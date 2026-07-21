Princess Diaries 3 Gets Fresh Hope After Anne Hathaway’s Story Breakthrough

The wait for Princess Diaries 3 isn’t over, but there’s finally good news from Genovia! Anne Hathaway has shared a fresh update on the long-awaited sequel, giving fans a new reason to be excited.

Although Disney has not announced a release date or started filming, recent updates show the project is still in development. Here’s everything confirmed about Princess Diaries 3 so far.

What Did Anne Hathaway Reveal About Princess Diaries 3?

Image © 2004 Walt Disney / Buena Vista / Kobal

Princess Diaries 3 is still in development, with the latest updates confirming the project is continuing to move forward. While filming has not started and no release date has been announced, the creative team has shared new details about the movie’s progress and what fans can expect next.

Why Did the Team Restart the Princess Diaries 3 Script?

Princess Diaries 3 has taken longer than expected because the creative team decided to restart the screenplay after taking the story in a new direction. Speaking on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Anne Hathaway shared a positive update, saying, “I think we had a story breakthrough. I think we are moving in the right direction.“

She also revealed the script had to be rewritten, but said the team now feels confident about where the project is headed.

Story Breakthrough: Hathaway said the team recently reached a “story breakthrough,” giving the project new momentum.

Hathaway said the team recently reached a “story breakthrough,” giving the project new momentum. Started Over: The screenplay was scrapped in favor of a new direction after the team decided to rethink the story.

The screenplay was scrapped in favor of a new direction after the team decided to rethink the story. New Direction: Hathaway acknowledged the rewrite “is not the update I think anybody wants,” but said everyone involved believes the latest version is the right one.

Hathaway acknowledged the rewrite “is not the update I think anybody wants,” but said everyone involved believes the latest version is the right one. Development: Variety reported that the Princess Diaries series has been in development since 2022, with Adele Lim joining the project as director in 2024.

Variety reported that the Princess Diaries series has been in development since 2022, with Adele Lim joining the project as director in 2024. Constantly Working: Earlier this year, Hathaway said that the team was constantly working on the sequel.

Who Is Confirmed to Return for Princess Diaries 3?

Image © 2004 Walt Disney / Buena Vista / Kobal

Anne Hathaway is the only cast member officially confirmed to return, reprising her role as Mia Thermopolis, now Queen of Genovia. Adele Lim remains attached to direct the third film, while producer Debra Martin Chase continues working on the project. Disney has not announced the full cast, but Lim hinted that fans can expect familiar faces.

Anne Hathaway: Hathaway confirmed she will return as Mia Thermopolis in the third installment.

Hathaway confirmed she will return as Mia Thermopolis in the third installment. Adele Lim: Lim, who joined the project in 2024, remains attached to direct the film.

Lim, who joined the project in 2024, remains attached to direct the film. Debra Martin Chase : Chase continues producing the sequel after producing the first two Princess Diaries movies.

Chase continues producing the sequel after producing the first two Princess Diaries movies. Returning Cast: Lim teased that fans can expect “ a lot of fun returns “ from original cast members, according to Variety.

Lim teased that fans can expect a lot of fun returns from original cast members, according to Variety. Julie Andrews: People reported that Julie Andrews has previously said she would be “very happy” to return, though no cast members besides Hathaway have been officially confirmed.

When Could Princess Diaries 3 Start Filming?

Princess Diaries 3 does not have an official release date, and filming has not been scheduled. Hathaway explained that her pregnancy has made it difficult to know when production can begin, while Adele Lim previously said the shooting schedule was still being worked out.

Release Date: Disney has not announced when Princess Diaries 3 will be released.

Disney has not announced when Princess Diaries 3 will be released. Busy Making Baby Number Three: Hathaway told Radio Andy, “ I’m busy making baby number three, “ explaining why she does not yet know when she can make the film.

Hathaway told Radio Andy, I’m busy making baby number three, explaining why she does not yet know when she can make the film. Production Schedule: Variety reported that Lim said in May the shooting and production schedule were still being finalized.

Variety reported that Lim said in May the shooting and production schedule were still being finalized. Filming: Principal photography has not started as the screenplay continues to move forward under its new direction.

Principal photography has not started as the screenplay continues to move forward under its new direction. Moving Forward: Hathaway said the team believes the project is “moving in the right direction,“ giving fans hope that the long-awaited sequel is making progress.

Final Thoughts

Princess Diaries 3 is still in development, with Anne Hathaway confirming the project recently reached a major story breakthrough after the screenplay was reworked. Although Disney has not announced a release date or started filming, the latest updates suggest the team is taking its time to create the best possible sequel.

As more official news is announced, fans can look forward to learning what’s next for Mia Thermopolis and Genovia.

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