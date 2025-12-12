‘Ted Season 2’ Gets Official Release Date and First Look Photos

Ted Season 2 finally has a release date, and fans are ready. The hit prequel comedy is coming back on March 5, 2026. It will only be available to stream on Peacock. Seth MacFarlane’s talking teddy bear is back with John Bennett for more crazy high school moments.

Peacock also shared first look photos showing Ted’s funny antics and nostalgia for the 1990s. These photos gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect in the new season.

When Is Ted Season 2 Coming Out?

Image © 2025 Peacock / UCP / Fuzzy Door Productions / MRC Television

Ted Season 2 will come out on March 5, 2026, only on Peacock. The prequel series, which started airing in January 2024, was Peacock’s most popular original show and one of its biggest comedy hits. Fans can look forward to the new season bringing back the same sharp humor, touching moments, and 1990s charm.

Production and Sneak Peek Images

The show was finished in late 2025. Seth MacFarlane was in charge of both directing and writing for the show, as well as providing the voice for the anthropomorphic teddy bear, just like last time.

Creative Leads: Seth MacFarlane, Brad Walsh, Paul Corrigan.

Seth MacFarlane, Brad Walsh, Paul Corrigan. Executive Producers: Erica Huggins, Aimee Carlson, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark.

Erica Huggins, Aimee Carlson, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark. First Look Images: Ted in a bubble bath, John and Ted in knight outfits, John’s parents reacting to chaos.

Ted in a bubble bath, John and Ted in knight outfits, John’s parents reacting to chaos. Tone: Funny, nostalgic, and heartfelt with a familiar MacFarlane twist.

How Many Episodes Will Ted Season 2 Have?

Image © 2025 Peacock / UCP / Fuzzy Door Productions / MRC Television

Episode Count and Release Format

Peacock said that Ted Season 2 will have eight episodes, which is more than the seven episodes from the first season. All of them will come out at the same time, so the new season is perfect for binge-watching.

Where to Watch and What to Expect

People in the U.S. and the U.K. can stream Ted Season 2 on Peacock and Sky, respectively. The second season adds more to the prequel’s heart and humor, showing how John and his teddy bear friend deal with family and life chaos.

Streaming Platforms: Peacock (U.S.), Sky (U.K.).

Peacock (U.S.), Sky (U.K.). Future Expansion: A Ted animated series in development with Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth.

A Ted animated series in development with Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth. Franchise Strength: Connects the films, prequel, and upcoming animation.

Connects the films, prequel, and upcoming animation. Comedy Style: Fast, crude, but with warmth and character focus.

Fast, crude, but with warmth and character focus. Creator Involvement: Seth MacFarlane continues full creative control.

What Will Happen in Ted Season 2?

Image © 2025 Peacock / UCP / Fuzzy Door Productions / MRC Television

Senior Year Shenanigans

Ted Season 2 is set in 1994, where John Bennett faces the ups and downs of his final year of high school with his foul mouthed teddy bear by his side. After his short burst of fame, Ted goes back to his home in Framingham, Massachusetts, where he lives with his cousin Blaire, his parents, and John.

Ted is not always a good influence, but he is a loyal friend who sticks by John through all of his teenage drama. This new season is full of 1990s nostalgia and mixes heartfelt comedy with mischief.

Main Focus: John’s senior year filled with mischief and Ted’s unhelpful guidance.

John’s senior year filled with mischief and Ted’s unhelpful guidance. Setting: Suburban Framingham, Massachusetts, during the mid-1990s.

Suburban Framingham, Massachusetts, during the mid-1990s. Supporting Cast: John’s parents, Matty and Susan, and his cousin Blaire.

John’s parents, Matty and Susan, and his cousin Blaire. Story Mood: Raunchy, unpredictable, and full of nostalgic energy.

Raunchy, unpredictable, and full of nostalgic energy. Themes: Friendship, loyalty, family tension, and teenage rebellion.

Who Is in the Cast of Ted Season 2?

Image © 2025 Peacock / UCP / Fuzzy Door Productions / MRC Television

Returning Cast Members

The core cast of Ted Season 2 reunites the same lineup that brought the raunchy humor and heart of the first season to life.

Seth MacFarlane as Ted: Creator and voice of the foul mouthed teddy bear, also handling motion capture and direction.

Creator and voice of the foul mouthed teddy bear, also handling motion capture and direction. Max Burkholder as John Bennett: A blue collar Bostonian teenager trying to survive high school with his outspoken best friend.

A blue collar Bostonian teenager trying to survive high school with his outspoken best friend. Scott Grimes as Matty: John’s fun yet clueless father who often clashes with Ted’s influence.

John’s fun yet clueless father who often clashes with Ted’s influence. Alanna Ubach as Susan: John’s caring but traditional minded mother who struggles to keep family order.

John’s caring but traditional minded mother who struggles to keep family order. Giorgia Whigham as Blaire: John’s rebellious cousin who brings a modern, outspoken attitude to the Bennett house.

Behind the Scenes Team

The production of Ted Season 2 remains led by the same experienced creative team that developed the first season into a hit.

Co-Showrunners: Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan, responsible for the overall direction and tone of the second season.

Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan, responsible for the overall direction and tone of the second season. Executive Producers: Erica Huggins, Jason Clark, Alana Kleiman, and Aimee Carlson, who help manage creative decisions and production quality.

Erica Huggins, Jason Clark, Alana Kleiman, and Aimee Carlson, who help manage creative decisions and production quality. Studio: Fuzzy Door, working alongside MRC and UCP for streaming through Peacock.

Fuzzy Door, working alongside MRC and UCP for streaming through Peacock. Supporting Producer: Liz Richman, contributing to coordination for animation and visual effects.

Liz Richman, contributing to coordination for animation and visual effects. Creator’s Role: Seth MacFarlane remains the core creative force, overseeing every detail.

Final Thoughts

Ted Season 2 keeps the love and laughs that turned the talking teddy bear into a world-famous symbol. The second season mixes over-the-top humor and nostalgia for the ’90s with the story of John Bennett and his outspoken college student friend who doesn’t want to grow up, always together through thick and thin.

With Brad Walsh, Paul Corrigan, and Seth MacFarlane in charge of production and more traditionally-minded family members back in the mix, this prequel is still a “shooting star” in the entertainment news. Stream it on Peacock starting on its official premiere date revealed on March 5, 2026, and join the laughter, Ryan.

