School Spirits Season 3 Teaser: Milo Manheim’s Return Shocks Fans

Paramount+ has officially set a release date of January 28, 2026, for School Spirits Season 3. At Split River High, the new season will have darker turns, returning characters, and new mysteries.

Fans can look forward to a scary teaser, a great story, and new cast members like Jennifer Tilly. Here’s everything you need to know about School Spirits Season 3, whether you’re all caught up or ready to start watching.

School Spirits | Season 3 Official Teaser and Date Announcement | Paramount+ (CCXP 2025)

Is There a New Teaser for School Spirits Season 3?

Image © 2025 Paramount Television Studios / Megan Trinrud / Nate Trinrud

Yes, and it’s already giving fans chills. The CCXP panel revealed the teaser, which has a darker tone and features new characters and more supernatural suspense. It proves that this season is full of surprises that go beyond what was hinted at in the first and second seasons.

What the New Teaser Trailer Reveals

The teaser shows Maddie’s scary visions, Simon’s descent into obsession, and new characters like Dr. Deborah Hunter Price.

She’s playing: Dr. Deborah Hunter Price is played by Jennifer Tilly.

Dr. Deborah Hunter Price is played by Jennifer Tilly. New tension: Emotional fights between Nicole Herrera and Claire Zomer.

Emotional fights between Nicole Herrera and Claire Zomer. Teaser tone: Dark, moody, and mystery-heavy.

How Fans Are Reacting to the First-Look Photos

Pictures of Peyton List, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, and Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer made a big splash on the internet.

Cast buzz: Milo Manheim’s comeback made fans happy.

Milo Manheim’s comeback made fans happy. Photos feature: Kiara Pichardo as Nicole, Josh Zuckerman, and Nick Pugliese as Charley.

Kiara Pichardo as Nicole, Josh Zuckerman, and Nick Pugliese as Charley. Anticipation: High for new roles by Erika Swayze, Ari Dalbert, Jess Gabor, and Miles Elliot.

Image © 2025 Paramount Television Studios / Megan Trinrud / Nate Trinrud

Fans of the teen supernatural series won’t have to wait long. On January 28, 2026, the School Spirits Season 3 will come back. The news came out at CCXP in São Paulo, where Paramount+ showed a new teaser and said that three episodes would be released on the first day.

Split River High School is back, and it’s going to be even more dramatic and mysterious. Fans have been hooked since the first season.

What Paramount+ Confirmed at CCXP 2025

At CCXP, a big pop culture event in Latin America, the streaming giant said that the third season was coming out. Peyton List, the star of the show, was there to announce the news. She was both the lead and executive producer and worked with the networks to get the word out.

Release date: January 28, 2026 .

. Platform: Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Paramount+ in the US and Latin America. Episodes: The first three came out on the same day as the premiere.

The first three came out on the same day as the premiere. Event reveal: CCXP 2025 in São Paulo.

CCXP 2025 in São Paulo. Teaser unveiled: First look shown at the event.

Why This Season’s Launch Timing Matters for Fans

Fans wanted to know what would happen next after the second season ended on a cliffhanger. Starting on January 28, 2026 gives the show a clear path because it won’t have to compete with other shows that are on in the fall.

Perfect timing: It gets more attention in the early years.

It gets more attention in the early years. Returning hype: Builds on the second season’s success.

Builds on the second season’s success. Binge appeal: The three-episode start makes it easy for people to get back into the show.

Who Is in the Cast of School Spirits Season 3?

Image © 2025 Paramount Television Studios / Megan Trinrud / Nate Trinrud

The third season brings back old characters and adds new ones to make the story more dramatic and mysterious. It stars Spencer MacPherson, Peyton List, and Kristian Ventura, as well as other cast members who are back from previous seasons. As the dangerous mystery grows, new characters will make the world of Split River High School bigger.

This season has a lot of talent, with creators Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud coming back and executive producer Oliver Goldstick in charge of the production.

