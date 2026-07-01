Reacher Season 4 Release Date Revealed as Neagley Debut Sets Up Prime Video Event

The Reacher season 4 release date is August 12, 2026, on Prime Video. The new season starts with three episodes, then continues weekly until the finale on September 16, 2026.

Season 4 adapts Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow, sending Jack Reacher into a dangerous subway mystery tied to powerful enemies. Fans also have more to watch right after, as the Neagley spinoff premieres the same day as the finale.

Image © 2025 Photo by Sophie Giraud/Prime Video

The Reacher season 4 release date is officially set for August 12, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video’s hit series returns with its fourth season by dropping the first three episodes on premiere day, then moving to weekly episode releases culminating on September 16, 2026.

That finale date also matters because the Neagley spin off series begins the same day, giving fans more from the Reacher serie right away.

When Do the First Three Reacher Season 4 Episodes Premiere?

Image © 2025 Prime Video

The premiere date is now confirmed. Reacher Season 4 starts on August 12, 2026. Unlike the first season, which released all episodes at once and adapted Killing Floor, this new book season follows a weekly rollout after launch.

Release Schedule: The fourth season begins with the first three episodes on August 12, 2026.

The fourth season begins with the first three episodes on August 12, 2026. Weekly Rollout: Weekly episode releases continue every Wednesday until September 16, 2026.

Weekly episode releases continue every Wednesday until September 16, 2026. Bigger Franchise Plan: Amazon Prime Video renewed the show for a fifth season, showing strong faith in the TV series.

Amazon Prime Video renewed the show for a fifth season, showing strong faith in the TV series. Viewer Takeaway: Fans do not have to wait long between Reacher and the Neagley spin off.

What Is Reacher Season 4 About After Season 3?

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Season 4 uses Gone Tomorrow as its source material. It is the 13th novel in Lee Child’s series. The story begins with a chance encounter on a subway, where Jack Reacher suspects a distraught stranger may be a suicide bomber. Things go horribly wrong, pulling him into a complex and deadly game tied to political corruption and national security.

Main Story: Reacher is drawn into a deadly game against ruthless foes with powerful connections.

Reacher is drawn into a deadly game against ruthless foes with powerful connections. Previous Seasons: The first season adapted Killing Floor, Season 2 adapted Bad Luck and Trouble, and Season 3 was based on Persuader.

The first season adapted Killing Floor, Season 2 adapted Bad Luck and Trouble, and Season 3 was based on Persuader. Returning Star: Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, with Nick Santora continuing as showrunner.

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, with Nick Santora continuing as showrunner. New Cast: Christopher Rodriguez Marquette, Agnez Mo, and other new names join the fourth season.

Image © 2026 Prime Video

Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten, is getting her own show. The spin off focuses on a personal matter involving unfinished business and personal reasons from her past. It gives viewers another story to follow right after Reacher ends.

Spinoff Timing: Neagley premieres on September 16, 2026, the same day as the Reacher Season 4 finale.

Neagley premieres on September 16, 2026, the same day as the Reacher Season 4 finale. Character Focus: The series lets Frances Neagley step out of Reacher’s shadow and lead her own investigation.

The series lets Frances Neagley step out of Reacher’s shadow and lead her own investigation. Franchise Value: This makes the release window more exciting for fans who want more action after the main article story ends.

This makes the release window more exciting for fans who want more action after the main article story ends. What To Expect: With Alan Ritchson guest-starring, Reacher riding into Neagley could be one of the most fun franchise moments yet.

What Do The First-Look Photos Reveal About Neagley?

The first-look photos released in June give fans a better look ahead of the Neagley debut on September 16, 2026. They show Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, and new faces from the spin off.

While Reacher Season 4’s book opens with subway danger and enemies from the highest echelons of power, these photos shift attention to Neagley’s own investigation.

Photo Focus: The images place Frances Neagley at the center, showing that the spinoff is not just an extra chapter from the first book era.

The images place Frances Neagley at the center, showing that the spinoff is not just an extra chapter from the first book era. Reacher Connection: Alan Ritchson appears in the photos, confirming Jack Reacher’s link to Neagley’s new case.

Alan Ritchson appears in the photos, confirming Jack Reacher’s link to Neagley’s new case. New And Familiar Names: The wider Reacher world now includes names like Detective Docherty, Elsbeth Samson, and Sydelle Noel across current franchise coverage.

The wider Reacher world now includes names like Detective Docherty, Elsbeth Samson, and Sydelle Noel across current franchise coverage. Reader Value: The photos help fans see the tone, cast, and story direction before the spinoff arrives.

Final Thoughts

The Reacher season 4 release date is now confirmed, giving fans a clear timeline for the return of the hit series. After the third season, the new story moves into a faster-paced urban setting with a darker tone driven by Reacher’s feelings of guilt.

Season 4 adapts Gone Tomorrow, while Season 2 adapted Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book. Viewers can also expect approximately 30 fight sequences, making this another strong contender for the best season.

Production updates announced in October and later reports in November helped build excitement, and Reacher Season 5 has already been confirmed. Names such as John Samson, Russell Plum, Zachary Beck, Tamara Green, Jacob Merrick, and Lila Hoth appear in discussions surrounding the franchise, while Jay Baruchel is not part of the confirmed cast.

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