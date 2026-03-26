Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Shakes Up Maggie’s Story After Sully Exit

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 is almost there, but the biggest update is the shocking exit of Sully, which changes the direction of the series. His absence sets up major shifts in Maggie’s life, putting more focus on her role at the crossing and the growing drama with Cal and Liam, ahead of the April 20, 2026 premiere on The CW.

Sullivan’s Crossing | Season 4 Official Trailer | The CW

Why Did Scott Patterson Leave Sullivan’s Crossing?

Image © Michael Tompkins/Fremantle

One of the most talked-about events in Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 was Scott Patterson’s departure. The change has an effect on the show’s world, especially Maggie’s life at the campground and her relationship with Sully.

Why Scott Patterson Exited The Series

Scott Patterson, who played Sully, was written out after asking to leave the show due to creative direction concerns. The decision was addressed by the cast, with Chad Michael Murray explaining how the series stays grounded in its identity.

Creative Direction: Patterson asked to be let out of his contract after not agreeing with the direction of his character.

Patterson asked to be let out of his contract after not agreeing with the direction of his character. Season 3 Exit: Sully leaves for Ireland at the end of season 3, setting up the transition into crossing season 4.

Sully leaves for Ireland at the end of season 3, setting up the transition into crossing season 4. Cast Perspective: Chad Michael Murray shared that “the show stays totally true to itself,” even with the change.

Chad Michael Murray shared that “the show stays totally true to itself,” even with the change. Story Continuity: The series continues to build on Sully’s foundation, as he created the crossing itself.

The series continues to build on Sully’s foundation, as he created the crossing itself. Ongoing Presence: Even without appearing on-screen, Sully remains part of the story’s world and history.

What Happens To Sully In Season 4

Sully’s storyline continues off-screen, with the new season showing how his absence affects Maggie and the crossing. The show keeps his influence present while shifting focus to Maggie, Cal, and the complications brought by Liam.

Ireland Storyline: Sully is overseas in Ireland, starting a new chapter while remaining tied to the crossing.

Sully is overseas in Ireland, starting a new chapter while remaining tied to the crossing. Maggie’s Role: Maggie, played by Morgan Kohan, steps into running the campground after Sully leaves.

Maggie, played by Morgan Kohan, steps into running the campground after Sully leaves. Emotional Impact: Kohan shared that Maggie’s world is “not what she anticipated,” as her support system changes.

Kohan shared that Maggie’s world is “not what she anticipated,” as her support system changes. Cal’s Perspective: Cal, played by Chad Michael Murray, continues navigating life and relationships without Sully present.

Cal, played by Chad Michael Murray, continues navigating life and relationships without Sully present. Story Focus: The new season centers on Maggie’s life, her past with Liam, and the evolving romance drama.

How Liam Changes The Story In Season 4

Season 4 of Sullivan’s Crossing brings about a big change through Liam, who has been back since the end of Season 3. His presence has a direct effect on Maggie and Cal, adding tension that changes the relationship at the crossing.

Past Returns Fast: Liam, revealed as Maggie’s husband, stays at the crossing and brings unresolved history into the present.

Liam, revealed as Maggie’s husband, stays at the crossing and brings unresolved history into the present. Maggie’s Conflict: Maggie deals with unfinished paperwork and emotional ties, pulling her back into her past.

Maggie deals with unfinished paperwork and emotional ties, pulling her back into her past. Flashbacks Added: The season includes flashbacks that show Maggie and Liam’s relationship, giving more context.

The season includes flashbacks that show Maggie and Liam’s relationship, giving more context. Cal Feels Pressure: Cal becomes uneasy and uncomfortable, showing how Liam’s presence disrupts his connection with Maggie.

Cal becomes uneasy and uncomfortable, showing how Liam’s presence disrupts his connection with Maggie. New Love Triangle: The story leans into a romance conflict between Maggie, Cal, and Liam moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Season 4 of Sullivan’s Crossing gives us an update with a clear release date, real changes after Sully leaves, and more attention on Maggie, Cal, and Liam. The new season is set in Nova Scotia again, and it keeps the same level of chemistry and romance drama while adding new tension from the past.

Fans can look forward to new episodes every week, more character reactions, and a lot of moments that leave you guessing what will happen next. So be ready, subscribe, and click for more updates next time.

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