Running Point Season 2 Release Date: Big Return

The Running Point season 2 release date will be available on Netflix on April 23, 2026. There are 10 new episodes of the hit sports comedy, and Isla and her brother Cam are in a bigger power struggle than before.

Season 2 promises more family drama and new cast members, including Ray Romano, after Season 1 got good ratings and was quickly renewed. You can find out everything you need to know about the premiere right here.

Image © 2026 Netflix / Katrina Marcinowski

The Running Point season 2 release date is officially announced on April 23, 2026. After getting high ratings and being renewed quickly, Netflix confirmed that the popular basketball comedy show would be back. The story goes on with the Los Angeles Waves basketball team and their tough leader, Isabel Gordon.

As the franchise finally rebounds on its feet after last year’s scandal and a high-profile scandal in the family business, new problems start to arise. The boss of the basketball team has to show that she wasn’t just a surprise choice this upcoming season.

When will it come out? A little more than a year since the first season started on February 27, 2025. Between August 2025 and November 2025, work on the second season was completed. Netflix released several photos from the set, letting fans see new characters and returning ones for the first time.

One of the new characters is Coach Norm, who is also known as Norm Stinson. The series remains under Kaling International and Warner Bros. Executive producers Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Howard Klein, Linda Rambis, Jennifer Buss, and Jordan Rambis are still in charge of the show. It is still produced by Jordan Rambis.

Returning Cast And Key Characters

Kate Hudson returns as Isabel Gordon, a reformed party girl who has become an underestimated executive and is in charge of the Los Angeles Waves. Cam Gordon, played by Justin Theroux, is quietly maneuvering behind the scenes to clean up after last year’s scandal.

Brenda Song is back as Ali Lee, Isla’s loyal friend. Drew Tarver and Scott Macarthur play Sandy Gordon and Ness Gordon, who are still competing with each other in the family. Travis Bugg and Marcus Winfield, played by Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, and Toby Sandeman, are back as important team members, and Dyson Gibbs is still on the roster.

Max Greenfield plays Isla’s fiancé, and Jay Ellis is back as Jay Brown. Roberto Sanchez and Scott Evans are regular guest stars, and Aliyah Turner and Tommy White are new to the story.

What Season 2 Means For Isla Gordon

The second season is all about family power struggles, trust, and being a leader. Isla needs to lead the Los Angeles waves and fix the problems caused by last year’s scandal. It’s not enough for her to just keep the seat warm for Cam Gordon. Instead, she has to write a new game plan for the season and make last season’s plan better.

Every court counts to her because she has to balance her personal life with devoting time to the team. The basketball comedy series continues to look at loyalty and ambition with help from executive producers and sports comedy stars like Kate Hudson and Jay Ellis.

Final Thoughts

Running Point season 2 release date is set on April 23, 2026. Kate Hudson will play Isla Gordon again, leading the Los Angeles Waves through new family drama and stress. Justin Theroux plays Cam Gordon. Isla needs to show that she is ready to lead the Los Angeles team and keep the family business safe.

The basketball comedy series is back with bigger stakes, thanks to Jay Ellis’s great performance as Jay Brown and the strong direction of Mindy Kaling and David Stassen as executive producers. As leadership, loyalty, and ambition clash, Jay and Kate Hudson remain at the center of the story.

