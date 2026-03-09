The Bear Season 5: Will be the Series Last Season

The Bear season 5 is officially happening, and it will also be the final chapter of FX’s award-winning series. Major news outlets have confirmed that the show will return in 2026, most likely after its usual late-June release on Hulu.

At the end of Season 4, Carmy chose to leave the restaurant, which made the story very different. That’s all the news you need to know about the show’s last season and what to expect from it.

Image © 2025 FX Productions

A lot of Bear fans want to know the same thing: will Season 5 really be the last season? Recent interviews and news stories make it sound like the fifth season will end the story that Chris Storer started.

Since it first aired, the comedy series has become very popular thanks to its touching stories and realistic kitchen drama. After what happened in Season 4, it’s clear that the story is moving toward its end. Filming is currently taking place in Chicago.

Image © 2025 FX Productions

Recent comments made by Jamie Lee Curtis caused a lot of debate among viewers. Donna Berzatto is the troubled mother of Carmy Berzatto, who is played by Jeremy Allen White. When Curtis talked about the show, she thought back on how great it was to work with such an extraordinary crew and scene partners. From what she said, it sounds like the team is almost done with the story of the amazing family that is at the heart of the hit show.

Curtis’ Statement: Jamie Lee Curtis described the experience as “finished strong,” explaining that the team was focused on completing the story of the extraordinary family that fans have followed for years.

Jamie Lee Curtis described the experience as “finished strong,” explaining that the team was focused on completing the story of the extraordinary family that fans have followed for years. Award Recognition: Curtis previously won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress for her intense performance in the comedy series. Her powerful scenes gave the character emotional depth despite limited screen time.

Curtis previously won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress for her intense performance in the comedy series. Her powerful scenes gave the character emotional depth despite limited screen time. Family Storyline: Her character plays a key role in the emotional background of Carmy Berzatto, whose personal struggles continue to shape the story.

Her character plays a key role in the emotional background of Carmy Berzatto, whose personal struggles continue to shape the story. Behind-The-Scenes Moment: A photo shared with Abby Elliott, who plays Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, hinted that the cast may be wrapping up work on the upcoming fifth season.

FX Renewal And Planned Final Season Timeline

Image © 2025 FX Productions

The network has renewed the show for a fifth season in 2025, but FX hasn’t made a big deal out of the fact that this is the last season yet. FX Productions makes the show, and they are still filming in and around Chicago. If past seasons are any indication, the last season might come out sometime in 2026.

Filming Location: Production for the upcoming fifth season is currently happening across Chicago, the same city that shapes the show’s fast-paced restaurant setting.

Production for the upcoming fifth season is currently happening across Chicago, the same city that shapes the show’s fast-paced restaurant setting. Production Team: The show Chris Storer created is produced alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, and Rene Gube.

The show Chris Storer created is produced alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, and Rene Gube. Creative Leadership: Director Hiro Murai is also part of the creative team, while Courtney Storer works as co executive producer and culinary producer to ensure kitchen realism.

Director Hiro Murai is also part of the creative team, while works as co executive producer and culinary producer to ensure kitchen realism. Release Pattern: Past seasons have been released as full binge drops, so the fifth season may follow the same streaming format.

Why Creator Christopher Storer Planned A Short Run

Image © 2025 FX Productions

Unlike many long-running TV shows, Chris Storer always planned a focused story. The creator built the series around the personal journey of Carmy Berzatto and the people working at the restaurant. Instead of stretching the comedy for many years, the goal appears to be ending the story with a meaningful final season.

Final Thoughts

The Bear Season 5 looks like the possibly final season of the hit comedy series, and many fans are both surprised and excited about what comes next. After the fourth season pushed the story forward, the upcoming premiere expected in summer 2026 could close the doors on the restaurant’s journey.

Reports announced earlier in the week suggested the story was planned from the beginning by the writers. News about the final chapter was widely published in February, making fans wonder how the last episode will unfold. While the show is about kitchens, its storytelling often feels as dramatic as movies, with strong characters, emotional music, and intense moments that made audiences excited for every new episode.

FAQs