Paradise Season 2 Teaser Trailer Confirms Xavier’s Escape and New Dangers

The teaser trailer for Paradise Season 2 is finally here, and it confirms big changes ahead. Xavier Collins is alive and out of the bunker. He is looking for Teri in a world that didn’t end. New episodes with new survivors and new secrets are coming soon. Here’s all the information you need about Season 2.

Paradise Season 2 | Official Teaser | Hulu

Image © 2025 Rhode Island Ave. Productions / 20th Television / Hulu Originals

First Teaser Trailer Reveals Xavier’s Harrowing Journey

The CCXP Brazil panel showed the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of Paradise. After a plane crash, Xavier Collins, a Secret Service Agent, wakes up and starts to walk through a world that is new to him and has been destroyed and changed by disasters.

He thinks that Teri might still be alive, and there are new survivors who come into the story outside the Paradise system.

Opening scene : Xavier Collins regains consciousness after a crash in unfamiliar terrain, signaling his escape from the bunker.

: Xavier Collins regains consciousness after a crash in unfamiliar terrain, signaling his escape from the bunker. Mission continues : Xavier searches for his wife, Teri, believing she may have survived the first season’s catastrophe.

: Xavier searches for his wife, Teri, believing she may have survived the first season’s catastrophe. World beyond Paradise : The teaser confirms people survived outside the city, but with no order or structure like the bunker deals enforced inside.

: The teaser confirms people survived outside the city, but with no order or structure like the bunker deals enforced inside. New characters revealed : First glimpses of Shailene Woodley and Thomas Doherty show their characters are part of this outside survival network.

: First glimpses of Shailene Woodley and Thomas Doherty show their characters are part of this outside survival network. Voiceover twist : Sinatra’s chilling voiceover warns, “It was never just about the bunker,” hinting at new secrets and deeper corruption.

: Sinatra’s chilling voiceover warns, “It was never just about the bunker,” hinting at new secrets and deeper corruption. Filming began: Production kicked off in April with the entire cast and new recurring roles joining under TBA production, led by Fogelman and Glenn Ficarra.

How Did Paradise Season 1 End?

Image © 2025 Rhode Island Ave. Productions / 20th Television / Hulu Originals

The President’s Killer Revealed and Chaos in Paradise

In the last episode of the first season, it was revealed that President Cal Bradford had been killed by Trent, who used to work in construction. After being fired for revealing a cover-up, he returned to the city using a fake identity as the librarian of the community.

In the end, he killed Cal with something blunt. This caused the public to lose trust and leadership to fall apart.

Trent’s motive : He blamed President Cal Bradford for a construction cover-up that killed his crew and sought revenge.

: He blamed President Cal Bradford for a construction cover-up that killed his crew and sought revenge. Identity twist : Trent returned to Paradise under a false name, hiding in plain sight as the city librarian.

: Trent returned to Paradise under a false name, hiding in plain sight as the city librarian. Murder revealed : He confessed to the crime and later jumped through the artificial sky, symbolizing his exit from the system.

: He confessed to the crime and later jumped through the artificial sky, symbolizing his exit from the system. Public impact : His confession shakes the foundation of the social fabric, causing panic and division among citizens.

: His confession shakes the foundation of the social fabric, causing panic and division among citizens. Leadership void: With Cal dead, the people begin questioning the purpose of Paradise and what secrets still remain hidden.

Set-Up for Season 2: Secrets, Survivors, and a Mission

Cal Bradford wrote a secret notebook full of maps and codes. Xavier Collins finds it. It proves that Teri might have lived and that the world is still alive. As the bunker starts to fall apart from the inside, Xavier gets on a plane to get away and look for something beyond Paradise.

The notebook : Cal’s writings expose the city’s origins, the survival of people outside, and an escape route buried within the system.

: Cal’s writings expose the city’s origins, the survival of people outside, and an escape route buried within the system. Xavier’s mission : He chooses to leave Paradise, risking his life to uncover the truth and bring back his wife.

: He chooses to leave Paradise, risking his life to uncover the truth and bring back his wife. Sinatra’s downfall : After being shot by Jane, Sinatra ends up in a coma, leaving a power vacuum at the top.

: After being shot by Jane, Sinatra ends up in a coma, leaving a power vacuum at the top. Rise of Jeremy Bradford : Cal’s son, Jeremy, begins to speak out publicly, challenging leadership and proposing a new vision.

: Cal’s son, Jeremy, begins to speak out publicly, challenging leadership and proposing a new vision. New president: Henry Baines steps in to stabilize the system, but the social fabric continues to crack under pressure.

Who’s in the Cast of Paradise Season 2?

