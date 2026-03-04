1944 Yellowstone is the next prequel in the Dutton story. It jumps to World War II, with the ranch under pressure and danger again soon.

1944 Yellowstone: WWII Ranch Fight

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / 101 Studios / Linson Entertainment / Bosque Ranch Productions / MTV Entertainment Studios

Confirmed By Paramount, No Date Yet

Paramount has confirmed 1944 Yellowstone is in development. There is no release date yet. It should stream on Paramount+ once production begins for all fans.

The story moves from 1923 to 1944, about 21 years later. A new generation may lead, linking older Duttons to modern Yellowstone today too closely.

From 1923 To 1944 Timeline Jump

World War II can bring worker shortages and money strain. The Duttons must protect land, cattle, and home while the world fights far away daily.

War Brings Shortages And Hard Times

No cast is announced yet. Timeline clues suggest Spencer Dutton could still be alive in 1944, and his return could guide the family through war.

Cast Mystery And Spencer Return Talk

You likely will watch 1944 Yellowstone on Paramount+, not cable. You can enjoy it alone, or watch 1883 and 1923 first for clear story flow.

Where To Watch And Best Order

