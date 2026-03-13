OKRs Vs KPIs: A Project Manager’s Structure for Using Two of the Most Misunderstood Frameworks in Business

There’s a specific kind of post-project meeting that nobody talks about. Not the ones where things went wrong — those are painful, but at least everyone knows why they’re in the room. These are the ones where everything technically went right, and yet you’re all sitting there trying to figure out why it doesn’t feel that way.

Most teams chalk it up to bad luck, or scope creep, or some other project management ghost story. But a lot of the time, the real problem is simpler: they had plenty of metrics and zero direction. They knew exactly how the work was going; they just never got clear on where the work was supposed to take them. This article shows how to bridge that gap effectively and why OKR software tools like Oboard are a big step in getting started.

The Confusion Is Understandable. Here’s Why It Exists

KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) both involve numbers. Both show up in the same strategy meetings. Both sound like things a serious, data-driven team should be doing. So most teams treat them as variations of the same thing, and default to whichever one feels easier to track.

But they weren’t built for the same job.

A KPI is a health metric. It tells you how a project or team is performing against a known standard — KPIs don’t really care whether the engine runs the way it’s supposed to. It’ll report back on the current state of something that already matters.

An OKR is a direction tool. It pairs an ambitious goal with specific proof points that confirm you’re really getting there. OKRs don’t describe where you are, they describe where you’re trying to go and what it’ll take to get there.

The difference is what those numbers are for. KPIs measure whether you’re maintaining. OKRs measure whether you’re moving. A team running purely on KPIs will always know how they’re doing. They may never know if they’re doing the right things. And that’s the blind spot we want to open up in this article.

Phase 1 — Kickoff. This Is OKR Territory.

Before timelines, before task assignments, before anyone opens a project board, there’s one question most teams skip straight past: what are we trying to change? That distinction matters because projects exist to move something — a behavior, a number, a competitive position. If the team doesn’t nail that down before work begins, they’ll fill the gap with whatever’s easiest to measure. Usually activity. Which is how you end up with a project full of ticked boxes and nothing to show for it strategically.

OKRs answer that question. The Objective sets the ambition: specific enough that everyone on the team would describe it the same way. The Key Results make it concrete and measurable. Not “improve customer experience,” but “reduce onboarding drop-off from 40% to 18% by the end of the quarter.” Something you can build a project around.

Phase 2 — Execution. Hand It Over to KPIs.

Once the direction is set, OKRs need to step back. Not disappear, just stop being the thing you check every morning. Here’s why: OKRs move slowly by design. You’re not going to know if onboarding drop-off shifted by Wednesday. Obsessing over them mid-project doesn’t create focus; you’re only going to create an atmosphere of anxiety. What you need during execution is a different layer, something that tells you whether the day-to-day work is on track → KPIs.

Sprint velocity, task completion rate, budget burn, stakeholder response time — these are the heartbeat metrics of a live project. They don’t tell you where you’re going, but they tell you immediately if something’s wrong with how you’re getting there. A KPI threshold breached in week two is a conversation you can still recover from. The same problem caught in week eight is a crisis.

Phase 3 — The Retrospective: OKRs + KPIs.

Most retrospectives ask one question: Did we hit our targets? Which sounds right, until you realize how much that single question leaves on the table.

KPI data tells you how you executed. OKR progress tells you what changed. Without both in the same room, you’re only getting half the story, and usually the less useful half. The most revealing retrospective question isn’t “did we hit our KPIs?” It’s “we hit our KPIs — so why didn’t our OKR move?” That gap, when or if it exists, is where real learning occurs. It means the team executed well against the wrong things. And catching that pattern is what separates teams that get better from teams that just get busier.

This is also where the insights that should feed the next project’s OKRs come from. The loop only closes if you’re looking at both frameworks together, which is exactly what Oboard makes possible, with OKRs and KPIs visible in the same workspace, not buried in separate tools and spreadsheets.

Combine OKRs and KPIs Using Oboard

Running this three-phase framework only works if both tools live in the same place. Oboard is built specifically for that: OKRs, KPIs, and check-ins in one workspace, so nothing gets lost between phases.

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OKRs and KPIs side by side: Set your project OKRs at kickoff and your execution KPIs mid-project, all within the same dashboard. No switching tools, no copy-pasting numbers into a separate tracker at retrospective time.

Set your project OKRs at kickoff and your execution KPIs mid-project, all within the same dashboard. No switching tools, no copy-pasting numbers into a separate tracker at retrospective time. Real-time KPI tracking: Monitor execution health as it happens. Set thresholds, track period-by-period targets, and catch drift early before a small problem becomes a missed deadline.

Monitor execution health as it happens. Set thresholds, track period-by-period targets, and catch drift early before a small problem becomes a missed deadline. Automated check-in reminders: Oboard sends progress update reminders through Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord and via email. The check-ins happen on schedule, not whenever someone remembers to chase the team.

Oboard sends progress update reminders through Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord and via email. The check-ins happen on schedule, not whenever someone remembers to chase the team. Works where your team already works: Whether your team runs on Jira, monday.com, Salesforce, or a mix — Oboard integrates natively with all of them. Everyone sees the same OKRs and KPIs regardless of which tool they’re working from.

Your Next Project Deserves Better Than Guesswork

Project managers live in the execution layer. The timelines, the task boards, the sprint reviews — that’s your world, and you’re good at it. But execution without direction is merely organized movement. And direction without execution is only a slide deck someone presented once and never looked at again.

Managing your OKRs and KPIs helps to effectively close that gap, but only when you know which one to reach for and when, and Oboard makes that choice simpler

Set the ambition before the work starts.

Track the health while it’s running.

Bring both to the table when it’s done.

That’s not a complicated system, it’s a discipline most teams never build because nobody told them the frameworks weren’t meant to compete, only take turns.

Now you know. The next project kickoff is a good place to start.