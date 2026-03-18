Poker Face Season 3 Cancelled What Happens To Charlie Cale Now?

Poker Face season 3 will not continue on Peacock after the platform decided not to renew the series. Natasha Lyonne’s mystery show ended after its second season, which came as a surprise to many fans of the popular detective story.

But it’s possible that the story is not over yet. Here’s what we know so far about the cancellation, what the creators have said, and if Poker Face could still return on another network.

Is Poker Face Season 3 Cancelled?

Image © 2025 Peacock / MRC Television / T-Street / Animal Pictures / Zucks. / Rian Johnson

People became more interested in Poker Face season 3 after it was confirmed that Peacock had cancelled the mystery show after its second season. The show, which was created by Rian Johnson and starred Natasha Lyonne, became famous for its mystery-of-the-week format and its main character, Charlie Cale.

Peacock’s Official Cancellation Decision

Peacock cancelled Poker Face season 3 after the second season, even though a lot of people really liked the show. According to reports from Deadline, the platform decided not to renew the show while the creative team looked into other options.

Platform Decision: Peacock confirmed it would not renew Poker Face for a third season.

Peacock confirmed it would not renew Poker Face for a third season. Season Status: The second season ended in July 2025 before the cancellation news was reported in November.

The second season ended in July 2025 before the cancellation news was reported in November. Most Watched Series: Poker Face finished season two as one of Peacock’s most watched series.

Poker Face finished season two as one of Peacock’s most watched series. Ratings Comparison: Reports noted that ratings dropped slightly compared with the first season, which received critical raves and Emmy nominations.

Reports noted that ratings dropped slightly compared with the first season, which received critical raves and Emmy nominations. Cost Factor: Deadline reported the show is considered expensive to produce compared with other shows with similar casts.

Creator And Cast Reactions To The Show’s Ending

Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson both talked about the end of Poker Face and said that the story may have ended there in the season two finale. Lyonne said that the name of the episode, “The End of the Road,” was meant to hint that the show might not go on.

“We weren’t shocked,” Lyonne said. “We directed a finale called ‘The End of the Road’ and literally threw the car off a cliff.”

Natasha Lyonne Comment: Lyonne said the finale already hinted the show could end.

Lyonne said the finale already hinted the show could end. Final Episode Clue: The season two finale titled The End of the Road included Charlie’s car going off a cliff.

The season two finale titled The End of the Road included Charlie’s car going off a cliff. Creative Collaboration: Lyonne and Johnson directed the finale together.

Lyonne and Johnson directed the finale together. Future Plans: Lyonne said leaving the show allows her to focus on directing films.

Lyonne said leaving the show allows her to focus on directing films. Possible Return: She suggested a future TV movie similar to Columbo could still happen.

Possibility Of The Series Continuing On Another Platform

The creators of Poker Face are still looking for ways to keep the show going even though Peacock cancelled it. There are rumors that Rian Johnson has started to pitch the show to other platforms.

Series Shopping: Johnson and T-Street partner Ram Bergman are offering the show to other networks.

Johnson and T-Street partner Ram Bergman are offering the show to other networks. Two Season Commitment: The team is seeking a possible two-season deal if another platform picks it up.

The team is seeking a possible two-season deal if another platform picks it up. Peter Dinklage Casting: Reports suggest Peter Dinklage could take over the lead role.

Reports suggest Peter Dinklage could take over the lead role. Executive Producer Role: Natasha Lyonne may remain involved as an executive producer.

Natasha Lyonne may remain involved as an executive producer. Future Vision: Johnson said the idea for continuing the show has been discussed since writing the season two finale.

Final Thoughts

The show Poker Face ended after its second season on Peacock, but the story might not be over yet. Reports say that if Peter Dinklage plays the part, it could bring in a new actor and star while keeping the character’s idea alive.

Johnson’s hope is that the show continues moving forward because the mystery format remains the perfect way to play the game each week. The season filled with guest stars and the strong lead actor performance helped build the series. Stay tuned and follow updates as the story continues.

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