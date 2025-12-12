The second season arrives January 9, 2026, streaming on Hulu and Disney+. Expect intense drama, revenge, and gang wars in 1880s East End London.
Image © 2025 The Story Collective / Matriarch Productions / Water & Power Productions
A Thousand Blows Season 2 streams on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. All episodes are expected to drop on premiere day—January 9, 2026.
Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, and Malachi Kirby return. New faces like Ned Dennehy and Catherine McCormack add to the powerful ensemble cast.
The first trailer shows Mary Carr leading the Forty Elephants again. Sugar Goodson and Hezekiah Moscow face deep loss, revenge, and power shifts.
Inspired by real events, Season 2 reflects 1880s East End crime and bare-knuckle boxing. It shows how gang life shaped survival and power.
Season 2 picks up after Alec Munroe’s death. Expect betrayal, character comebacks, emotional twists, and bold choices from Mary, Sugar, and Hezekiah.
