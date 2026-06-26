Top 5 Online Casinos with the Fairest RTP Rates 

When selecting an online casino, there are many essential factors to consider. Return to player (RTP) is one of the biggest.

RTP represents the percentage of all wagers a game will return to players over time. For instance, a game with a 99% RTP theoretically returns $99 for every $100 wagered over a large number of plays. RTP doesn’t guarantee individual results, but higher RTP rates generally equal a lower house edge.

Casinos continue to advertise exciting bonuses and huge game libraries, but players who seek better long-term value target games with the fairest odds. That’s where this guide helps. These five online casinos stand out for offering some of the strongest RTP rates and transparent gaming experiences.

1. Duel

With fairness a core part of its identity, Duel takes a different approach to online gambling. Virtually all casinos offer games with RTPs around 96-99%. Duel pushes the limits of what is possible.

The casino’s original games achieve the highest RTP rates found at any online casino: 100%. That essentially means every game is a 50/50 coin flip. Ultimately, Duel’s in-house titles feature the lowest edges in the industry – and that’s something worth shouting about.

This also comes along with transparency. The platform uses provably fair technology, which allows players to verify results for games. It gives users the ability to check that outcomes were generated fairly.

2. Cloudbet

Cloudbet has established itself as one of the biggest names in crypto gambling, combining sportsbook betting with a large casino selection. Its Originals section is home to several games featuring high RTP and provably fair mechanics.

In fact, many Cloudbet Originals games, including titles like Mines and Plinko, offer a lofty 99% RTP. These games are built for quick sessions, giving players immediate results without lengthy animations or delays slowing down the action.

3. Yeet

Yeet is a modern crypto casino that combines classic casino games with its own selection of Originals. These include games such as Mines, Hi-Lo, Limbo, and Coin Flip.

Several of Yeet’s original titles feature RTP rates around 99%, which is why the casino places so highly on this list. Like other modern crypto platforms, Yeet uses provably fair technology for its custom games, allowing players to verify outcomes if they desire.

4. Bitcasino

Bitcasino is a long-running crypto casino featuring thousands of games, including slots, tables, live dealers, and specialty titles. Although RTP varies depending on the provider and game type, it’s easy to find titles with competitive return rates.

The casino offers games from well-known developers and includes options such as blackjack and baccarat. Table games are traditionally among the best choices for those seeking higher RTP options, with some blackjack variants supplying returns close to 99% with optimal play.

5. Winna

With thousands of slots and tables, including live variants, Winna delivers a wide-ranging casino experience. Its provably fair original games include popular formats such as Dice, Mines, and Keno.

Like other casinos on this list, RTP is dependent on the specific games. Yet many of its Originals and table games are crafted with competitive return rates.