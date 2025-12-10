The Voice Season 29: Judges and Battle of Champions Begins

The Voice Season 29 is back, but it’s very different. The show is called Battle of Champions. It has three judges from previous seasons: Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend. The show has new rules, old contestants, and a live audience vote.

It will be on NBC for the first time on February 23, 2026. Here are all the details you need about The Voice judges and Season 29 changes, from format changes to how to watch.

When Does The Voice Season 29 Premiere?

Image © 2025 NBC / Trae Patton

The Voice Season 29 starts on February 23, 2026. The first week has three two-hour episodes, and then it goes back to its normal schedule. The NBC singing show wants to start off strong with two nights in a row. This change-up is meant to get more people to watch the show early in the season.

First Week Packed Schedule to Grab Attention

The mic drop button and triple turn competition are new features that will be shown during premiere week. It starts on a Monday and is shown again on Wednesday and Thursday. Starting on March 2, there will be one episode a week.

February 23, 2026 (Mon) : First episode at 9 PM.

: First episode at 9 PM. February 25, 2026 (Wed) : Second episode at 8 PM.

: Second episode at 8 PM. February 26, 2026 (Thu): Third episode at 8 PM.

New Schedule Strategy Building Viewer Excitement

NBC thinks that the early push will get more people to come. The premiere comes after the Rose Parade and other network launches. Fans are excited to join Adam Levine, Kelly, and Legend for the new season, which has new rules and familiar faces.

Lead-In Shows : Big premieres set the mood.

: Big premieres set the mood. Familiar Coaches : Fans are loyal to stars who come back.

: Fans are loyal to stars who come back. High Stakes: More drama is promised by the new rules.

Who are the coaches for The Voice season 29?

Image © 2025 NBC / Trae Patton

The coaching panel for the NBC singing show’s upcoming season features a major revamp. In Season 29 of The Voice: Battle of Champions, three coaches who have already won will come back. Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend will lead their respective teams in a new kind of competition.

The show has never had just three coaches before, and all of them have a long history of being winning coaches.

Kelly Adam and John Powerhouse Coaches Return

These three coaches have used the big red chairs before. Every one of them has had at least one winner. Their experience will be very important now that old voice actors are coming back, and there are new rules. The trio DEK was recently chosen to lead this season because they are popular and have done well in the past.

Kelly Clarkson ’s Wins : Four former winners from her team, one of whom was Girl Named Tom.

: Four former winners from her team, one of whom was Girl Named Tom. Adam Levine ’s Wins : Three wins, among them Javier Colon and Jordan Smith.

: Three wins, among them Javier Colon and Jordan Smith. John Legend’s Wins: In his first season, he had one win with Maelyn Jarmon.

CeeLo’s Return Not a Coach but a Key Judge

CeeLo Green, one of the show’s first coaches, comes back to judge the Knockouts. He will choose the winners of the in-season all-star sing-offs. He has a lot of power over who makes it to the finale with this new role, even though he isn’t on the coaching panel.

Knockout Role : Picks the winner of every head sing-off.

: Picks the winner of every head sing-off. Returning Artists : Try for a second chance with the teams you used to be on.

: Try for a second chance with the teams you used to be on. Finale Influence: The coach with the most sing-offs wins and is guaranteed two finalists.

What’s New in The Voice Season 29 Format?

Image © 2025 NBC / Trae Patton

In The Voice Season 29, there is a big change to how the show is set up. The Voice battle of champions now has more strategy and tension. In blind auditions, the triple turn competition gives coaches a brand new power that can be used once per round. The winner with the most three-chair turns receives a special advantage.

Format Shake-Up With Battles, Steals, and Veteran Returns

In the battle round, the coach’s attempt to use the super steal can block other coaches’ attempts to take one artist. Every coach has to make a plan since each one has ten artists to work with. Artists from the teams they used to be on also come back to compete.

Blind Auditions : It takes a lot of work for coaches to get three turns in the chair.

: It takes a lot of work for coaches to get three turns in the chair. Super Steal : Beats other coaches’ best try and gets the artist.

: Beats other coaches’ best try and gets the artist. Two Artists Return: Each coach brings two artists from their former team.

