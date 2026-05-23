South Park Season 29 Sets Sept. 16 Return After Satire Buzz

South Park season 29 starts on September 16, 2026, on Comedy Central. The next day, on September 17, 2026, episodes can be watched online at Paramount+. The show is famously produced on a tight timeline, and the creators revealed the new date after its headline-making past season.

Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and the sharp satire are expected to return. This guide covers the latest news, what happened last, the cast, where to watch, season 30 rumors, and key FAQs.

Image © 2025 Comedy Central

South Park season 29 now has a clear start date. On September 16, 2026, on Comedy Central, the hit animated series will come back. In addition, new episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Trey Parker and Matt Stone told fans about the return and gave them the main dates for the new season.

Every other Wednesday, the new upcoming episodes will air. No new episode will be released every week, but the schedule is still easy to follow.

Premiere Date : South Park season 29 begins on September 16, 2026 .

: South Park season 29 begins on . Episode Dates : New episodes are listed for Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Nov. 11, and Nov. 25.

: New episodes are listed for Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Nov. 11, and Nov. 25. Where To Watch: Viewers can watch the show on Comedy Central first, then stream it on Paramount+ the next day.

Why Are Fans Watching Closely?

Fans are paying attention because the show often responds to news stories from the internet, politics, pop culture, and current events. People know that the show is made on very short notice so that the people who make it can quickly respond to what people are talking about.

Fast Production : Parker told Kimmel the team would return to work in the last week of August.

: Parker told Kimmel the team would return to work in the last week of August. Fresh Satire : The short production window helps the show include recent headlines, celebrities, and political stories.

: The short production window helps the show include recent headlines, celebrities, and political stories. Viewer Interest: Fans hope the new season will bring funny stories, sharp jokes, and unforgettable adventures.

What Was The Last Thing That Happened To The Show?

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At the end of the previous season, there was a big political joke about Donald Trump, JD Vance, Satan, and Jesus. The White House also paid attention to the show after some episodes made fun of Trump and his team. The popularity of South Park rose again because of this.

How The Previous Storyline Ended?

The last plot had both serious and silly comedy elements. There was also a scene with North Sentinel Island where the boys were trolls on the internet and sent a message to the wrong person.

Main Storyline : The end focused on Trump, Satan, Jesus, and Vance in a strange town crisis.

: The end focused on Trump, Satan, Jesus, and Vance in a strange town crisis. The Boys’ Role : Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny continued to get pulled into wild and risky situations.

: Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny continued to get pulled into wild and risky situations. Comedy Style: The show used shocking jokes to turn serious topics into funny but pointed satire.

Why Does The Show Keep Making Headlines?

People talk a lot about South Park because it makes jokes about current events while they are still fresh. Park and Stone told Jimmy Kimmel that they don’t always want to write about politics, but they do think that politicians are a part of modern pop culture.

Creator Viewpoint : Trey Parker and Matt Stone see public figures as part of today’s entertainment world.

: Trey Parker and Matt Stone see public figures as part of today’s entertainment world. Public Reaction : Some viewers agree with the satire, while others hate the political stuff.

: Some viewers agree with the satire, while others hate the political stuff. Long-Term Appeal: Since it debuted in 1997, the show has stayed relevant by changing with the times.

Who Is In The South Park Season 29 Cast?

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For South Park season 29, we can expect to hear the same voices behind the main boys and the town as a whole. A small but skilled group of voice actors plays many roles on the show.

Main Cast Members To Know

The show’s sound and energy come from its main cast. Even when the stories get weird or extreme, these actors help make the characters seem like real people.

Trey Parker : Voices several major characters, including Stan Marsh and Eric Cartman.

: Voices several major characters, including Stan Marsh and Eric Cartman. Matt Stone : Voices Kyle Broflovski, Kenny McCormick, and other recurring characters.

: Voices Kyle Broflovski, Kenny McCormick, and other recurring characters. April Stewart : Voices several female characters across the series.

