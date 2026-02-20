The Valley Season 3 First Look Reveals Major Shakeups

The Valley Season 3 is officially set to premiere on April 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and the trailer is already getting a lot of attention. It hints at relationship problems, parenting stress, and twists that no one saw coming as old friends and new ones go through big life changes.

Fans have a lot to keep up with as the drama unfolds and close relationships are put to the test. Episodes air once a week and stream the next day on Peacock.

SNEAK PEEK: Your First Look at The Valley Season 3! | The Valley Season 3 Trailer (S3) | Bravo

Image © 2026 Bravo

The Valley Season 3 has gone from announcement to active rollout, and the new season already signals emotional escalation inside the friend group. The preview focuses on how friendships change, romantic tensions rise and fall, and relationships change over time.

Brian McCarthy continues to executive produce the show with Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company.

Official Trailer Release

The Valley Season 3 trailer premiered on February 18, 2026, offering the first look at how Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz integrate into the main cast. The preview focuses on changing friendships, romantic tension, and evolving dynamics as Brian McCarthy executive produce continues alongside Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company.

Trailer release date: February 18, 2026.

February 18, 2026. New full-time additions: Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz.

Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz. Notable absence: Jax Taylor does not return.

Jax Taylor does not return. Executive producers: Brian McCarthy executive produce with Alex Baskin and others.

Brian McCarthy executive produce with Alex Baskin and others. Production company: Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company.

Major Moments Revealed in the Trailer

In the trailer, Tom Schwartz seems to be interested in Michelle Saniei, which makes things more difficult among his friends. There are also sneak peeks of Brittany Cartwright getting back together with an old flame from Kentucky and Zack Wickham’s party bus accident, which means that more relationship problems will happen in Season 3 of The Valley.

Romantic tension: Tom Schwartz appears to pursue Michelle Saniei.

Tom Schwartz appears to pursue Michelle Saniei. Lala moment: “We could have a threesome tonight.”

“We could have a threesome tonight.” Single life: Brittany reconnects with her old Kentucky flame.

Brittany reconnects with her old Kentucky flame. Parenting strain: Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez face stress after their move.

Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez face stress after their move. Postpartum adjustment: Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick navigate relationship strain.

Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick navigate relationship strain. Party bus incident: Zack Wickham hits his head on a streetlight.

What Is The Valley Season 3 About?

Image © 2026 Bravo

In Season 3 of The Valley, the cast members go through big changes in their lives that change their relationships, marriages, and romantic priorities. Emotional responsibility and personal growth are at the center of how the group works in this new season.

Relationship Transitions and Divorce Fallout

As unresolved problems arise after Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei’s split, Season 3 focuses a lot on them. Friends are curious about how the divorce will affect the whole group of friends. Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute also have problems with their relationship at work. This shows that even a story about a perfect marriage can change when big things happen in life.

Divorce tension: Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei address unresolved tensions.

Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei address unresolved tensions. Relationship work: Luke Broderick faces intimacy and connection concerns.

Luke Broderick faces intimacy and connection concerns. Friend reaction: Friends weigh shifting alliances and loyalty questions.

Friends weigh shifting alliances and loyalty questions. Emotional shift: Group dynamics reflect changing priorities.

Group dynamics reflect changing priorities. Personal growth: Cast members attempt to navigate major life decisions.

Parenting Pressures and Lifestyle Changes

Season 3 shows how Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez deal with big changes in their lives while raising four young children and adjusting to new social norms among their friends. Putting Nia at the center of their relationship, the couple has to deal with changes in their physical and mental health, as well as pressure to keep up with social obligations while their relationship takes on new duties.

Family demands: Parenting responsibilities reshape daily structure.

Parenting responsibilities reshape daily structure. Emotional strain: Mental health becomes an underlying theme.

Mental health becomes an underlying theme. Relationship impact: Physical and routine changes test stability.

Physical and routine changes test stability. Public scrutiny: Friends question Danny Booko’s behavior.

Friends question Danny Booko’s behavior. Social balance: Efforts to maintain social commitments create tension.

Who Is in The Valley Season 3 Cast?

Image © 2026 Bravo

The Valley Season 3 cast includes both returning personalities and new ones who are added in a way that changes the friendship group. As the people deal with big changes in their lives, the new season strengthens both long-lasting relationships and new romantic ones.

Returning Full-Time Cast Members

The Valley Season 3 cast includes familiar faces whose relationship takes define the emotional direction of the new season. These cast members continue sharing deeply personal milestones while unresolved tensions surface across the Valley crew.

New Additions and Recurring Friends

Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz join full time, adding crossover energy from West Hollywood apartment culture and past franchise ties. Recurring appearances from Lacy Nicole, Zack’s boyfriend, and Jesse’s girlfriend complicate romantic connection arcs while friends wonder how new exciting romantic relationship developments may permanently pull loyalties.

Lala Kent : Prioritizes raising daughters Ocean and Sosa while nearing seven years sober.

Prioritizes raising daughters Ocean and Sosa while nearing seven years sober. Tom Schwartz : Looks to settle down and tests romantic waters within the group.

Looks to settle down and tests romantic waters within the group. Melissa Carelli : Returns as Jasmine Goode’s fiancée and friend of the cast.

Returns as Jasmine Goode’s fiancée and friend of the cast. Benji Quach : Navigates relationship decisions with Zack amid visa changes.

Navigates relationship decisions with Zack amid visa changes. Lacy Nicole: Joins as Jesse Lally’s girlfriend and friend of the group.

When Does The Valley Season 3 Premiere?

Image © 2026 Bravo

The Valley Season 3 officially enters its broadcast phase with confirmed timing and structured weekly rollout. Viewers can align schedules as the new season begins unfolding in real time.

The third season of The Valley starts on April 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, which puts the show in a prime-time slot that is competitive.

Premiere date: April 1, 2026.

April 1, 2026. Time slot: 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. Network: Bravo prime-time broadcast.

Bravo prime-time broadcast. Season rollout: Weekly release pattern.

Streaming and Weekly Episode Schedule

Episodes of Season 3 of The Valley air every Wednesday and stream the next day on Peacock, so viewers can watch when it works best for them based on their social lives and schedules. This set schedule makes sure that the group dynamics, romantic relationship arcs, and unresolved tensions all happen in a planned way.

Weekly episodes: Every Wednesday night.

Every Wednesday night. Streaming platform: Peacock next-day access.

Peacock next-day access. Viewing flexibility: Live broadcast or on-demand stream.

Live broadcast or on-demand stream. Consistent rollout: Structured weekly engagement.

Final Thoughts

The Valley Season 3 leans into bold new beginnings while unresolved tensions arise across friendships, marriages, and dating choices. From a promising romantic interest to physical and routine changes that test a picture perfect marriage, this new chapter pushes everyone to confront mental health, questionable behavior, and shifting loyalty.

With an unexpected friendship forming and and Zack’s close bond under pressure, the drama keeps creating friction. Stay tuned for more stories as the season unfolds.

FAQs