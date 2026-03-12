The Testaments Hulu Trailer Reveals Gilead’s Next Generation

The Testaments Hulu trailer shows a new generation growing up in Gilead and is the first look at the follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale. The preview is mostly about Agnes and Daisy, two teens who are living under the regime and starting to doubt the future that everyone expects them to have.

Hulu confirmed that The Testaments will start on April 8, 2026, with the first three episodes. After that, new episodes will come out every week.

The Testaments | Trailer | Hulu

What Does The New The Testaments Hulu Trailer Reveal?

The official trailer for The Testaments, the follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale, has the most recent news about The Testaments on Hulu. The sneak peek shows the younger generation in Gilead and how the story changes to focus on girls growing up under the regime.

The New Generation Growing Up In Gilead

The trailer for The Testaments shows that the story is about girls who were raised under Gilead’s rule. The official description says that these young women have no tangible memories of the world outside of their indoctrination.

The story follows young teens Agnes and Daisy navigating life inside Gilead. Elite School Setting: The girls attend Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives.

The girls attend Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives. Strict Training: The school is described as a place where obedience is “instilled brutally and always with divine justification.”

The school is described as a place where obedience is “instilled brutally and always with divine justification.” Life Inside Gilead: The characters move through the gilded halls of the school while preparing for the future roles expected of them.

The characters move through the gilded halls of the school while preparing for the future roles expected of them. Future Pressure: The girls face the possibility of being married off and living a life of servitude.

Main Characters Seen In The Trailer

The testaments trailer introduces the key characters who drive the story of The Testaments. The series centers on two teenage girls whose paths begin to cross inside the regime.

Major Story Clues From The Trailer

The testaments trailer also hints at the central conflict shaping The Testaments. The story follows how the young characters confront the future expected of them.

Final Thoughts

The Testaments on Hulu adds to the world of The Handmaid’s Tale by telling a story about young women in Gilead who are coming of age and facing a bad future. The show is based on the same-named novel by Margaret Atwood and is run by the same people who ran the original show.

The show was made by MGM Television, and Steve Stark, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Daniel Wilson, and Fran Sears all served as executive producers. Mike Barker directed the show. Eva Foote, Zarrin Darnell Martin, and Brad Alexander are in the cast. Get ready to watch the first episode on the Hulu app for great stories!

FAQs