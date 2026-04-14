Slow Horses Season 6 Gets a Bigger Update as Roddy Ho Returns and Old Faces Are Teased

A normal renewal update doesn’t give as much information about Slow Horses Season 6 as this one does. Christopher Chung confirmed that Roddy Ho will be back, gave hints about how the character will change after Season 5, and said that the show would come out in late 2026.

People from the first season may also come back for the second season, which makes it even more mysterious. Apple TV+ hasn’t said when it will start, but the most recent comments give fans a good idea of what’s to come

Image @ 2025 Apple TV+

The shape of Slow Horses Season 6 is now more clear, and this update is more useful than just a quick note to renew the show. In comments picked up by HELLO! and later echoed by Newsweek, Christopher Chung confirmed that Roddy Ho will return in the next season and suggested a release in the end half of 2026.

That gives people who like Slow Horses something good to watch while they wait. Also, it gives us a small but real hint about where the story of the Slow Horses season might start after things go bad with Tara.

Image @ 2022 David M. Benett

Christopher Chung brought up the most important news about Season 6 of Slow Horses so far. He or she said, “I’m in it.” “I didn’t die,” which turned a spoiler into the headline. After the honey trap story with his girlfriend Tara, he said, Ho becomes more spiritual.

He also said that Roddy is still trying to become the best version of himself. That helps you keep track of Christopher, Roddy Ho, and the next one better than vague cast rumours. The news came at an event in London in March, where the show was nominated in three categories, such as Drama Series and Supporting Actor.

Big reveal: Christopher Chung confirmed Roddy Ho is back in Horses Season 6.

Christopher Chung confirmed Roddy Ho is back in Horses Season 6. Character note: Ho becomes more spiritual and more affected by Tara.

Ho becomes more spiritual and more affected by Tara. Awards context: The star was nominated for Supporting Actor, while Saskia Reeves was nominated for Supporting Actor Female.

Roddy Ho’s Arc Adds a Real Plot Detail

Image @ 2025 Jack English/Apple TV+

This is important because it gives the season a real character direction. Roddy fell for a honey trap, lost control, and felt bad about himself after the episode. The hint now is that Ho might change in a bigger way. That doesn’t give away the whole story, but it does give people something real to look forward to in the next season of Slow Horses.

It also gives us a better idea of how the cast might move forward with Jackson Lamb, River, and the history of Slough House in England and France as a whole, even though the service hasn’t released all the production details yet.

What changed: Roddy was shaken by Tara and the post-crisis fallout.

Roddy was shaken by Tara and the post-crisis fallout. What to expect: Slow Horses Season 6 may show a more reflective Ho.

Slow Horses Season 6 may show a more reflective Ho. Why it helps: This gives the next season a concrete emotional thread.

Returning Faces May Be the Bigger Twist

Image @ 2025 Apple TV+

It’s possible that the bigger hint is even more important. But Smith, who is in charge of the show, said that this is his last season and that he knows what will happen based on the novel line. He also hinted that characters from the past will return. Hello! also says that Gaby Chiappe wrote the season. Smith praised Gary Oldman, calling him a brilliant writer and director who brings a full package, sees the show from all the different angles, and is just a great resource. That matters because Jackson Lamb, and Gary Oldman playing Lamb, remain central to everything audiences expect from Slow Horses.

Writer detail: Gaby Chiappe has written the next season.

Gaby Chiappe has written the next season. Will Smith clue: Past characters may return before filming moves deeper into production.

Past characters may return before filming moves deeper into production. Gary Oldman effect: Smith called him a great resource whose brilliant work shapes the show from all angles and every package element.

Final Thoughts

It already feels more like Slow Horses Season 6 is real than a normal renewal update. Christopher Chung confirmed that Roddy Ho will be back, hinted that the character would become more spiritual, and said that the movie would come out in late 2026.

Will Smith has also hinted that characters from the past will be back, which makes the next chapter’s mystery even stronger. That’s enough to get Slow Horses Season 6 going for now while fans wait for Apple TV+ to share more official information.

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