The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 Sets June 3 Premiere on Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 will be available on Prime Video on June 3, 2026. After a big battle, the new season picks up with the team back together for a new threat. Fans can expect new episodes every week, with three episodes available at first. Take a quick look at the most recent news, cast, and what to expect from the show next.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 ‘Date Announcement’ Teaser | ‘Something Is Brewing’

Image © 2025 Amazon MGM Studios / Critical Role / Titmouse

With its fourth season, The Legend of Vox Machina makes its return with new stories set in the world of Exandria. Prime Video announced the season 4 release date as June 3, 2026. This is a big summer release for fans of the animated show.

This story goes on after the chroma conclave and shows how the friendly band gets back together. Due to its important role and original campaign, the show is getting closer to its fifth and final season, which will have higher stakes.

With a clear episode release schedule every week, the season 4 release date confirms that Vox Machina will be back on Amazon Prime Video. The first three episodes of season four will be released every week, and then the remaining episodes will be released every week.

Fans can keep reading in this way while the story develops over time. As one of the most popular animated series based on a critical role campaign, The Legend keeps getting bigger.

Release Date : June 3, 2026 , confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios.

: , confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios. Streaming Platform : Available worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

: Available worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. Release Format : Starts with a three-episode weekly rollout, then continues with an episode weekly rollout.

: Starts with a three-episode weekly rollout, then continues with an episode weekly rollout. Production Team : Titmouse production with executive producers from Critical Role founders.

: Titmouse production with executive producers from Critical Role founders. Why It Matters: Fans can watch the story unfold step by step instead of all at once.

Teaser And Story Setup

Image © 2025 Amazon MGM Studios / Critical Role / Titmouse

After the chroma conclave’s path caused damage across the realm, the teaser shows that an evil that had been sleeping for a long time wakes up. The Cinder King hunted the team in past events, but now a new epic enemy is starting to threaten the world again.

The lovable band of characters gets back together after searching for a purpose, a family, and a way to move forward. Critical Role’s The Legend builds tension as danger rises once more.

Story Timeline : Set one year after the chroma conclave and its destruction spread.

: Set one year after the chroma conclave and its destruction spread. Main Threat : A long slumbering evil awakens and begins to threaten the realm.

: A long slumbering evil awakens and begins to threaten the realm. Core Conflict : The team must reunite to stop a powerful epic foe.

: The team must reunite to stop a powerful epic foe. Emotional Angle: Characters return stronger after time apart from family and personal growth.

What Happens Next In Season Four

The fourth season is all about the characters getting back together and facing new problems all over the world. The critical role cast returns, with Matthew Mercer leading the story and Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham playing important roles.

Other guest stars like Kevin Michael Richardson, Debra Wilson, Wayne Brady, and Tom Cardy give the show more depth. As the story goes on, the legend builds up to the last season and goes beyond the original campaign.

Main Cast : Members Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, and Matthew Mercer return.

: Members Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, and Matthew Mercer return. Guest Stars : Wayne Brady, Kevin Michael Richardson, Debra Wilson, and Tom Cardy join as new voices.

: Wayne Brady, Kevin Michael Richardson, Debra Wilson, and Tom Cardy join as new voices. Story Direction : Continues from the original campaign and sets up future events.

: Continues from the original campaign and sets up future events. Bigger Universe : Expands connections to Mighty Nein and other stories in the world.

: Expands connections to Mighty Nein and other stories in the world. Future Plan: Leads directly into the fifth and final season, which will be the final season of the series.

Final Thoughts

Fans will be able to return to the world of Exandria with a new threat on June 3, 2026, when The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 starts. The story keeps building toward its end thanks to its weekly release schedule, returning cast, and close ties to Critical Role.

As the stakes rise, Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina promises to be another exciting adventure leading up to the confirmed last season.

FAQs