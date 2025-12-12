Virgin River Season 7 Release Date Update: Cast, Plot, Filming News & What Happens Next

People who love Virgin River can finally relax because the wait is almost over. The latest news on the release date for Virgin River season 7 says it will come to Netflix in March 2026. This will continue the beloved small-town drama.

Now that filming is done, the new episodes will bring big changes to the lives of Mel, Jack, and everyone else in town. Here’s all the information about the release date, cast news, filming updates, and the next steps for the series.

Image © 2024 Reel World Management / Netflix

Virgin River fans will soon be able to watch the show. What’s on Netflix says that the seventh season will come out in March 2026. Even though Netflix hasn’t said when the show will come out, actor Ben Hollingsworth, who plays Dan Brady, told FOX5 New York when it would be released. The new season will keep telling the touching stories of Mel, Jack, and the people who live in the town.

The new season’s filming ended in June 2025. Most of the scenes were filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and some places in Mexico. By releasing it in early 2026, Netflix can avoid having this show compete with its other big titles, which will also give fans more time to get excited about the return of one of their favorite shows.

When Will Virgin River Season 7 Be Released?

The Economic Times confirmed that production started in March 2025 and ended on June 26, 2025. To avoid delays caused by the weather, the team decided to film in the spring. The schedule is the same as it was in earlier seasons, which usually started in July or November.

Release window: March 2026 on Netflix.

March 2026 on Netflix. Filming location: Vancouver, British Columbia.

Vancouver, British Columbia. Duration: About three months of filming.

About three months of filming. Reason for delay: Post-production adjustments and scheduling for global releases.

What’s the Plot Direction for Season 7?

The Virgin River season 7 storyline continues directly after the last finale, focusing on love, forgiveness, and rebuilding. Mel and Jack are now adjusting to married life while planning their future family. Brady, portrayed by Benjamin Hollingsworth, struggles to recover his stolen money, while Brie, played by Zibby Allen, faces a complex love triangle with Mike.

Main focus: Mel and Jack’s married life and emotional growth.

Mel and Jack’s married life and emotional growth. New challenges: Brady’s financial struggles and Brie’s relationship dilemma.

Brady’s financial struggles and Brie’s relationship dilemma. Tone: More drama and romance centered around the community.

More drama and romance centered around the community. Production insight: Scenes filmed across British Columbia and Mexico.

Who Is Leaving Virgin River Season 7?

Image © 2024 Reel World Management / Netflix

Some of the actors in Virgin River season 7 will change, but the main characters will stay the same. Netflix said that Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson will be back as Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan. Tim Matheson and Annette O’Toole return as Doc and Hope, going through both medical and personal issues.

Which Cast Members Are Returning?

Netflix Tudum says that the actors who will be in the new season will include both people who have been on the show before and new ones.

Returning stars: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, and Benjamin Hollingsworth. Relationships: Mel and Jack navigate their first year of marriage while Hope and Doc work on rebuilding Doc’s practice.

Mel and Jack navigate their first year of marriage while Hope and Doc work on rebuilding Doc’s practice. Fan favorites: Characters like Brie, Brady, and Mike continue to drive emotional storylines.

Who Are the New Characters in Season 7?

New additions bring fresh energy to the Virgin River story. Netflix Tudum confirmed new cast members and characters with deeper storylines for the next season.

Sara Canning: Known from The Vampire Diaries, she joins as Victoria, a former cop now working for the state medical board investigating Doc’s practice.

Known from The Vampire Diaries, she joins as Victoria, a former cop now working for the state medical board investigating Doc’s practice. Cody Kearsley: From Riverdale, he plays Clay, a rodeo circuit rider searching for his younger sister.

From Riverdale, he plays Clay, a rodeo circuit rider searching for his younger sister. Additional cast: Matthew Harrison, Matty Finochio, and other new faces will appear in guest roles.

The new season will set up storylines for the eighth season, focusing on themes of redemption and connection. The mix of emotional storytelling and beautiful visuals filmed in British Columbia ensures that Virgin River continues to capture the hearts of fans around the world.

New roles: Victoria’s investigation could affect Doc’s practice.

Victoria’s investigation could affect Doc’s practice. Emotional threads: Clay’s search for his sister adds heartfelt drama.

Clay’s search for his sister adds heartfelt drama. Future direction: These new arrivals may return in the next season.

Has Season 7 of Virgin River Been Filmed?

Image © 2025 virginriverseries / Instagram

In June 2025, filming for the seventh season of Virgin River finally ended. The cast and crew spent a few months filming in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Economic Times says that production started in March 2025 and ended in the early summer. The beautiful scenery in British Columbia is being used as a backdrop again for the small-town love story that makes the show so popular.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith said that filming went well and was on schedule, which meant that the series would continue to be good. The team worked on location every week to get the emotional tone of the new season.

When Did Filming for Season 7 Start and End?

The new season started filming in March 2025, only three months after the sixth season of Virgin River ended. The cast went back to the sets and places in the area that fans know right away.

Filming timeline: March to June 2025, wrapping before December.

March to June 2025, wrapping before December. Locations: Vancouver, British Columbia, and select Mexico scenes.

Vancouver, British Columbia, and select Mexico scenes. Production goal: To keep the town’s warmth while introducing new emotional depth.

To keep the town’s warmth while introducing new emotional depth. Expected episodes: Ten episodes, following the traditional format.

How Many Episodes Will Season 7 Have?

As reported by What’s on Netflix, fans can expect another mind-catching set of episodes in Virgin River season 7. The story will follow Mel and Jack as they continue their marriage and navigate becoming parents.

Plot direction: Mel and Jack face decisions about raising their baby and balancing their past.

Mel and Jack face decisions about raising their baby and balancing their past. Character arcs: Benjamin Hollingsworth returns as Brady, struggling with lost money and his future.

Benjamin Hollingsworth returns as Brady, struggling with lost money and his future. Themes: Love, hope, and forgiveness remain central to the storyline.

Love, hope, and forgiveness remain central to the storyline. Tone: More heartfelt and realistic, reflecting small-town struggles and redemption.

Is Virgin River Getting a Season 8?

Image © 2025 virginriverseries / Instagram

There will be more Virgin River news for fans to read soon. According to Netflix Tudum, Netflix said there would be another season, which would show more about the lives of the town’s residents.

Did Netflix Confirm Virgin River Season 8?

Yes, Netflix said that after Virgin River’s premiere in 2026, there would be another season.

Renewal news: The next season begins filming shortly after Season 7 airs.

The next season begins filming shortly after Season 7 airs. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith: Shared excitement about exploring what happens after Mel and Jack’s next chapter.

What Will Season 8 Focus On?

The River season 8 will highlight the town’s growth and introduce new teenager characters connected to the community’s foster care system. The story moves forward with stronger emotional bonds and future possibilities.

Focus: Family, community, and rebuilding relationships.

Family, community, and rebuilding relationships. Direction: New characters play essential roles in healing the town.

New characters play essential roles in healing the town. Promise: The show remains mind-catching, offering heartfelt romance and hope.

Final Thoughts

Fans have followed the Virgin River season 7 journey from the start. It is about love, healing, and community. In this story, Mel, Jack, and the townspeople learn how to rebuild their lives and find hope after every storm.

As Netflix gets ready to release the show and share new sneak peeks, viewers will soon hear more updates. The next chapter promises deeper feelings, new starts, and unforgettable moments for every Virgin River fan who can’t wait for the show to come back.

FAQs