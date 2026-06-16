Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Adds David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan and More to London Case

Only murders in the building season 6 is taking the hit Hulu mystery in a fresh direction. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are leaving New York for a London-set case tied to Cinda Canning’s shocking Season 5 ending. Filming has started in the UK, but Hulu has not confirmed a release date yet.

The new season also adds big names, including David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jim Broadbent, Jodie Whittaker, Adrian Lukis, Richard Ayoade and Kathryn Hunter, making the next case feel bigger, stranger, and harder to predict.

Who Is Joining Only Murders in the Building Season 6 as the Mystery Moves to London?

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 is a major update for the hit Hulu mystery comedy. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are leaving New York for a London case tied to Tina Fey’s Cinda Canning. This gives Only Murders a fresh setting, a bigger guest list, and a new death that could change the story in a bold way.

Why Are Charles, Oliver, and Mabel Heading to London?

The building season shift matters because the show has built its great run around Arconia. Now Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are taking the Murders in the Building formula overseas.

The sixth season is filming in the UK, but Hulu has not confirmed a release date yet. This move can make the mystery feel new while still keeping the charm of the previous seasons.

London move: The new case follows the Season 5 ending, where Cinda Canning became central to the mystery after her podcast and possible fate raised more questions.

The new case follows the Season 5 ending, where Cinda Canning became central to the mystery after her podcast and possible fate raised more questions. Episode count: Fans asking how many episodes should expect 10 episodes, based on current reports about the sixth season.

Fans asking how many episodes should expect 10 episodes, based on current reports about the sixth season. Rumor check: This is not a live season special, and the “canceled tomorrow” talk should not be treated as fact because Season 6 is confirmed.

Which New Cast Members Are Joining Only Murders in the Building Season 6?

The biggest news is the wave of new cast members joining the London mystery. David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis, and Kathryn Hunter are now linked to the new season. Their roles are still secret, so fans should treat every suspect theory as speculation for now.

How Could Cinda Canning’s Cliffhanger Shape the New Case?

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning appears to be the murder victim thread that sends the story toward London. Co creator John Hoffman, also known as John Hoffman, has teased fresh energy while keeping major spoilers quiet.

That means the new case can honor previous seasons while giving Gomez, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin new trouble to solve.

Returning core: Michael Cyril Creighton and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are expected to return with the main trio.

Michael Cyril Creighton and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are expected to return with the main trio. Expanded comedy: Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell Horner, Jamie Demetriou, and Martin Short and Selena help widen the season’s comic range.

Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell Horner, Jamie Demetriou, and Martin Short and Selena help widen the season’s comic range. Past star power: Meryl Streep, Keegan-Michael Key, Logan Lerman, and Renée Zellweger show how boldly the series has used recurring guest stars before.

Final Thoughts

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 feels like the next chapter fans wanted after Hulu renewed the hit comedy mystery. Production has moved to London, and the October Season 5 ending gives the trio a bigger case to solve.

The show still has not shared full character details, so the safest hope is to follow confirmed updates only. Fans can watch for evolving Mabel, new suspects, and British talent linked to Black Mirror, The King’s Speech, The Imitation Game, Lady Parts, and Stath Lets Flats.

The story may feel like throwing clues into a pond, but that is part of the fun. The new season should keep the mystery sharp, funny, and worth watching for longtime viewers to enjoy.

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