Sarah Vowell : Voices Violet Parr, the shy teen with invisibility powers.

Voices Violet Parr, the shy teen with invisibility powers. Huck Milner: Voices Dash Parr, the fast and energetic son.

Supporting Cast And Creative Team

Alongside the main cast, a few returning voices and key creatives help shape the film’s direction and tone.

Brad Bird : Voices Edna Mode and also works on the screenplay, continuing his creative role.

Voices Edna Mode and also works on the screenplay, continuing his creative role. Samuel L. Jackson : Expected to return as Frozone, though not listed in this early IMDb entry.

Expected to return as Frozone, though not listed in this early IMDb entry. Peter Sohn : Directs the film, bringing experience as a Pixar veteran.

Directs the film, bringing experience as a Pixar veteran. Production Team: Includes Dana Murray as producer and Pete Docter as executive producer, supporting the film’s development.

Why Is Incredibles 3 Taking So Long?

Image © 2018 Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Pictures / Brad Bird

The long wait for Incredibles 3 is normal for Pixar. The studio takes time to create strong stories instead of rushing projects. This careful process helps each sequel feel complete and worth watching.

Pixar’s Long Development Cycle Explained

Creating an animated film takes years, especially at Pixar. Every project goes through detailed planning before moving into full production.

Production Time: Most Pixar films take about 4–6 years from pre production to final release.

Most Pixar films take about 4–6 years from pre production to final release. Quality Focus: Pixar puts story first, which is why projects take longer to complete.

Pixar puts story first, which is why projects take longer to complete. Production Stages: Animation, voice recording, and editing all require time and precision.

Brad Bird’s Role, Other Projects, And Creative Decisions

Brad Bird, who wrote and directed the first two films, is still part of the project but not directing this time. His other work and creative choices affected the timeline.

New Director: Peter Sohn, a Pixar veteran who directed The Good Dinosaur, is now directing the third installment.

Peter Sohn, a Pixar veteran who directed The Good Dinosaur, is now directing the third installment. Brad Bird’s Role: He wrote and directed the first two films and now works as a writer and producer.

He wrote and directed the first two films and now works as a writer and producer. Other Projects: Bird has been working on Ray Gunn, which impacted development time.

Why Did It Take 14 Years To Make Incredibles 2?

Image © 2018 Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Pictures / Brad Bird

The gap between the first film and the second film was even longer. Looking at that delay helps explain why Incredibles 3 also took time to develop.

Pixar’s Focus On Original Films Over Sequels

Pixar often focuses on new ideas instead of making quick sequels. This approach helps maintain high-quality storytelling.

Studio Strategy: Pixar balances original films with sequels in the Incredibles franchise.

Pixar balances original films with sequels in the Incredibles franchise. Creative Timing: Sequels are only made when the story feels right.

Sequels are only made when the story feels right. Brand Value: This method helps Pixar stay strong in the industry.

Production Priorities And Timing Behind The Sequel Gap

The second film took years because of scheduling and creative priorities. The team wanted to match the success of the first film.

Development Delay: Brad Bird worked on other projects before returning to the sequel.

Brad Bird worked on other projects before returning to the sequel. High Expectations: The first film set a strong standard at the box office.

The first film set a strong standard at the box office. Final Result: The second film became a massive hit, proving the long wait was worth it.

How Old Is Violet In Incredibles 3?

Many fans are curious about Violet’s age in this upcoming entry. Right now, there is no official answer. Pixar has not confirmed if the story continues right after the last film or if time has passed. This keeps the topic open, especially as fans look for clues from every new update or post about the film.

Violet’s Age In Previous Films And Timeline Context

Violet was a teenager in both earlier films, and her age did not change between them. The second film continued right after the first, even though many years passed in real life. This shows how Pixar handled the timeline before.

Previous Age: Violet was about 14 years old in both films.

Violet was about 14 years old in both films. Timeline Style: The second film started right after the first with no time gap.

The second film started right after the first with no time gap. Story Rule: The world still followed the same setup, including the government mandate against superheroes.

Will There Be A Time Jump In Incredibles 3?

There is still no confirmed time jump for Incredibles 3. However, many fans believe Pixar may change this approach. A time jump could help show character growth and new challenges.

Fan Theory: Many viewers want to see Violet and the kids older in this upcoming sequel.

Many viewers want to see Violet and the kids older in this upcoming sequel. Official Status: As of March updates, Pixar has not confirmed any timeline change.

As of March updates, Pixar has not confirmed any timeline change. Story Potential: A time jump could expand the world and add deeper storytelling.

Is Jack-Jack In Incredibles 3?

Yes, Jack-Jack is expected to return in this upcoming film. He became a fan favorite in the second film because of his many powers and funny moments. His role could become even bigger in this next installment, especially as the story grows.

Confirmed Returning Characters In Incredibles 3

The main cast is expected to return, keeping the family story strong. This includes both parents and their kids, along with other familiar characters.

Main Cast: Bob Parr, Helen Parr, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack are expected to return.

Bob Parr, Helen Parr, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack are expected to return. Voice Actors: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Samuel L. Jackson are likely to return.

Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Samuel L. Jackson are likely to return. Franchise Continuity: This entry continues the same story from earlier films.

Why Jack-Jack Could Play A Bigger Role In The Sequel

Jack-Jack stood out in the second film because of his many abilities. His role may grow more in the next story as he develops.

Character Growth: Jack-Jack may gain better control of his powers.

Jack-Jack may gain better control of his powers. Story Impact: His abilities could shape key parts of the script and overall screenplay.

His abilities could shape key parts of the script and overall screenplay. Entertainment Value: His actions bring humor and energy, making scenes more fun to watch.

Final Thoughts

Incredibles 3 is shaping up to be an exciting return for the beloved superhero family. With a confirmed release date and a strong creative team, this upcoming film keeps the focus on story, action, and family. Pixar continues to build on the success of the franchise while exploring new ideas.

The film is produced with care, and its connection to Disney parks and wider entertainment makes it even more interesting. While many details are still unknown, the confirmed updates already give fans something to look forward to. As more news comes out, this third installment will likely stay a major topic for fans of the series and new viewers alike.

FAQs