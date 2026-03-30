Matlock Season 3 Gets Renewed as a Major Cast Shake-Up Hits the Firm

Matlock Season 3 is officially confirmed by CBS, with the renewal announced in January. The next season will probably start during the 2026–2027 TV season, most likely in the fall, but no official date has been given yet. This update also comes as the current season is still going on, with new storylines and cast changes affecting what comes next.

Is Matlock Coming Back For Season 3?

Image © 2026 CBS Studios

Matlock will definitely be back for a third season, as confirmed by CBS after the show’s strong performance. As new episodes come out, they focus more on Madeline Matlock, the law firm, and ongoing plots. The drama keeps building.

Official Renewal Status For Season 3

Matlock Season 3 was announced by CBS on January, confirming that the series will return as part of the 2026 to 2027 lineup. The renewal came alongside multiple shows, placing Matlock among the network’s top-performing entertainment titles.

Renewal Announcement : CBS announced Matlock Season 3 on January 22 as part of a group renewal.

: CBS announced Matlock Season 3 on January 22 as part of a group renewal. Top Performer : Matlock is Thursday night’s No. 1 entertainment program on CBS.

: Matlock is Thursday night’s No. 1 entertainment program on CBS. Network Lineup : The series joins other renewed shows scheduled for the 2026 to 2027 season.

: The series joins other renewed shows scheduled for the 2026 to 2027 season. Strong Positioning : The Matlock series continues as a key drama within CBS programming.

: The Matlock series continues as a key drama within CBS programming. Ongoing Success: The show maintains strong reviews and audience interest across its current season.

Expected Release Window And Timeline

The third season of Matlock will start airing during the 2026–2027 TV season, but CBS hasn’t confirmed a specific date yet. Based on what’s happened in the past, the release should happen in the fall, most likely in September or October.

Premiere Timing : Season 3 is expected to premiere in fall 2026 .

: Season 3 is expected to premiere in . No Exact Date : CBS has not announced a specific premiere date yet.

: CBS has not announced a specific premiere date yet. Season Pattern : Previous seasons of Matlock aired in the fall schedule.

: Previous seasons of Matlock aired in the fall schedule. Current Season Return : Season 2 resumed on Thursday, February 26 at 9/8c.

: Season 2 resumed on Thursday, February 26 at 9/8c. Weekly Schedule: Episodes continue to air on Thursday nights on CBS.

Kathy Bates is expected to return as Madeline Matlock, alongside Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter, as the main cast continues into Matlock Season 3.

But in this season of Matlock, there are already big changes to the characters, such as a key replacement at the law firm that will have an effect on future episodes.

Lead Actress : Kathy Bates continues as Madeline Matlock, the central woman leading the story.

: Kathy Bates continues as Madeline Matlock, the central woman leading the story. Main Cast : Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter remain key characters moving into the third season.

: Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter remain key characters moving into the third season. Major Exit : David Del Rio’s character Billy Martinez was written out after being fired from the series.

: David Del Rio’s character Billy Martinez was written out after being fired from the series. New Character : Hunter, played by Henry Haber, joins the firm as Billy’s replacement starting in a recent episode.

: Hunter, played by Henry Haber, joins the firm as Billy’s replacement starting in a recent episode. Team Shift : Sarah moves to Julian’s team while Olympia’s group is restructured inside the prestigious law firm.

: Sarah moves to Julian’s team while Olympia’s group is restructured inside the prestigious law firm. Story Impact: Hunter’s arrival changes the group dynamic and affects Madeline Matlock’s ongoing plan.

Final Thoughts

Matlock Season 3 continues the story with more episodes, bringing back Madeline Matlock using wily tactics to win cases inside the court. This new version keeps the focus on justice, money, and tough decisions that shape each episode.

As Matty moves forward, viewers wait for what comes next in life and the law firm. Surely, this series remains helpful, engaging, and worth talking about. Watch closely and stay ready for the next update.

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