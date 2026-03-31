Kate Hudson’s Running Point Season 2 Trailer Sets Up a Brutal Family Showdown

Running Point Season 2 brings bigger pressure, new power struggles, and more chaos inside the Los Angeles Waves. The trailer shows Isla Gordon trying to prove she can lead while her brother Cam moves to take control back.

As the stakes rise and new players join the team, the game plan changes. This guide breaks down what the trailer shows, what could go wrong, and what to look forward to next.

Running Point | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix

What Does The Running Point Season 2 Trailer Reveal?

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The trailer for Running Point Season 2 shows how the second season of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team gets tougher. It highlights pressure, control, and a new game plan as the upcoming season heads to its April 23 premiere date.

Isla Steps Up As Pressure Builds

The Season 2 trailer focuses on Isla Gordon as she leads the Los Angeles Waves after last year’s scandal and tries to prove she’s the right choice. The official synopsis explains that she is “no longer the surprise choice… she’s the one everyone is watching,” which raises the pressure across the basketball team.

Leadership Focus: Kate Hudson leads Running Point Season 2 as Isla Gordon runs the basketball team under pressure.

Kate Hudson leads Running Point Season 2 as Isla Gordon runs the basketball team under pressure. Tone Shift: The Season 2 trailer moves faster than the last season’s game plan and feels more serious.

The Season 2 trailer moves faster than the last season’s game plan and feels more serious. Workplace Pressure: Court counts and courtside seats scenes show the stress of being general manager.

Court counts and courtside seats scenes show the stress of being general manager. Franchise Stakes: The LA Waves basketball team is treated like a top team similar to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The LA Waves basketball team is treated like a top team similar to the Los Angeles Lakers. Synopsis Detail: “With the franchise rebounding after last year’s scandal, Isla is determined to prove she’s not just keeping the seat warm.”

Cam Reenters and Challenges Control

The trailer confirms Brother Cam returns early, creating a direct conflict inside the family business and the Los Angeles Waves. The synopsis states that Cam is “quietly maneuvering behind the scenes to reclaim his post,” setting up a major power struggle in Season 2.

Power Struggle: Justin Theroux sets up tension with Isla Gordon over control of the team.

Justin Theroux sets up tension with Isla Gordon over control of the team. Family Business Conflict: Family power plays increase as Cam challenges Isla’s leadership.

Family power plays increase as Cam challenges Isla’s leadership. Strategic Moves: Cam tracks Isla’s mistakes to take back control of the game plan.

Cam tracks Isla’s mistakes to take back control of the game plan. Leadership Divide: The Season 2 trailer shows different ideas for how to run the basketball team.

The Season 2 trailer shows different ideas for how to run the basketball team. Synopsis Detail: “Turning every misstep into ammunition,” showing how Cam plans to regain power.

New Faces and Chaos Expand the Story

The Running Point Season 2 trailer shows new characters and more chaos on the team, which makes the story more intense and funny. Some changes have been made to the team, like getting a new head coach and adding more characters.

Guest Appearances: Ray Romano and Octavia Spencer appear as part of the additional guest stars.

Ray Romano and Octavia Spencer appear as part of the additional guest stars. Head Coach Role: Ray Romano plays Norm Stinson, the new head coach working with Isla.

Ray Romano plays Norm Stinson, the new head coach working with Isla. Expanded Cast: Nicole Richie, Lisa Rinna, and Ken Marino are included in the latest round of casting.

Nicole Richie, Lisa Rinna, and Ken Marino are included in the latest round of casting. New Characters: Aliyah Turner plays a rising A-list actress, while Tommy Dewey plays a general manager from the Toronto Trappers.

Aliyah Turner plays a rising A-list actress, while Tommy Dewey plays a general manager from the Toronto Trappers. Synopsis Detail: “Every decision on and off the court counts,” highlighting the pressure across the season.

Final Thoughts

Running Point Season 2 looks like it will be bigger, sharper, and focus more on the stress inside the Los Angeles Waves. The trailer shows Isla Gordon’s fight for power, changes in the family, and more chaos caused by new characters, including Isla’s younger half brother and tension with Ness Gordon, plus new links tied to Orange County.

Fan favorites like Brenda Song, Scott MacArthur, and Drew Tarver are back, along with some new faces. This sports comedy stays fast-paced and fun. The new season looks worth watching with executive producers like Mindy Kaling and David Stassen behind it. Stay tuned and watch how it all plays out.

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