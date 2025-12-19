Join the Action with Steve Aoki on Bitcoin VIP

On the 22nd of December at 00:01 AM CET, the superstar DJ Steve Aoki is going to give his fans the experience of a lifetime in a collaboration with the Bitcoin VIP.

Live on Kick, this will be a 90-minute livestream and a treat for those in the crypto space who enjoy luxury, transparency and a community experience. Whether you’re a degen looking for that hot new drop or a lifestyle player in it for the top-tier rewards, this live is your golden ticket into the VIP experience.

What to Expect from the Livestream

When Steve is live on broadcast, he is going to be doing far more than just gaming. He is going to be interacting with the live chat community while reacting to all the highs and lows of the gameplay. The schedule also features a tour of the Steve Aoki LEGACY Arena as well as high-risk matches of Blackjack, Poker and Originals.

Steve will be selecting the winners directly from the chat room who will receive $100 cash prizes instantly credited into their accounts. The message is clear: join the platform, enter the ring and test your mettle against the legend himself. It is a unique chance to compete alongside a star in a specially created arena that is suited only for the best in crypto. To learn more, check out theGWW.com.

Steve will personally pick winners from the chat to receive instant $100 cash rewards.

The livestream includes the first look at the custom Steve Aoki LEGACY Arena.

Viewers can play alongside Steve in matches of Poker, Blackjack and Originals.

Built on Innovation and Luxury

This partnership is major for Bitcoin VIP, a leading crypto casino and sports betting brand, that is renowned worldwide for its dedication to rewarding its players. By partnering with Steve Aoki, someone who has already proven himself to be a visionary in the NFT and Web3 industry, they are making it clear that they are a leader in luxury gaming.

The Steve Aoki partnership is a multi-stage project with special games, private events and even back-stage pass privileges for high-ranking players. Unlike other platforms, Bitcoin VIP has unique features like a Bitcoin VISA Credit Card and a personal concierge service for its high-ranking players.

The Aoki Arena

Among the most awaited parts of this partnership is the Aoki Arena which will see a huge amount of action. A game designed because of this partnership, it shows off the unique approach to community and gaming. This game is an arena where Steve Aoki himself, complete with his characteristic hairstyle and flashy outfit, is the main character.

The Aoki Arena, like other Bitcoin VIP player battles, allows players to compete against each other in a competitive environment. Late Sunday night of 21 December (technically December 22nd, at 00:00 CET) live stream will center its attention on this. The best gamers from the initial levels will get the chance to compete live with Steve for amazing prizes that will be kept unknown until the live stream.