The Rise of Live Dealer Games: Why US Players Are Logging On

Let’s be honest. There is a certain glamour associated with brick-and-mortar casinos, something that has perhaps been fashioned by the cultural palette. Think of the way casinos are portrayed in movies and TV, and you’ll usually see a very romanticized vision of these locations, even if the protagonist has lost his life savings.

There is an attraction to gambling, the thrill and excitement are visceral, and the locations where such action takes place are all part of the canvas, but the reality is, in many ways, flawed to say the least.

A casino, and we are talking about a more typical outlet than you might experience in an opulent Las Vegas iteration, can be quite an intimidating location.

Whether it’s the clientele, the fear and perspiration that comes from individuals eagerly anticipating the card on the flop, or just the overbearing smells, noises, and distractions that are deliberate tools used by the establishment to put you off your game.

It’s no surprise that the footfall and human traffic visiting offline casinos is being dwarfed by the online alternative, and here are just a few reasons why.

1. The “Pajama Factor” (Unbeatable Convenience)

Let’s be real: going to a physical casino in the US usually involves a whole production. Unless you live right next to the Vegas Strip or the Atlantic City boardwalk, you’re looking at a long drive, finding parking, and dealing with crowds.

With online casinos in states like PA or MI, the casino is literally in your pocket. You can spin slots while waiting for your coffee, play a hand of blackjack on the train, or hit the roulette tables from your couch in your sweatpants.

There’s no dress code, no travel time, and you can play for five minutes or five hours without committing to a whole trip.

2. Bonuses That Actually Matter

In a physical US casino, you might get a free drink or a comped buffet if you spend enough money, but the entry-level perks are usually pretty slim. Online apps are fighting tooth and nail for your business, which means the welcome offers are aggressive.

You can check out an online site like crown coin casino and likely find daily rewards, deposit matches, or risk-free plays just to get you started. It’s way easier to stretch your bankroll virtually because the operators have lower overhead costs than a giant resort, so they pass some of that back to players as incentives.

3. No Waiting for a Seat at the Table

There is nothing more annoying than walking into a busy casino on a Friday night and realizing every single $10 Blackjack table is full, leaving you staring at the $50 minimum tables you didn’t budget for. Online, there is effectively infinite seating.

You never have to hover behind a guy waiting for him to cash out so you can take his spot. Plus, the variety is insane; you can flip from a spooky Halloween-themed slot to a live dealer poker game in two seconds flat, without walking across a gaming floor the size of a football field.

No Surprise

Given how much of our daily lives revolve around our smartphones and other devices, it should be no surprise to learn that online casinos are taking over the offline market, and now that the genie is out of the gaming bottle, there’s no putting it back in.