Image © 2025 Rhode Island Ave. Productions / 20th Television / Hulu Originals

Returning Cast Members

Paradise Season 2 has the same cast as the first season, with standout performances by Sterling K. Brown and Julianne Nicholson. James Marsden plays President Cal Bradford in flashbacks that show important events from the past.

Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins : A former secret service agent turned rebel, leading the search for truth and his wife in the outside world.

: A former secret service agent turned rebel, leading the search for truth and his wife in the outside world. Julianne Nicholson as Sinatra : The former power broker of Paradise, left in a coma after being shot in the first season.

: The former power broker of Paradise, left in a coma after being shot in the first season. James Marsden as President Cal Bradford : Appears in flashbacks, showing the bunker’s political origins and hidden past.

: Appears in flashbacks, showing the bunker’s political origins and hidden past. Aliyah Mastin as Presley Collins : Xavier’s daughter, now a growing voice in Paradise’s fractured resistance.

: Xavier’s daughter, now a growing voice in Paradise’s fractured resistance. Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane : The enforcer whose role deepens in the second season as she grows more ruthless.

: The enforcer whose role deepens in the second season as she grows more ruthless. Percy Daggs IV in a supporting role: Plays a bunker resident helping maintain order as internal structures collapse.

New Cast Additions

Several new recurring guest stars expand the cast in Paradise Season 2. Shailene Woodley plays a mysterious survivor linked to Xavier’s past. Thomas Doherty appears as Link, the leader of a gang who controls part of the outside world. Others, like Patrick Fischler and Raymond Cham Jr., take on roles tied to Paradise’s next season storyline.

Shailene Woodley : Joins as a resilient survivor who may hold critical knowledge about Teri’s fate.

: Joins as a resilient survivor who may hold critical knowledge about Teri’s fate. Thomas Doherty : Portrays Link, a ruthless gang leader who complicates Xavier’s mission.

: Portrays Link, a ruthless gang leader who complicates Xavier’s mission. Patrick Fischler : Cast as a professor living off-grid with dangerous information about Paradise.

: Cast as a professor living off-grid with dangerous information about Paradise. Ryan Michelle Bathé : Appears in a guest role connected to Xavier’s government past.

: Appears in a guest role connected to Xavier’s government past. Raymond Cham Jr.: Joins the entire cast in a yet-to-be-revealed but reportedly high-stakes role.

When Is Paradise Season 2 Coming Out?

Image © 2025 Rhode Island Ave. Productions / 20th Television / Hulu Originals

Paradise Season 2 starts on February 23, 2026, and the first three episodes will be on Hulu. The release happens every Monday, so fans have a set schedule and more time to react to each episode. The format is similar to the first season’s pacing, which helps build suspense as new secrets are uncovered.

Release date : February 23, 2026, confirmed by Hulu and showrunners during CCXP Brazil.

: February 23, 2026, confirmed by Hulu and showrunners during CCXP Brazil. Platform : Hulu

: Hulu First three episodes : Released on day one to build momentum and expand on the cliffhanger from the first season.

: Released on day one to build momentum and expand on the cliffhanger from the first season. Weekly rollout : New episodes air every Monday, maintaining audience engagement throughout the second season.

: New episodes air every Monday, maintaining audience engagement throughout the second season. Series pacing: The structure allows deeper focus on characters, story arcs, and the fallout after President Cal Bradford’s death.

Strategic Rollout at CCXP and Viewer Anticipation

In December 2025, CCXP Brazil revealed the first teaser, poster, and release plan. The teaser was introduced live by Sterling K. Brown and Shailene Woodley. This led to more rumors about what would happen to Teri and what Paradise really was. Dan Fogelman, the creator, said that Paradise Season is part of a planned three-season story.

Teaser debut : CCXP Brazil served as the launchpad for the trailer, premiere date, and new cast reveals.

: CCXP Brazil served as the launchpad for the trailer, premiere date, and new cast reveals. Cast presence : Sterling K. Brown and Shailene Woodley drew attention during the event with hints about new episodes.

: Sterling K. Brown and Shailene Woodley drew attention during the event with hints about new episodes. Creative vision : Dan Fogelman confirmed the show was always intended to span three seasons.

: Dan Fogelman confirmed the show was always intended to span three seasons. Fan interest: Despite mixed reactions to the first season’s ending, anticipation remains high for new secrets and surviving characters.

Final Thoughts

As Agent Collins steps outside the bunker for the first time since the start, Paradise Season 2 brings great acting, more tension, and new secrets. With Sterling K. Brown in the lead role and creators like John Requa and John Hoberg working on the rest of the story, fans can expect bold choices and deeper revelations.

The actors come back to raise the stakes, from James Collins to Nicole Robinson. If you’ve waited this long, you can be sure it’s worth it.

