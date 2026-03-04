1944 Yellowstone is the next prequel in the Dutton story. It jumps to World War II, with the ranch under pressure and danger again soon.
Paramount has confirmed 1944 Yellowstone is in development. There is no release date yet. It should stream on Paramount+ once production begins for all fans.
The story moves from 1923 to 1944, about 21 years later. A new generation may lead, linking older Duttons to modern Yellowstone today too closely.
World War II can bring worker shortages and money strain. The Duttons must protect land, cattle, and home while the world fights far away daily.
No cast is announced yet. Timeline clues suggest Spencer Dutton could still be alive in 1944, and his return could guide the family through war.
You likely will watch 1944 Yellowstone on Paramount+, not cable. You can enjoy it alone, or watch 1883 and 1923 first for clear story flow.