Returning Cast Members Confirmed

The original cast will keep doing their roles, so viewers can expect that. Sarah Yarkin, Rainbow Wedell, and Nick Pugliese are back as Rhonda, Claire, and Charley, and Ci Hang Ma, Josh Zuckerman, and Miles Elliot are back as well. After a great second season, Milo Manheim is back again. They both make their characters’ problems in the afterlife and secrets about school more interesting.

New And Recurring Faces Joining The Mix

School Spirits Season 3 brings in actors like Erika Swayze and Ari Dalbert, who are expected to make things more intense. Dr. Deborah Hunter Price is played by Jennifer Tilly. She is a mysterious character with a connection to the school’s dark history.

Patrick Gilmore and Alex Zahara, who have been on the show before, are back with new people like Zack Calderon and Ian Tracey. This makes sure that the cast is full of secrets and surprises.

What Will Happen in School Spirits Season 3?

Image © 2025 Paramount Television Studios / Megan Trinrud / Nate Trinrud

As the veil between worlds gets dangerously thin, the third season goes into a darker mystery. Maddie Nears is alive but has scary visions all the time. Her best friend, Simon Elroy, is still stuck in the afterlife. As new dangers appear, they need to protect the living and the dead while also finding secrets that are hidden in Split River High’s scars.

Maddie’s Evolving Afterlife Journey

Maddie, who is played by Peyton List, is stuck in the middle of two worlds. Even though she is alive again, she still feels like she is part of the afterlife with the friends she abandoned. As the story goes on, her visions show more than what she thought they would.

She’s back: Being alive again is hard for Maddie.

Being alive again is hard for Maddie. Both worlds: It is required to show both the living and the deceased the way.

It is required to show both the living and the deceased the way. Emotional pull: Feels trauma, fear, and guilt from the past.

Simon’s Obsession With Split River’s Secrets

Kristian Ventura plays Simon Elroy, who is trying to figure out why so many students, like Wally Clark, went missing at Split River High School and were never found. The risks increase as his obsession grows.

Lost souls: Why are there so many deaths at Split River?

Why are there so many deaths at Split River? Simon’s drive: Obsessed with the most evil parts of the school’s history.

Obsessed with the most evil parts of the school’s history. Mr. Martin’s clues: The truth may be found in old warnings.

Where Can You Watch School Spirits Season 3?

Paramount+ will be the only place to stream School Spirits Season 3. People in the US and Latin America can watch the series on Paramount+. The same service has past seasons, which makes it easy for new users to get caught up before the premiere. Every day, fan pages and streaming forums talk about the show as one of the most popular teen mysteries.

Streaming Details And Release Model

The show will come out in parts, with three episodes coming out on January 28, 2026, and then one episode coming out every week. To watch the third season, which promises to show more about the characters’ lives and afterlives, users will need a Paramount+ subscription.

Platform : Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

: Paramount+ in the US and Latin America. Release plan : Three episodes on the first day, then every week.

: Three episodes on the first day, then every week. Access: To stream, you need a subscription.

How To Catch Up On Past Seasons

Paramount+ has both seasons of the show. New viewers can start from the beginning to get the story of Maddie and her friends. For fans who are coming back, watching again is a good way to find clues that have more meaning now because of the scary mystery in the third season.

Available seasons : First season and second season.

: First season and second season. Recap tools : Watch fan reviews and recaps on the show’s official post page.

: Watch fan reviews and recaps on the show’s official post page. Helpful for: Maddie’s story, the afterlife, and the school secrets that remain.

Final Thoughts

Peyton List is back for School Spirits Season 3, which stars Spencer MacPherson. The new season is a darker mystery that makes the story about life and the afterlife at Split River High School even deeper.

With new characters like Deborah Hunter Price and old ones like Ci Hang Ma, Quinn, and Janet’s dad, the season will have more secrets and surprises. Megan Trinrud, Nate Trinrud, and executive producer Oliver Goldstick make a show with a lot of drama that people will talk about every day.

FAQs