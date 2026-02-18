The Terminal List Season 2: What We Know So Far

According to reports, The Terminal List season 2 will come out in late 2026, most likely in September or October. In 2023, Prime Video renewed the popular action-thriller. Christopher Pratt is back as James Reece, a Navy SEAL. Fans have been waiting since 2022 for the high-stakes conspiracy story True Believer to continue in the new season.

Is There A Season 2 Of The Terminal List?

The Terminal List will have a second season. The Prime Video show was renewed in February 2023 because a lot of people liked it. As the story goes on, James Reece returns home after losing his entire platoon and finds that evil forces are working against him.

Fans who closely watched Season 1 will enjoy the next installment because it expands the world, raises the stakes, and deepens the storytelling.

Has The Series Been Officially Renewed

The show will continue in February 2023. As promised, star and executive producer Chris Pratt said he would play James Reece again. The people who make the show also stay on, which makes sure that the tone and actions are always the same. The project is still being led by showrunner David DiGilio, with help from military experts.

Creative Leadership: As showrunner, David DiGilio is back to guide the story.

How Does Season 2 Expand The Franchise

Season 2 picks up right where Season 1 left off and makes connections to Dark Wolf and the rest of the world. Kitsch plays Ben Edwards in the prequel series, which shows how Ben changed into the character we see later.

Each man’s journey is shaped by the web of dark forces working inside government agencies and the CIA, which are shown in these shared stories.

People have been waiting years for answers. The available date for release is late 2026. As of January, Pratt gave an update on filming in a podcast interview. He said the team is actively eyeing that timeframe. Production began in the spring of 2025 and ended in October, after months of filming around the world.

What Is The Confirmed Release Window

In January, Pratt confirmed on a podcast that the next installment will happen later in 2026. Most of the work has been done by the team, and the last few episodes are now being polished.

Release Window: Late 2026, with a comeback planned for the fall.

Episode Count: There will be 8 episodes in this installment.

Post-Production Status: Final edits are being made to six episodes that have been locked.

Why Did Production Take Time?

There were several causes of the delay. Pratt had other big projects going on, and a lot of this stuff was being made. Careful planning was needed to film in different parts of the world. The team wanted enough time to make sure they got the second book right and added good action scenes.

Global Filming: Production took place in several places around the world.

High Production Value: For longer filming times, big action scenes were needed.

Quality Focus: It was their goal to match or top the impact of Season 1.

Who Is In The Terminal List Season 2 Cast?

The Terminal List season 2 cast includes leads from season 1 as well as a number of new faces confirmed for episodes in 2026.

Full credits and recent updates on IMDb show that the Prime Video show is still about James Reece, but it is now also about more people in the military and the CIA. Here is an easy-to-read list of all the main and recurring characters from Season 2 and the ongoing story.

Which Returning Stars Are Confirmed?

A lot of the important actors from Season 1 still reprise their of the story. The series is once again led by Chris Pratt, and other recurring characters with ties to Reece’s mission may show up depending on how the new series goes.

These characters shaped the plot of Season 1, and they may continue to do so in Season 2.

Who Are The New And Supporting Characters

New names are also used for episodes in Season 2, especially those listed on IMDb as happening in 2026. These characters imply a bigger role for the CIA and threats on a global scale.

What Is The Terminal List Season 2 Based On?

Jack Carr’s second best-selling book in the series, True Believer, is the basis for The Terminal List season 2. After the terrible events of Season 1, the story picks up with James Reece’s life. During the first season, he tried to find out what really happened with a dangerous mission.

The stakes are higher now. Reece isn’t just trying to get back at people anymore. He is forced to come out of hiding again because of a large-scale war.

Which Book Inspires Season 2

Season 2 is an exact copy of True Believer. The second book is about an international crisis instead of a personal mission. The CIA contacts Reece because of his skills and experience in battle. He wants to have a quiet life, but he can’t escape the danger. Those who have read the books know that this chapter makes the world bigger and the tension higher.

Source Material: True Believer by Jack Carr.

Book Order: Second book in the James Reece series.

Plot Direction: The CIA wants Reece to help with a dangerous mission.

Story Expansion: The mission goes outside of the United States and into the rest of the world.

What Is True Believer About

When Reece tries to live a peaceful life, True Believer follows him. Unfortunately, his past doesn’t stay hidden. He has to do something again because of a new terror threat. He needs to kill someone else to stop a bigger attack.

The book looks at duty, sacrifice, and what it costs to fight. Also, it shows how hard it is for a man who was born to serve to protect innocent lives while having deep emotional scars.

Main Threat: A growing terrorist network around the world.

Character Journey: After being hidden, Reece comes out and fights again.

Core Themes: Loyalty, survival, justice, and moral conflict.

Why It Matters: It adds to what happened in Season 1 and raises the political stakes.

Where Can You Watch The Terminal List Season 2?

Only Prime Video will have The Terminal List season 2 available to stream. The show is still on Amazon’s original schedule. Fans can watch all episodes as long as their subscription is still active. So it’s easy to get caught up before the new season starts.

Is Season 2 Streaming On Prime Video

Yes, the show is still going on and is only available on Prime Video. It will be possible to stream the new season in the same way as the old one. People who have an Amazon Prime account can watch it.

Platform: Prime Video.

Access Requirement: Active Amazon Prime subscription.

Availability: Thought to stream around the world in supported areas.

Can You Watch Previous Seasons First

You can now stream the whole first season. You can better understand the plot, the evil forces at play, and Reece’s decisions when you watch earlier episodes. Plus, it gets you ready for the next part.

Season 1 Streaming: Available now on Prime Video.

Story Continuity: To fully understand, it's important to watch season 1 before Season 2.

Viewer Tip: To remember big plot twists, watch important episodes again.

Final Thoughts

The Terminal List season 2 on Prime Video continues with an exciting adaptation of Jack Carr’s second book, True Believer. Chris Pratt plays James Reece again. He was born into war and is forced to come out of hiding to uncover new threats and protect innocent people.

With a bigger role for the CIA and stakes on a global scale, the next installment promises more action and emotional weight. Fans should watch Season 1 again before it comes out in 2026 so they can fully understand what will happen.