Voting Twist Where In Studio Audience Decides Live

For the semi-finals and finale, a new voting block, including superfans and past voice artists, will be in the studio audience. This in-studio audience voting block holds real-time power. It changes how artists are selected in the current season.

New Voting Block : Includes past winners and super fans.

: Includes past winners and super fans. Live Voting : The semi-finals were scored in real time.

: The semi-finals were scored in real time. Final Impact: Could pick the coach who wins in the end.

Who Will Host The Voice Season 29 And How To Audition?

Image © 2025 NBC / Trae Patton

The NBC singing competition is back with familiar faces and exciting new singers. Even though the coaching panel now has the recently selected trio DEK, the host from Season 29 still plays an important role in the rhythm of the show. Auditions for this season gave old and new voice actors a chance to show off their talents.

Auditions for this season gave past and new voice artists a chance to shine, ultimately recruiting a strong mix of performers ready for the battle ahead.

Who’s Hosting and How Did Auditions Work?

Fans will know who the host is from how they were introduced in past seasons, which keeps up the tradition and energy that fans expect. At the same time, people could audition by submitting videos online and having virtual callbacks. In the past, artists like member Max Chambers and Ryan Mitchell have shown that a second chance on The Voice can really make a difference.

Host Introduced : In the latest headlines, Carson Daly is expected to continue as the show’s host for a long time unless someone else takes over.

: In the latest headlines, Carson Daly is expected to continue as the show’s host for a long time unless someone else takes over. Online Auditions : Hosted on NBC‘s official platform before the cameras started rolling.

: Hosted on NBC‘s official platform before the cameras started rolling. Returning Artists : Allowed from previous seasons and well-known names, like the artist Ryan Mitchell.

: Allowed from previous seasons and well-known names, like the artist Ryan Mitchell. Virtual Format: Gave more people access and let coaches see natural talent before the auditions with no names.

Can Former Contestants Return This Season?

Yes. The Voice Season 29 gives former contestants a second chance, as the coaches are now allowed to add artists from previous seasons’ teams. This is in line with the show’s history of giving second chances to deserving artists. These returns happen during the Knockouts, which are an important part of the competition where artists try to get to the next round.

Returning Artists : If you come from a former team, you can go to the in-season sing-offs.

: If you come from a former team, you can go to the in-season sing-offs. Knockouts : Get ready for comeback stories with fierce performances.

: Get ready for comeback stories with fierce performances. Coaches’ Strategy: Involves giving trusted team members another chance.

Where Is It Filmed And How To Watch The Voice Season 29?

Like most previous seasons of the show, The Voice Season 29 was filmed in Los Angeles. The red chairs and live performances take place in a controlled studio, which lets coaches and people who are there live see everything happen right in front of them. Fans can watch the episodes on NBC or stream them later.

Filming Location And In-Studio Setup

The production goes back to its normal filming space, but with new upgrades and set pieces. The people in the studio play an important part, especially during the Knockouts and the end of the show. The way they react and interact with the experience in real time makes it feel alive.

Filming Location : Universal Studios, Los Angeles.

: Universal Studios, Los Angeles. Live Reactions : The in-studio audience makes the key rounds more exciting.

: The in-studio audience makes the key rounds more exciting. Access: NBC’s official site lets fans ask for audience tickets.

Where To Watch And Stream The Show

NBC shows the episodes, and they are available on Peacock the next day. This makes it easy for fans to keep up with every steal in the battles and every person who moves on to the next round.

NBC Broadcast : Mondays at 9 PM Eastern.

: Mondays at 9 PM Eastern. Streaming Options : Peacock and other NBC streaming services.

: Peacock and other NBC streaming services. Availability: After it first aired, you can watch it on most major platforms.

Final Thoughts

The Voice Season 29 brings a major revamp to the NBC singing show as fans and people wait to see the recently selected trio, DEK, take over the red chairs. The show’s format is more intense now. There is a new “triple turn” competition, a “super steal,” and some artists have returned to the show from teams they were on before.

Past Voice artists like team member Max Chambers and artist Ryan Mitchell are back for a second chance. The battles, blind auditions, and new voting block made up of superfans will bring new drama. This is the season of The Voice that everyone should watch right now.

FAQs