: Voices several female characters across the series. Mona Marshall: Also voices several important supporting characters.

Creative Team Behind The Series

Their work is a big part of why the show can go from idea to finished episode so quickly. Parker and Stone are still in charge of the writing, voices, and overall direction.

Creators : Trey Parker and Matt Stone created the series and still guide its style.

: Trey Parker and Matt Stone created the series and still guide its style. Producers : Anne Garefino, Frank C. Agnone II, Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are linked to the production team.

: Anne Garefino, Frank C. Agnone II, Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are linked to the production team. Series Strength: The pair’s fast process helps South Park turn fresh headlines into stories within weeks.

Where Can I Watch South Park Season 29?

Image © 2025 Comedy Central

Comedy Central will show South Park season 29 first, and then Paramount+ will let you stream it. Fans can now easily watch the new episodes in two ways for their convenience. The new season should keep the show’s mix of funny political jokes, religious jokes, and strange stories that have drawn in millions of viewers.

Watch The Premiere On Comedy Central

Comedians can watch the premiere mostly on Comedy Central. It will air for the first time on September 16, 2026, at 10 p.m. If people don’t want to be spoiled, they might want to watch it live.

TV Premiere : South Park season 29 starts on Comedy Central on September 16, 2026 .

: South Park season 29 starts on Comedy Central on . Release Schedule : New episodes are expected to air every other Wednesday through Nov. 25.

: New episodes are expected to air every other Wednesday through Nov. 25. Best For Live Viewers: Watching on Comedy Central helps fans catch each new bit of satire right away.

Stream Episodes On Paramount+

Fans who miss the live show can stream it on Paramount+. The episodes will likely come out the day after they air on Comedy Central.

Streaming Access : New episodes should be available on Paramount+ the next day.

: New episodes should be available on Paramount+ the next day. Regional Note : Reports mention availability in the United States, Canada, and Australia, but viewers should check their local Paramount+ app.

: Reports mention availability in the United States, Canada, and Australia, but viewers should check their local Paramount+ app. Viewer Benefit: Streaming makes it easier to rewatch jokes, follow story details, and catch up anytime.

Will Season 30 Be The Last South Park Season?

There is no confirmed report saying South Park season 30 will be the final season. Recent news about Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s deal with Paramount makes it sound like the show may go on. Online rumors should be taken with a grain of salt until Comedy Central or Paramount makes an official announcement.

What Is Confirmed About South Park’s Future?

There are reports that Parker and Stone signed a big five-year deal with Paramount. This makes it more likely that the show will continue after this season.

Major Deal : The reported deal is worth about $1.5 billion and supports future South Park projects.

: The reported deal is worth about $1.5 billion and supports future South Park projects. Ongoing Interest : The show still makes headlines because it reacts quickly to politics, pop culture, Pete Hegseth, and other current events.

: The show still makes headlines because it reacts quickly to politics, pop culture, Pete Hegseth, and other current events. Creative Control: Parker and Stone still guide the writing, voices, and style of the series.

Why Season 30 Rumors Need Careful Wording?

The rumors about Season 30 should not be taken as true until an official statement is made. There are online claims that mix real news with guesses, so the writing needs to be clear and careful.

No Final Season Confirmed : Comedy Central has not announced that season 30 will be the end.

: Comedy Central has not announced that season 30 will be the end. Rumor Check : Fans should trust official updates more than posts built on speculation or hate.

: Fans should trust official updates more than posts built on speculation or hate. Future Story Options: The show can still explore faith, a doctor joke, political satire, internet chaos, or another strange town crisis.

Final Thoughts

It’s official: South Park season 29 will start on September 16, 2026, according to Comedy Central. Current events, politics, and satire are mixed in with Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny’s usual adventures to keep the long-running animated comedy fresh. Fans can also look forward to more streaming options through Paramount+ after TV shows air.

FAQs